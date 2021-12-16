Metro : 2021-12-16 | Statement by the President of the Jean Coutu Group, Alain Champagne

December 16, 2021



We have been made aware of the decisions rendered on December 9 in relation to complaints made against certain pharmacist owners regarding their ethical obligations.

The confidentiality of patient records has always been a priority for our company. We have made significant efforts over the years to provide our pharmacists with effective tools to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of healthcare data.

Authorization to access each pharmacy's computer system remains the responsibility of the pharmacist owners.

Our company reiterates that it is not acceptable to give access to this system to unauthorized persons.

It is important to bear in mind that the vast majority of the pharmacist owners affiliated to Jean Coutu are not impacted by this situation.

We will not make any further comments on this matter.