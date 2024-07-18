ASX: MMI

Noosa Mining Conference

18 July 2024

Disclosures

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Metro Mining Limited (Metro or the Company) and it subsidiaries and business.

NO OFFER OF SECURITIES

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer, invitation or advertisement to sell or issue securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction. It is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other document or contract under Australian Law or any other law. This presentation and its content must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" concerning the financial conditions, results of operations and business of the Company. All statements other than statements of fact are or may be deemed to be "forward looking statements". Often, but not always, "forward looking statements" can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", "outlook", and "guidance", or other similar words, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, future or anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs, resources and reserves, exploration results or production outputs.

Forward looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, but known and unknown risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These risks include, but are not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, resource and reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

DISCLAIMER

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Metro, the LM and their respective affiliates, related bodies corporate, officers, employees, partners, agents and advisers make no representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the currency, accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this Presentation, and expressly disclaim all responsibility and liability for any loss or damage arising in respect of your reliance on the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation, or any opinions or beliefs contained in this Presentation, and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this Presentation, or any error or omission therefrom. The Company and the LM are under no obligation to update or keep the information contained in this Presentation current, or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in this Presentation are subject to change without notice.

COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENT

The information in this presentation that references Metro's resources and reserves was taken from the Bauxite Hills More Ore Reserve and Resource Update which was released to the market on 13 May 2024 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MMI/02806227.pdf). Metro confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that report and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all new material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that report continue to apply and have not materially changed.

KEY RISK FACTORS

Whilst some changes to operating plans have been outlined in this Presentation Metro directs the reader to the comprehensive description of Key Risk Factors outlined in the Notes to the financial statements for CY 2023 published on 29 February 2024.

2 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

ASX MMI: Tremendous Progress Made over the Last Year

Share Price1

Shares on

Market

Issue

Capitalisation

A$0.053

5,940 million

A$315 million

Performance

Warrants2

Pro-forma Net

Rights

Debt4

124.6 million

116.1 million

A$60 million

Top Shareholders3

%

Greenstone Management

14.03

HSBC Nominees

9.24

Recent Share Price Performance1

$0.053

Willims Group

8.32

Citicorp Nominees

7.35

Balanced Property

5.57

Performance1

%

2024 YTD

+152

12 Months

+141

Performance1

%

vs ASX200 (1 yr)

+121

vs Materials (1 yr)

+136

Sources: (1) ASX Market data as at 15 July 2024; (2) The exercise price of the warrants is $0.025 with a maturity 3 years from date of issue; (3) As at 12 July 2024; (4) Post Equity raise announcement 2 May 2024

3 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

ASX MMI: Low-cost,high-grade, Australian bauxite producer

1. Remove

2. Haul ore 5 - 22km

3. Screen bauxite

4. Load barges with

5. Tow barges to

6. Load OGVs using

overburden &

to port stockpile

<100mm

barge loader

offshore anchorage

transhippers

mine using FEL

High quality Direct Shipping Ore (DSO)

Well-known "Weipa" style bauxite from Cape York plateau

High alumina - no upgrading required

Long life & extensive lease holding

12 yrs Reserves plus potential 5 yrs Resources1 (118.7 Mt total)

Very Low Strip Ratio

Topsoil/overburden only 0.5m

Simple flow sheet and near the coast

Surface mining using simple equipment

Low cost & scalable transhipping model

Heading down the cost curve to be lowest cost operator

Economies of scale at 7 Mt/a capacity

Shipping in large Capesize vessels

All the pre-requisites of a successful bulk commodity operation

4 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

(1) As at 31 December 2023

Strategy: 7 Mt/a expansion provides pathway to lowest global delivered cost supplier to China within steepening cost curve

China Seaborne Bauxite Supply and Costs 2022 and 20261

US$/DMT CIF Shandong

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2022 2026

2026 2022

0

50

100

150

200

Supply (MT)

1st Quartile

Source: (1) CM Group 2023, Metro cost forecast

2nd Quartile

3rd Quartile

4th Quartile

5 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

Decarbonization expected to drive Global Aluminium demand up by ~40% by 20301

Aluminium central to long-term renewable energy generation/storage, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and electrification thematics

  • Transitioning the world towards green energy sources will require 50% more aluminium than the electricity sector consumes today2.
    • "The growth in aluminium to electricity grids is more than double that of copper by 2030" - IEA
  • Solar PV generation expected to double over the next 4

years3. Aluminium makes up 85% of the material used in solar panels by weight.

- "There is - and will be - no solar power without aluminium" - World Bank

Wind turbines will require 35 million tons of aluminium per year by 20504 (4% of the materials used).

EV car industry to increase global aluminium consumption by 60% to 31.7Mt in 20305.

