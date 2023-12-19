C, and Food Basics stores. Premiere Moisson stores offer a wide selection of products under the Premiere Moisson brand which are also available in Metro, Super C, Adonis and Food Basics stores.

The PJC drugstores carry more than 3,800 private label products. The Jean Coutu Group's private label offer includes a wide range of beauty and cosmetic products, over-the-counter medications, and personal care products, all sold under the Personnelle brand. The PJC drugstores also carry a selection of exclusive brands.

METRO's private label Irresistibles and Selection products are also sold in the PJC drugstores. Select Personnelle health and beauty products as well as over-the-counter medication are also sold in Brunet drugstores, Super C, Metro and Food Basics stores.

METRO's private brand products were honoured in 2023 with 17 awards for their innovation, design and recipes, including 11 Canadian Grand Prix new products awards, two (2) Vertex awards, one (1) Grand Prize Dux and three (3) Private Label Manufacturers Association awards.

Product development

METRO, through its marketing research and consumer intelligence department, analyzes consumer habits and needs. In addition, METRO works in collaboration with several partners, including Dunnhumby, XTC and Nielsen IQ to develop and implement strategies aimed at better meeting customer needs and building long-term loyalty.

This year, METRO continued to improve its product offer in store and to focus more on customer experience and innovation. METRO's teams are constantly seeking out innovative products as well as developing new in-store merchandising concepts. It has a department dedicated to customer experience whose mission is to define and implement a distinctive shopping experience in its Metro stores.

METRO completed this year the launch of more than 350 new private brand products in grocery, 150 new private brand products in pharmacy and made improvements to more than 1,350 existing products, whether in terms of packaging, costing or recipe including sodium reduction and other recipe enhancements. Instructions for sorting materials for recycling now appears on the packaging of more than 1,900 products. METRO has also launched more than 83 new healthy and sustainable products under the Selection, Irresistibles, Life Smart Mieux-être,Life Smart Mieux- être Naturalia, Life Smart Mieux-êtreplant based, Life Smart Mieux-êtreOrganic, Selection Eco and Personnelle Baby brands.

Loyalty programs

Loyalty programs offered by METRO allow us to reach and reward around 4.3 million customers across Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick.

In Québec, METRO launched its MOI program, an evolution of the metro&moi program, in May 2023 across the banners Metro, PJC ,Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson banners. The MOI program is also available in the PJC pharmacies in Ontario and in New-Brunswick. The MOI loyalty program allows consumers the opportunity to collect points that can be applied towards purchases in the participating stores. This program allows METRO to build customer loyalty through the development and implementation of consumer-focused strategies, while being even more competitive, and to solidify the Corporation's relationship with its customers by better meeting their health and wellness needs through a simple, generous and accessible program.

The Air Miles® Reward Program is offered to customers of the Metro banner throughout Ontario. This program offers customers of the Metro banner the possibility to accumulate Air Miles®, discounts and other loyalty rewards, while providing METRO with increased customer loyalty and insight into customer buying habits as part of an overall customer relationship management strategy.

All Metro banners have personalization and communication tools such as mobile applications, personalized communications and newsletters which allow customers to receive regular communications and relevant offers, adapted to their needs.

Digital platforms

In 2023, METRO continued to expand its online grocery services, in particular in the Ontario market and through the expansion of the pickup service for Super C stores. Having entered into a partnership with Instacart in 2022, METRO continued to deploy this on-demand online grocery service at Super C, Adonis and Food Basics. The online grocery service is now available at Première Moisson via Uber Eats. The Food Basics banner was added to Uber Eats, extending its delivery services in Ontario. The pickup service continued to expand in 2023 and is now offered in 231 Metro stores, 83 Super C and nearly 300 PJC drugstores.

METRO also redesigned and launched five (5) new omnichannel websites and mobile applications (metro.ca, Metro app, superc.ca, Super C app and programmemoi.ca), in addition to working on the launch of two (2) other websites scheduled for fiscal 20241. We have also integrated the single sign-on authentication to the MOI program in the applications of participating banners. A warehouse management system was installed in the dedicated online grocery store.

The Jean Coutu Group has developed, through its subsidiary, Rx Information Centre Ltd, a proprietary pharmacy workflow and prescription management information system which is used in nearly all drugstores operating under the PJC and Brunet banners. This system is designed to enable an efficient workflow process that optimizes pharmacy services through fast prescription filling, verification of quality control, reduction in filling errors, reduced risks of adverse drug interaction, examination of workflow data, documentation and monitoring of patient records, and maximization of the availability of high-demand prescription products. The system also allows patients to use, on request, any PJC or Brunet pharmacy (with the exception of pharmacies located in Ontario) to renew or transfer their prescriptions.

Patients also benefit from digitalized access to their services through the Jean Coutu and Brunet web and mobile platforms on which they can book appointments as well as consult and manage their Health Record, and when appropriate, their family's. The Health Record contains, among other things, copy of patients' prescriptions as well as information on medications. Using the electronic platforms, patients can transmit a new prescription, renew a prescription, download tax statements, and monitor health indicators such as blood glucose, blood pressure and weight.

METRO continues to focus on improving the overall experience for its customers across all digital platforms, including the PJC and Brunet's mobile applications. The Jean Coutu Group, in partnership with MedMe Health, has launched an online consultation platform. This initiative enables PJC drugstores to offer video consultations to their patients, and to collect information via digital forms.

