ASX: MMI

Investor Update- Sydney RIU Conference

May 2024

ASX MMI: 7+ million WMT, low-cost,high-grade, Australian bauxite

producer - unique to ASX

Large-scale,high-quality resource

  • "Weipa" style bauxite from well-known West Cape York plateau
  • 83.2 Mt Reserves / 118.7 Mt Resources1
  • High alumina, direct shipping ore (no processing)
  • Extensive lease holding

Simple, low strip, surface-mining and processing operation at bottom of

cost curve

  • Clear top-soil/overburden, strip ratio ~ 0.3
  • Mine 1.5-3 m, using front end loader then rapid rehabilitation
  • Road train 230t haul 5 to 22 km to port site, where screening occurs
  • Load and tow barge down river to ocean anchorage
  • Trans-shipto large bulk vessels using high-capacity floating terminal and floating crane

Clear vegetation &

Return overburden & replace

remove overburden

topsoil - then revegetate

Overburden (~0.5m)

DSO Bauxite Horizon (1.5-3m) Ironstone Mottled Zone

Haul ore 5 - 22km to stockpile and barge loading

4

Load Large OGV's with Floating Crane

(1) As at 31 December 2023

Highly experienced team with strong culture of safety, community and sustainability

Executive Leadership Team

Simon Wensley, CEO & Managing Director

  • 34 years experience
  • Ex Rio Tinto, Kobe Steel

Nathan Quinlin, Chief Financial Officer

  • 15 years experience
  • Ex Glencore, EY

Robin Bates, CoSec and General Counsel

  • 20 years experience
  • Ex Gladstone Area Water Board, CQU

Cherie Everett, GM - People and Culture

  • 20 years experience
  • Ex Volvo, Cancer Council

Gary Battensby, GM & Site Senior Executive

  • 30 years experience
  • Ex Cape Slattery Silica

Vincenzo De Falco, GM - Marine Supply &

Logistics

  • 15 years experience
Board of Directors

Diverse Broader Team

Douglas Ritchie, Independent Non-Executive

360 employee & contractor workforce

Chair

40 years experience

Ex Rio Tinto

Indigenous employees from local

Simon Wensley, CEO & Managing Director

32% communities

34 years experience

Ex Rio Tinto, Kobe Steel

Mark Sawyer, Non-Executive Director

  • 35 years experience
  • Ex Xstrata, Glencore

Fiona Murdoch, Independent Non-Executive

Director

  • 30 years experience
  • Ex MIM, AMCI, SEQ Water

Andy Lloyd, Independent Non-Executive

Director

  • 35 years experience
  • Ex Rio Tinto

ASX MMI: Corporate snapshot prior to equity to debt raise on 1 May 2024

Share Price1

Shares on

Market

Issue

Capitalisation

A$0.046

4,842 million

A$222.7 million

Performance

Warrants2

Rights

124.6 million

116.1 million

Top Shareholders3

%

Greenstone Management

17.22%

Willims Group

8.93%

Nebari Natural Resources

8.70%

Balanced Property Pty Ltd

5.57%

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

5.10%

Share Price Performance - Since Jan '224

$0.050

$0.046

$0.040

$0.030

$0.020

$0.010

$0.000

Jan 23

Mar 23

May 23

Jul 23

Sep 23

Nov 23

Jan 24

Mar 24

Sources: (1) FactSet. Market data as at 29 April 2024; (2) The exercise price of the warrants is $0.025 with a maturity 3 years from date of issue; (3) As at 29 April 2024; (4) FactSet. Share price performance between 1 Jan 2023 to 29 April 2024

7 Mt/a expansion provides pathway to lowest global delivered cost supplier to China within steepening cost curve

China Seaborne Bauxite Supply and Costs 2022 and 20261

100

2022

2026

90

US$/DMT CIF Shandong

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

2026 2022

0

0

50

100

150

200

Supply (MT)

1st Quartile

2nd Quartile

3rd Quartile

4th Quartile

Source: (1) CM Group 2023

Unique exposure to Australian bauxite at operational inflection point

Rare opportunity: large scale resource, simple operation, pathway to lowest cost supplier to China in 2026

