  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRU   CA59162N1096

METRO INC.

(MRU)
  Report
News 
Summary

Metro : 2021-12-16 | Statement by the President of the Jean Coutu Group, Alain Champagne

12/16/2021 | 03:19pm EST
Statement by the President of the Jean Coutu Group, Alain Champagne

December 16, 2021

We have been made aware of the decisions rendered on December 9 in relation to complaints made against certain pharmacist owners regarding their ethical obligations.

The confidentiality of patient records has always been a priority for our company. We have made significant efforts over the years to provide our pharmacists with effective tools to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of healthcare data.

Authorization to access each pharmacy's computer system remains the responsibility of the pharmacist owners.

Our company reiterates that it is not acceptable to give access to this system to unauthorized persons.

It is important to bear in mind that the vast majority of the pharmacist owners affiliated to Jean Coutu are not impacted by this situation.

We will not make any further comments on this matter.

Disclaimer

Metro Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 20:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
