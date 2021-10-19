Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRU   CA59162N1096

METRO INC.

(MRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro : 2021 Fourth Quarter

10/19/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Metro Inc. to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Montreal, October 19, 2021 - Metro Inc. will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results on November 17, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (EST).

Mr. Eric R. La Flèche, President & CEO and Mr. François Thibault, Executive Vice President & CFO will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to comment on the financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question period.

The analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call, by dialing

416 764-8651 or 1 888 390-0620 (access code 90669879) or via the website by clicking here. The journalists and public will be able to access it in a listen mode only. The replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event at 1 888 390-0541 (access code 669879) or via the website by clicking here, until 23:59 p.m. (EST) on December 17th, 2021.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

-30-

For further information:

François Thibault

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and

Treasurer

Metro Inc.

514 643-1000

Disclaimer

Metro Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METRO INC.
08:02aMETRO INC. : to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
09/30METRO INC. BRIEF : Amends its Share Buyback Program Allowing for an Additional 1.5 Million..
MT
09/30METRO : Amends its Share Buyback Program Allowing for an Additional 1.5 Million Shares to ..
AQ
09/30Metro Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
09/27METRO : Dividend Notice
AQ
09/27METRO INC. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on November 9, 2021
CI
08/31METRO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11UPDATE : Metro Drops 5% as Fiscal Q3 Earnings Fall YoY; Says Food Sales Decline Seen Conti..
MT
08/11Metro to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/11METRO : 2021 Third Quarter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 345 M 14 843 M 14 843 M
Net income 2021 846 M 684 M 684 M
Net Debt 2021 2 156 M 1 744 M 1 744 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 15 188 M 12 296 M 12 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart METRO INC.
Duration : Period :
Metro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 62,19 CAD
Average target price 65,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Richer La Flèche President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
François Thibault Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Pierre Boivin Chairman
Frédéric Legault Vice President-Information Systems
Sam Bernier Vice President-Technology Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO INC.9.49%12 277
WALMART INC.-1.71%395 074
SYSCO CORPORATION9.48%41 648
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.82%36 153
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.32%33 006
THE KROGER CO.23.46%29 158