  1. 7+ million WMT, low-cost,high-grade, Australian bauxite producer - unique to ASX
  2. Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301; robust supply/demand backdrop for bauxite price2
  3. Track record of 6.0+ M WMT run-rate, guiding to 6.3 to 6.8 M WMT in 2024
  4. Offtake underpins expanded production: 6.9 M WMT contracted in 2024
  5. Cash generation inflection point: on-track to achieve site EBITDA of A$15/WMT3
  6. Strong, simplified, flexible balance sheet: senior debt repayments due from Mar '25
  7. Highly experienced team with strong culture of safety, community and sustainability
  8. Enables multiple potential value-creation upside opportunities; targeting lowest cash cost supplier to China in 2026

Sources: (1) International-aluminium.org; (2) CM group; (3) Assumes average price excl. ocean freight costs of $57/WMT

Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301

Aluminium central to long-term renewable energy generation/storage, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and electrification thematics

  • Transitioning the world towards green energy sources will require 50% more aluminium than the electricity sector consumes today2.
    • "The growth in aluminium to electricity grids is more than double that of copper by 2030" - IEA
  • Solar PV generation expected to double over the next 4 years3. Aluminium makes up 85% of the material used in solar panels by weight.

- "There is - and will be - no solar power without aluminium" - World Bank

Wind turbines will require 35 million tons of aluminium per year by 20504 (4% of the materials used).

  • EV car industry to increase global aluminium consumption by 60% to 31.7Mt in 20305.

- "40 million EV's by 2030 will transform aluminium demand" - CRU

Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301

35

2020

2030

62%

30

22%

25

20

50%

15

30%

10

46%

29%

47%

19%

5

0

Transport

Construction Electrical Machinery &

Packaging

Foil Stock

Consumer

Other

Equipment

Durables

  • China's total consumption of aluminium is expected to grow by 12.3 Mt to a total of 56.1 Mt in 2030 (47% of global demand)4
  • Asia ex. China aluminium consumption growth is expected to grow by 8.6 Mt by 2030 with approximately 61% expected to come from India (35%), the Middle East (19%) and Japan (7%)4

Sources: (1) International-aluminium.org; (2) Ibid; (3) iea.org; (4) World Bank Report; (5) CRU (2021), Opportunities for Aluminium in a Post-Covid Economy

Robust supply / demand backdrop for bauxite price

Australian bauxite price around US$55/DMT+, up 39% since Jan '221

75

AUS HT

GUINEA LT

70

65

60

/ DMT

55

US$

50

45

40

35

Jan 22

Apr 22

Jul 22

Oct 22

Jan 23

Apr 23

Jul 23

Oct 23

Jan 24

Apr 24

  • China imports a good proxy for APAC traded market
  • Record bauxite imports to China in 2023, up 13% y-o-y
  • Indonesia has ceased all bauxite exports, constraining global supply Forecast Bauxite Consumption China (2024 - 2032)1

200

184

183

180

171

172

175

166

166

158

160

140

145

140

125

Tonnes

120

107

100

M Dry

80

60

40

20

0

2021A

2022A

2023A

2024F

2025F

2026F

2027F

2028F

2029F

2030F

2031F

2032F

Market data from 7 January 2022 to 17 April 2024. Sources: (1) CM Group

Offtake underpins expanded production: 6.9 M WMT contracted in 2024

New contracts with Lubei Chemical and a leading Aluminium producer add to existing baseload customers for 2024 offtake of 6.9 Mt

  • Longstanding baseload customers Xinfa Group and Xiangsen Aluminium underpin offtake until 2026
  • New offtake-contracts for 2024
    • Lubei Chemical up to 900 kt
    • Spot contracts agreed 540 kt
    • Longer term contracts under negotiation
  • Mix of pricing terms
    • ~40% FOB over the next 3 years

Contract offtake - Xinfa

Contract offtake - Xiangsen

6.9

7.0

7.0

Contract offtake - Lubei Chemical

Contract offtake - Spot contract

Xiangsen LOI

Xinfa Option to Contract

4.6

Spot Exposure

3.4

2.7

  • ~15% fixed price, remaining negotiated quarterly

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

