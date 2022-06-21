Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRU   CA59162N1096

METRO INC.

(MRU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:35 2022-06-21 pm EDT
67.00 CAD   -1.03%
01:15pMETRO : eliminates single-use plastic shopping bags in all its food stores and pharmacies
PU
10:11aLoblaw and Metro Should Outperform in Near Term, Desjardins Says
MT
06/03Metro Inc Eliminates Single Use Plastic Shopping Bags In All Its Food Stores and Pharmacies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

METRO : eliminates single-use plastic shopping bags in all its food stores and pharmacies

06/21/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

METRO eliminates single-use plastic shopping bags in all its food stores and pharmacies Action will prevent the circulation of more than 330 million plastic bags annually

Montreal, June 3, 2022 -All METRO's food and pharmacy banners will stop offering single-use plastic shopping bags this September. This decision supports the objective of METRO's 2022-2026 Corporate Responsibility Plan to reduce overpackaging and single-use plastic.

"Our ambition is to optimize our packaging and printed materials by reducing their use, relying on optimal design, choosing environmentally responsible materials and facilitating their recovery and recycling; these are the principles on which is based our Packaging and Printed Materials Management Policy, which METRO published in 2019", commented Marie-Claude Bacon, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications. "With a network of some 950 food stores and 650 drugstores, the elimination of single-use plastic shopping bags will prevent the circulation of more than 330 million of these bags annually."

Since the early 2010s, METRO has completed numerous packaging and printed optimization initiatives and will continue to work towards achieving its Policy targets.

For more information on METRO's corporate responsibility (CR) approach and achievements, visit metro.ca/responsibility or consult its 2022-2026 Corporate Responsibility Plan.

About Metro Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

-30-

Source and information:
METRO
Media relations
514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190
media@metro.ca

Disclaimer

Metro Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO INC.
01:15pMETRO : eliminates single-use plastic shopping bags in all its food stores and pharmacies
PU
10:11aLoblaw and Metro Should Outperform in Near Term, Desjardins Says
MT
06/03Metro Inc Eliminates Single Use Plastic Shopping Bags In All Its Food Stores and Pharma..
MT
06/03METRO eliminates single-use plastic shopping bags in all its food stores and pharmacies
AQ
05/13METRO Inc. - Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network
AQ
05/12Metro Inc. Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network
CI
05/11METRO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05Metro Inc. Issues Redemption for the Entire CAD 300 Million Outstanding Principal Amoun..
CI
05/05Metro Inc. Issues Notice of Redemption for its 2.68% Series F Senior Unsecured Notes du..
AQ
05/05METRO : Super C and Adonis join forces to help Food Banks of Quebec
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 667 M 14 443 M 14 443 M
Net income 2022 853 M 660 M 660 M
Net Debt 2022 3 341 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 16 192 M 12 463 M 12 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart METRO INC.
Duration : Period :
Metro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 67,70 CAD
Average target price 72,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Richer la Flèche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
François Thibault Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pierre Boivin Chairman
Frédéric Legault Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christian Wilhem Erich Haub Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO INC.-0.03%12 463
WALMART INC.-18.25%324 251
SYSCO CORPORATION0.28%40 131
KROGER2.08%33 307
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.33%28 509
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-13.50%27 723