- "40 million EV's by 2030 will transform aluminium demand" - CRU

Global Aluminium demand expected to rise by ~40% by 20301

35

2020

2030

62%

30

22%

25

20

15

50%

30%

10

46%

29%

47%

19%

5

0

Transport

Construction Electrical Machinery &

Packaging

Foil Stock

Consumer

Other

Equipment

Durables

  • China's total consumption of aluminium is expected to grow by 12.3 Mt to a total of 56.1 Mt in 2030 (47% of global demand)4
  • Asia ex. China aluminium consumption growth is expected to grow by 8.6 Mt by 2030 with approximately 61% expected to come from India (35%), the Middle East (19%) and Japan (7%)4

Sources: (1) International-aluminium.org; (2) Ibid; (3) iea.org; (4) World Bank Report; (5) CRU (2021), Opportunities for Aluminium in a Post-Covid Economy

6 | ASX : MMI | May 2024

Robust supply / demand backdrop for bauxite price

Australian bauxite benchmark price ~US$59/DMT+, up 48% since Jan '221

  • China imports a good proxy for APAC traded market
  • Record bauxite imports to China in 2023, up 13% y-o-y
  • 6% YoY growth, 2024 YTD

Traded Bauxite Price (US$/DMT, CIF Chinese Port)

80

75

Guinea LT bx

70

65

+34%

60

55

50

Australia HT bx

45

+48%

40

35

Forecast Bauxite Consumption China (2024 - 2032)1

200

175

184

183

180

166

166

171

172

158

160

145

140

140

125

Tonnes

120

107

100

M Dry

80

60

40

20

0

2021A

2022A

2023A

2024F

2025F

2026F

2027F

2028F

2029F

2030F

2031F

2032F

Market data from 7 January 2022 to 10 July 2024. Sources: (1) CM Group

7 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

7+ million WMT expansion capacity ramping up in Q2 2024

MINING & HAULAGE

SCREENING

BARGE LOADING

TOWAGE

TRANSHIPPING

7.5 Mt/a

9 Mt/a

8 Mt/a

7.5 Mt/a

9 Mt/a

OPERATIONAL NOW

OPERATIONAL NOW

OPERATIONAL NOW

OPERATIONAL NOW

OPERATIONAL NOW

BHM Daily operating rate (2022 to 2024 YTD; WMT/day; 5 day rolling avg)

30000

7 Mt /a run rate

6 Mt /a run rate

25000

20000

20233

15000

10000

5000

20222

0

Mar 24

2024

Apr 24

May 24

Jun 24

Jul 24

Aug 24

Sep 24

Oct 24

Nov 24

Dec 24

Jan 25

Feb 25

8 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

Source: MMI analysis (1) Run rate achieved in Q4 2023; (2) 2022 operations April to December; (3) 2023 operations April 2023 to January 2024 - ceased 5 January 2024

Offtake underpins expanded production: 100% contracted in 2024

New contracts add to existing baseload customers for 2024 offtake of 6.9 Mt

  • Longstanding baseload customers Xinfa Group and Xiangsen Aluminium underpin offtake until 2026
  • New offtake-contracts for 2024
    • Lubei Chemical up to 900 kt
    • Spot contracts agreed 540 kt
    • Longer term contracts under negotiation
  • Mix of pricing terms
    • ~40% FOB over the next 3 years
    • ~15% fixed price, remaining negotiated quarterly

Contract offtake - Xinfa

Contract offtake - Xiangsen

6.9

7.0

7.0

Contract offtake - Lubei Chemical

Contract offtake - Spot contract

Xiangsen LOI

Xinfa Option to Contract

4.6

Spot Exposure

3.4

2.7

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

9 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

Strong, simplified, flexible balance sheet post "equity for debt" raise: Junior debt repayments in Q2 and Q3 2024

Capital raising significantly strengthens balance sheet

Net

Junior Debt

Mar '24

Warrants

Proceeds of

Pro Forma

Repayment

Offer

Cash1

3

3

42

(17)

313

Total Cash

3

3

42

(17)

31

Junior debt

39

-

-

(17)

22

Senior debt

52

-

-

-

52

Total debt

91

-

-

(17)

74

Other financial liabilities

16

-

-

-

16

Net debt

104

(3)

(42)

-

59

  1. Cash amount excludes $5m of restricted cash on hand; (2) Subject to compliance with senior debt covenant; (3) Cash balance immediately after receipt of funds from capital raise and SPP

Accelerated debt repayments

  • $17m repayment of junior debt/ WCF made in Q2 2024
  • $22m repayment of remaining junior debt in Q3 20242

Financial flexibility outlook

  • End of March cash reflects position pre- operational restart
  • Repayment of junior debt expedites the refinancing of senior debt on improved terms
  • Refinancing package proposed to include bonding facility to liberate further ~$20m of cash back into the business

10 | ASX : MMI | July 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Metro Mining Limited published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 00:03:01 UTC.