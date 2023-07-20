Grocer creates 100 jobs with the opening of its 144th store in Ontario

OAKVILLE (ON) - July 20, 2023:Today, Food Basics officially opens the doors of its newest location as part of the Oakville community at 3535 Rebecca Street. The modern store covers over 32,000 square feet and is the discount banner's 144th store in Ontario.

The contemporary retail space represents a major investment by Food Basics which will employ a 100-person strong team. Customers will be able to shop for high-quality, budget friendly Irresistibles and Selection products at the new store which will also include fresh BBQ chickens, locally sourced products, fresh meat and produce and self-checkout lanes.

This grand opening is one to be celebrated as the new store joins two already established stores in Oakville (530 Kerr Street; 478 Dundas St. W) and three stores in neighbouring Burlington (5353 Lakeshore Rd.; 3365 Fairview St.; 1505 Guelph Line). Both Oakville and Burlington communities will benefit from this week's special grand opening flyer event.

"Food Basics is always excited to find new opportunities to expand and continue to grow our operations; and we are thrilled to be opening our 144th store in a vibrant community like Oakville," says John Manax, Vice President of Operations, Food Basics. "No matter where you live, people are always looking for ways to save. Residents who may be first-time shoppers at Food Basics will get to know us as a discount grocer that is a reliable source for fresh, always in-stock, healthy food at great prices."

To further strengthen its commitment to the community, Food Basics will donate $5,000 Kerr Street Mission who is affiliated with Feed Ontario - a long-time partner, notably through One More Bite, METRO's food recovery program which has distributed more than 23 million kilograms of food, helping to fight food insecurity while keeping waste out of landfills between 2016 to 2022.

"Our main goal is to provide our customers with the best discount shopping experience possible with the most value at the lowest prices possible," said Ashley Alambets, Store Manager, Food Basics. "I'm looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone to our new and modern store here in Oakville."

Residents can begin to shop at the Food Basics on July 20 with store hours on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Grand opening celebrations will happen throughout the weekend with tasty samples and games to win private label products.

Since 1995, Food Basics has been helping customers save money on their grocery needs by providing Always More for Less. Food Basics operates on three guiding principles: Always Fresh, Always in Stock and Always at Great Prices. Food Basics is the discount banner of Metro Ontario Inc. and currently operates 144 stores across Ontario.

-30-



About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

METRO

Media Relations

514 643-1009 ou 1 800 463-2190

media@metro.ca