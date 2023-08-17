August 17, 2023 - Following the union's refusal to return to the bargaining table after Metro made the request last weekend, Metro has now asked the conciliation officer, an independent third party appointed by the Ministry of Labour, to help Metro and the union find a resolution at the bargaining table. We hope the union will agree.

Reminder:

The Metro bargaining committee reached out to the union, Unifor, over the weekend to request a meeting with the employees' bargaining committee, offering to meet as quickly as Sunday or Monday. The union has unfortunately refused.

It's the joint responsibility of Metro and the union to keep trying to negotiate an outcome at the bargaining table, particularly in a context where the parties had reached a very good agreement which both parties recognized as such and that was unanimously recommended by union representatives to the employees.

Highlights of the agreement:

The agreement with the union provided significant increases for employees in all 4 years of the agreement. Significant wage increases: $3.75 more than today by July 2026 for full-time and senior part-time employees; $2.65 more by the same date for other part-time employees (except employees who are in progression); Significant benefits improvements and pension increase; Introduction of a paid sick day program for part-time employees; Weekend off every 3 weeks (instead of every 4 weeks) for full-time employees; 40-hour work week for full-time employees, up from 37 hours, which provided employees with more flexibility and a wage increase of 8%; No concession was asked of employees.



We hope to welcome our employees back in our stores soon.