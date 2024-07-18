ASX: MMI
Noosa Mining Conference
18 July 2024
ASX MMI: Tremendous Progress Made over the Last Year
Share Price1
Shares on
Market
Issue
Capitalisation
A$0.053
5,940 million
A$315 million
Performance
Warrants2
Pro-forma Net
Rights
Debt4
124.6 million
116.1 million
A$60 million
Top Shareholders3
%
Greenstone Management
14.03
HSBC Nominees
9.24
Recent Share Price Performance1
$0.053
Willims Group
8.32
Citicorp Nominees
7.35
Balanced Property
5.57
Performance1
%
2024 YTD
+152
12 Months
+141
Performance1
%
vs ASX200 (1 yr)
+121
vs Materials (1 yr)
+136
Sources: (1) ASX Market data as at 15 July 2024; (2) The exercise price of the warrants is $0.025 with a maturity 3 years from date of issue; (3) As at 12 July 2024; (4) Post Equity raise announcement 2 May 2024
ASX MMI: Low-cost,high-grade, Australian bauxite producer
1. Remove
2. Haul ore 5 - 22km
3. Screen bauxite
4. Load barges with
5. Tow barges to
6. Load OGVs using
overburden &
to port stockpile
<100mm
barge loader
offshore anchorage
transhippers
mine using FEL
High quality Direct Shipping Ore (DSO)
Well-known "Weipa" style bauxite from Cape York plateau
High alumina - no upgrading required
Long life & extensive lease holding
12 yrs Reserves plus potential 5 yrs Resources1 (118.7 Mt total)
Very Low Strip Ratio
Topsoil/overburden only 0.5m
Simple flow sheet and near the coast
Surface mining using simple equipment
Low cost & scalable transhipping model
Heading down the cost curve to be lowest cost operator
Economies of scale at 7 Mt/a capacity
Shipping in large Capesize vessels
All the pre-requisites of a successful bulk commodity operation
(1) As at 31 December 2023
Strategy: 7 Mt/a expansion provides pathway to lowest global delivered cost supplier to China within steepening cost curve
China Seaborne Bauxite Supply and Costs 2022 and 20261
US$/DMT CIF Shandong
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
2022 2026
2026 2022
0
50
100
150
200
Supply (MT)
1st Quartile
Source: (1) CM Group 2023, Metro cost forecast
2nd Quartile
3rd Quartile
4th Quartile
Decarbonization expected to drive Global Aluminium demand up by ~40% by 20301
Aluminium central to long-term renewable energy generation/storage, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and electrification thematics
- Transitioning the world towards green energy sources will require 50% more aluminium than the electricity sector consumes today2.
- "The growth in aluminium to electricity grids is more than double that of copper by 2030" - IEA
- Solar PV generation expected to double over the next 4
years3. Aluminium makes up 85% of the material used in solar panels by weight.
- "There is - and will be - no solar power without aluminium" - World Bank
Wind turbines will require 35 million tons of aluminium per year by 20504 (4% of the materials used).
EV car industry to increase global aluminium consumption by 60% to 31.7Mt in 20305.
- "40 million EV's by 2030 will transform aluminium demand" - CRU
Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301
35
2020
2030
62%
30
22%
25
20
15
50%
30%
10
46%
29%
47%
19%
5
0
Transport
Construction Electrical Machinery &
Packaging
Foil Stock
Consumer
Other
Equipment
Durables
- China's total consumption of aluminium is expected to grow by 12.3 Mt to a total of 56.1 Mt in 2030 (47% of global demand)4
- Asia ex. China aluminium consumption growth is expected to grow by 8.6 Mt by 2030 with approximately 61% expected to come from India (35%), the Middle East (19%) and Japan (7%)4
Sources: (1) International-aluminium.org; (2) Ibid; (3) iea.org; (4) World Bank Report; (5) CRU (2021), Opportunities for Aluminium in a Post-Covid Economy
Robust supply / demand backdrop for bauxite price
Australian bauxite benchmark price ~US$59/DMT+, up 48% since Jan '221
- China imports a good proxy for APAC traded market
- Record bauxite imports to China in 2023, up 13% y-o-y
- 6% YoY growth, 2024 YTD
Traded Bauxite Price (US$/DMT, CIF Chinese Port)
80
75
Guinea LT bx
70
65
+34%
60
55
50
Australia HT bx
45
+48%
40
35
Forecast Bauxite Consumption China (2024 - 2032)1
200
175
184
183
180
166
166
171
172
158
160
145
140
140
125
Tonnes
120
107
100
M Dry
80
60
40
20
0
2021A
2022A
2023A
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
2028F
2029F
2030F
2031F
2032F
Market data from 7 January 2022 to 10 July 2024. Sources: (1) CM Group
7+ million WMT expansion capacity ramping up in Q2 2024
MINING & HAULAGE
SCREENING
BARGE LOADING
TOWAGE
TRANSHIPPING
7.5 Mt/a
9 Mt/a
8 Mt/a
7.5 Mt/a
9 Mt/a
OPERATIONAL NOW
OPERATIONAL NOW
OPERATIONAL NOW
OPERATIONAL NOW
OPERATIONAL NOW
BHM Daily operating rate (2022 to 2024 YTD; WMT/day; 5 day rolling avg)
30000
7 Mt /a run rate
6 Mt /a run rate
25000
20000
20233
15000
10000
5000
20222
0
Mar 24
2024
Apr 24
May 24
Jun 24
Jul 24
Aug 24
Sep 24
Oct 24
Nov 24
Dec 24
Jan 25
Feb 25
Source: MMI analysis (1) Run rate achieved in Q4 2023; (2) 2022 operations April to December; (3) 2023 operations April 2023 to January 2024 - ceased 5 January 2024
Offtake underpins expanded production: 100% contracted in 2024
New contracts add to existing baseload customers for 2024 offtake of 6.9 Mt
- Longstanding baseload customers Xinfa Group and Xiangsen Aluminium underpin offtake until 2026
- New offtake-contracts for 2024
- Lubei Chemical up to 900 kt
- Spot contracts agreed 540 kt
- Longer term contracts under negotiation
- Mix of pricing terms
- ~40% FOB over the next 3 years
- ~15% fixed price, remaining negotiated quarterly
Contract offtake - Xinfa
Contract offtake - Xiangsen
6.9
7.0
7.0
Contract offtake - Lubei Chemical
Contract offtake - Spot contract
Xiangsen LOI
Xinfa Option to Contract
4.6
Spot Exposure
3.4
2.7
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Strong, simplified, flexible balance sheet post "equity for debt" raise: Junior debt repayments in Q2 and Q3 2024
Capital raising significantly strengthens balance sheet
Net
Junior Debt
Mar '24
Warrants
Proceeds of
Pro Forma
Repayment
Offer
Cash1
3
3
42
(17)
313
Total Cash
3
3
42
(17)
31
Junior debt
39
-
-
(17)
22
Senior debt
52
-
-
-
52
Total debt
91
-
-
(17)
74
Other financial liabilities
16
-
-
-
16
Net debt
104
(3)
(42)
-
59
- Cash amount excludes $5m of restricted cash on hand; (2) Subject to compliance with senior debt covenant; (3) Cash balance immediately after receipt of funds from capital raise and SPP
Accelerated debt repayments
- $17m repayment of junior debt/ WCF made in Q2 2024
- $22m repayment of remaining junior debt in Q3 20242
Financial flexibility outlook
- End of March cash reflects position pre- operational restart
- Repayment of junior debt expedites the refinancing of senior debt on improved terms
- Refinancing package proposed to include bonding facility to liberate further ~$20m of cash back into the business
