    MRU   CA59162N1096

METRO INC.

(MRU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:26 2022-06-21 pm EDT
67.12 CAD   -0.86%
Metro: first food chain to obtain Smarter Seafood certification

06/21/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
Metro: first food chain to obtain Smarter Seafood certification An initiative that aims to discover the many edible products of the St. Lawrence in a perspective of sound management of marine resources

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, June 20, 2022 - Metro is pleased to announce that it has become the first food chain in Québec to obtain the Smarter Seafood (Fourchette bleue) certification, an initiative developed by Exploramer that aims to discover edible marine products from the St. Lawrence in a responsible manner. The announcement was made today at the Metro of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, in the presence of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, André Lamontagne, and Sandra Gauthier, director of Exploramer.

Consumers of the Gaspésie and Bas-Saint-Laurent region will have easier access to a variety of seaweed, seafood and fish products at their favorite Metro grocery stores. The products will be easy for customers to spot, thanks to in-store signage bearing the Fourchette bleue (blue fork) logo. Like the Sainte-Anne-des-Monts store, the Amqui, Cabano, Trois-Pistoles and Rimouski Metro stores have also received the Smarter Seafood certification. Eventually, Metro hopes to extend the certification to all its stores in Québec, depending on product availability.

"I am very excited to be among the first five Metro stores in Québec to obtain the Smarter Seafood certification and to offer my customers little-known, yet local, marine products from the St. Lawrence. I am even more proud that Metro is the first major food chain to obtain this certification."

Jean-Pierre Durette, Owner, Metro Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

"On the road to greater food autonomy for Québec, consumers are asking for an explicit display of fishing products from Québec. The craze for Québec seafood products in our own market is palpable and we must seize opportunities to promote them. What Metro is doing today is in line with our objectives to increase the volume of Québec aquatic products. I am very pleased with this initiative and I hope that more retailers will participate in promoting our exceptional, high-quality products to consumers."

André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region

"Democratizing access to our marine resources is a priority. With today's announcement by Metro, Québec has acquired an effective means to provide the industry with access to a consistent, efficient and structured market. At the same time, it also allows consumers across Québec to take ownership of their marine products in accordance with the principles of sustainable development of the St. Lawrence, the circular economy and local consumption."

Sandra Gauthier, Director, Exploramer

For more information on METRO's corporate responsibility approach and achievements in local purchasing or its sustainable fisheries and aquaculture efforts, visit metro.ca/responsibility or view its 2022-2026 Corporate Responsibility Plan.

About Metro Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

-30-

Source and information:
METRO
Media relations
514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190
media@metro.ca

Metro Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 667 M 14 443 M 14 443 M
Net income 2022 853 M 660 M 660 M
Net Debt 2022 3 341 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 16 192 M 12 528 M 12 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Eric Richer la Flèche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
François Thibault Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pierre Boivin Chairman
Frédéric Legault Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christian Wilhem Erich Haub Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO INC.-0.03%12 463
WALMART INC.-18.25%324 251
SYSCO CORPORATION0.28%40 131
KROGER2.08%33 307
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.33%28 509
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-13.50%27 723