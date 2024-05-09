ASX: MMI
Investor Update- Sydney RIU Conference
May 2024
Disclosures
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Metro Mining Limited (Metro or the Company) and it subsidiaries and business.
NO OFFER OF SECURITIES
This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer, invitation or advertisement to sell or issue securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction. It is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other document or contract under Australian Law or any other law. This presentation and its content must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains "forward looking statements" concerning the financial conditions, results of operations and business of the Company. All statements other than statements of fact are or may be deemed to be "forward looking statements". Often, but not always, "forward looking statements" can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", "outlook", and "guidance", or other similar words, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, future or anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs, resources and reserves, exploration results or production outputs.
Forward looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, but known and unknown risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These risks include, but are not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, resource and reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
DISCLAIMER
To the maximum extent permitted by law, Metro, the LM and their respective affiliates, related bodies corporate, officers, employees, partners, agents and advisers make no representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the currency, accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this Presentation, and expressly disclaim all responsibility and liability for any loss or damage arising in respect of your reliance on the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation, or any opinions or beliefs contained in this Presentation, and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this Presentation, or any error or omission therefrom. The Company and the LM are under no obligation to update or keep the information contained in this Presentation current, or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in this Presentation are subject to change without notice.
COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENT
The information in this presentation that references Metro's resources and reserves was taken from Metro's 2023 Annual Report which was released to the market on 19 April 2024. Metro confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that report and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all new material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that report continue to apply and have not materially changed.
KEY RISK FACTORS
Whilst some changes to operating plans have been outlined in this presentation; Metro directs the reader to the comprehensive description of Key Risk Factors outlined in the Notes to the financial statements for CY 2023 published on 29 February 2024.
ASX MMI: 7+ million WMT, low-cost,high-grade, Australian bauxite
producer - unique to ASX
Large-scale,high-quality resource
- "Weipa" style bauxite from well-known West Cape York plateau
- 83.2 Mt Reserves / 118.7 Mt Resources1
- High alumina, direct shipping ore (no processing)
- Extensive lease holding
Simple, low strip, surface-mining and processing operation at bottom of
cost curve
- Clear top-soil/overburden, strip ratio ~ 0.3
- Mine 1.5-3 m, using front end loader then rapid rehabilitation
- Road train 230t haul 5 to 22 km to port site, where screening occurs
- Load and tow barge down river to ocean anchorage
- Trans-shipto large bulk vessels using high-capacity floating terminal and floating crane
Clear vegetation &
Return overburden & replace
remove overburden
topsoil - then revegetate
Overburden (~0.5m)
DSO Bauxite Horizon (1.5-3m) Ironstone Mottled Zone
Haul ore 5 - 22km to stockpile and barge loading
4
Load Large OGV's with Floating Crane
(1) As at 31 December 2023
Highly experienced team with strong culture of safety, community and sustainability
Executive Leadership Team
Simon Wensley, CEO & Managing Director
- 34 years experience
- Ex Rio Tinto, Kobe Steel
Nathan Quinlin, Chief Financial Officer
- 15 years experience
- Ex Glencore, EY
Robin Bates, CoSec and General Counsel
- 20 years experience
- Ex Gladstone Area Water Board, CQU
Cherie Everett, GM - People and Culture
- 20 years experience
- Ex Volvo, Cancer Council
Gary Battensby, GM & Site Senior Executive
- 30 years experience
- Ex Cape Slattery Silica
Vincenzo De Falco, GM - Marine Supply &
Logistics
- 15 years experience
Board of Directors
Diverse Broader Team
Douglas Ritchie, Independent Non-Executive
360 employee & contractor workforce
Chair
▪
40 years experience
▪
Ex Rio Tinto
Indigenous employees from local
Simon Wensley, CEO & Managing Director
32% communities
▪
34 years experience
▪ Ex Rio Tinto, Kobe Steel
Mark Sawyer, Non-Executive Director
- 35 years experience
- Ex Xstrata, Glencore
Fiona Murdoch, Independent Non-Executive
Director
- 30 years experience
- Ex MIM, AMCI, SEQ Water
