June 4, 2024 - Jean-Michel Coutu, President, The Pharmacy Division of METRO, would like to share his reaction following the submission of Bill 67, An Act to amend the Professional Code for the modernization of the professional system and to broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services.

"Jean Coutu and Brunet welcome the submission of Bill 67, which amends the Pharmacy Act. The bill will broaden the situations in which pharmacists can help their patients. This is a great recognition of the pharmacist's skills as a front-line health care professional. It's a significant gain for patients who, through our two banners of over 520 affiliated pharmacies in Quebec, will be able to manage their health simply and effectively. The changes that will be made once again demonstrate the trust that the public places in their local pharmacist," says Jean-Michel Coutu, President, The Pharmacy Division of METRO.

It should be noted that these new responsibilities, which will be entrusted to pharmacists, are not yet in force, and will only come into effect once the bill has been assented to by the National Assembly.