Andy Lloyd, Independent Non-Executive
Director
- 35 years experience
- Ex Rio Tinto
ASX MMI: Corporate snapshot prior to equity to debt raise on 1 May 2024
Share Price1
Shares on
Market
Issue
Capitalisation
A$0.046
4,842 million
A$222.7 million
Performance
Warrants2
Rights
124.6 million
116.1 million
Top Shareholders3
%
Greenstone Management
17.22%
Willims Group
8.93%
Nebari Natural Resources
8.70%
Balanced Property Pty Ltd
5.57%
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
5.10%
Share Price Performance - Since Jan '224
$0.050
$0.046
$0.040
$0.030
$0.020
$0.010
$0.000
Jan 23
Mar 23
May 23
Jul 23
Sep 23
Nov 23
Jan 24
Mar 24
Sources: (1) FactSet. Market data as at 29 April 2024; (2) The exercise price of the warrants is $0.025 with a maturity 3 years from date of issue; (3) As at 29 April 2024; (4) FactSet. Share price performance between 1 Jan 2023 to 29 April 2024
7 Mt/a expansion provides pathway to lowest global delivered cost supplier to China within steepening cost curve
China Seaborne Bauxite Supply and Costs 2022 and 20261
100
2022
2026
90
US$/DMT CIF Shandong
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
2026 2022
0
0
50
100
150
200
Supply (MT)
1st Quartile
2nd Quartile
3rd Quartile
4th Quartile
Source: (1) CM Group 2023
Unique exposure to Australian bauxite at operational inflection point
Rare opportunity: large scale resource, simple operation, pathway to lowest cost supplier to China in 2026
- 7+ million WMT, low-cost,high-grade, Australian bauxite producer - unique to ASX
- Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301; robust supply/demand backdrop for bauxite price2
- Track record of 6.0+ M WMT run-rate, guiding to 6.3 to 6.8 M WMT in 2024
- Offtake underpins expanded production: 6.9 M WMT contracted in 2024
- Cash generation inflection point: on-track to achieve site EBITDA of A$15/WMT3
- Strong, simplified, flexible balance sheet: senior debt repayments due from Mar '25
- Highly experienced team with strong culture of safety, community and sustainability
- Enables multiple potential value-creation upside opportunities; targeting lowest cash cost supplier to China in 2026
Sources: (1) International-aluminium.org; (2) CM group; (3) Assumes average price excl. ocean freight costs of $57/WMT
Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301
Aluminium central to long-term renewable energy generation/storage, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and electrification thematics
- Transitioning the world towards green energy sources will require 50% more aluminium than the electricity sector consumes today2.
- "The growth in aluminium to electricity grids is more than double that of copper by 2030" - IEA
- Solar PV generation expected to double over the next 4 years3. Aluminium makes up 85% of the material used in solar panels by weight.
- "There is - and will be - no solar power without aluminium" - World Bank
▪ Wind turbines will require 35 million tons of aluminium per year by 20504 (4% of the materials used).
- EV car industry to increase global aluminium consumption by 60% to 31.7Mt in 20305.
- "40 million EV's by 2030 will transform aluminium demand" - CRU
Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301
35
2020
2030
62%
30
22%
25
20
50%
15
30%
10
46%
29%
47%
19%
5
0
Transport
Construction Electrical Machinery &
Packaging
Foil Stock
Consumer
Other
Equipment
Durables
- China's total consumption of aluminium is expected to grow by 12.3 Mt to a total of 56.1 Mt in 2030 (47% of global demand)4
- Asia ex. China aluminium consumption growth is expected to grow by 8.6 Mt by 2030 with approximately 61% expected to come from India (35%), the Middle East (19%) and Japan (7%)4
Sources: (1) International-aluminium.org; (2) Ibid; (3) iea.org; (4) World Bank Report; (5) CRU (2021), Opportunities for Aluminium in a Post-Covid Economy
Robust supply / demand backdrop for bauxite price
Australian bauxite price around US$55/DMT+, up 39% since Jan '221
75
AUS HT
GUINEA LT
70
65
60
/ DMT
55
US$
50
45
40
35
Jan 22
Apr 22
Jul 22
Oct 22
Jan 23
Apr 23
Jul 23
Oct 23
Jan 24
Apr 24
- China imports a good proxy for APAC traded market
- Record bauxite imports to China in 2023, up 13% y-o-y
- Indonesia has ceased all bauxite exports, constraining global supply Forecast Bauxite Consumption China (2024 - 2032)1
200
184
183
180
171
172
175
166
166
158
160
140
145
140
125
Tonnes
120
107
100
M Dry
80
60
40
20
0
2021A
2022A
2023A
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
2028F
2029F
2030F
2031F
2032F
Market data from 7 January 2022 to 17 April 2024. Sources: (1) CM Group
Offtake underpins expanded production: 6.9 M WMT contracted in 2024
New contracts with Lubei Chemical and a leading Aluminium producer add to existing baseload customers for 2024 offtake of 6.9 Mt
- Longstanding baseload customers Xinfa Group and Xiangsen Aluminium underpin offtake until 2026
- New offtake-contracts for 2024
- Lubei Chemical up to 900 kt
- Spot contracts agreed 540 kt
- Longer term contracts under negotiation
- Mix of pricing terms
- ~40% FOB over the next 3 years
Contract offtake - Xinfa
Contract offtake - Xiangsen
6.9
7.0
7.0
Contract offtake - Lubei Chemical
Contract offtake - Spot contract
Xiangsen LOI
Xinfa Option to Contract
4.6
Spot Exposure
3.4
2.7
- ~15% fixed price, remaining negotiated quarterly
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
