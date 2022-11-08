Metro Pacific Investments : 9M 2022 Financial Results Presentation
NINE MONTHS 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS
ANALYSTS' BRIEFING
The MPIC Way
Nine Months 2022 Financial Highlights
Core Earnings Contribution Mix
Group Volume Dashboard
Stand-alone Performance of Operating Companies
Growth, Expansion, and Recent Developments
Sustainability at MPIC
APPENDIX
Consolidated Income Statement
Share in Operating Core Income
Condensed Income Statement of Operating Companies
Debt Profile
Balance Sheet Highlights
Illustrative Capital Expenditure and Cash Flows
FORGING THE PATH AS THE LEADING CATALYST FOR SUSTAINABILITY IN THE PHILIPPINES
The MPIC Way : Doing well while doing good
E ECONOMIC
Fortifying financial
resilience and solidifying
long-term growth
₱383.1 Billion
Groupwide Revenues
29%
₱11.8 Billion
Core Income
25%
Won Most Coveted Finance for
the Future Award
E ENVIRONMENT
Heeding the call for climate
action and championing biodiversity conservation
1
st Private Sector Partner for Urban
Biodiversity
1
st Long-term Partnership to Protect a
Declared ASEAN Heritage Park - Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park
S SOCIAL
Reinforcing an organizational culture of sustainability and transforming communities
Part of World Benchmarking Alliance's
Top 2000 Most Influential Companies
1
st and Biggest Nationwide Online Medical Mission and 1 st Portable Digital Clinic for Remote Communities
G GOVERNANCE
Pioneering high standards of
business ethics and
fostering stakeholder trust
One of the first in PH to implement
Board-approved EESG KPIs and targets
linked to variable pay
Showcasing Sustainability Excellence
Founding Member of
1
st Integrated
A4s APAC CFO
Boosting employee morale and mental
Record-breaking MVP Group
Leadership Network
Report
1
st Alliance with Sole PH ASEAN Center
health through community volunteerism
Sustainability Summit
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Economic recovery and resolution of regulatory overhangs propel growth
In Billions
9M2022
9M2021
%
1H22 vs. 1H21
AGGREGATE GROUPWIDE
₱383.1
₱297.9
29%
25%
₱70.1
₱62.1
13%
12%
SHARE IN OPERATING CORE INCOME
CORE INCOME
*Excluding Meralco pass-through revenues, aggregate groupwide revenues for YTD September 2022
11% vs. YTD September 2021 (in YTD June 2022 10% vs. PY)
CORE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION MIX
In Millions of Pesos
9M 2022 9M 2021
%
POWER
₱8,886
₱8,410
6%
52%
TOLL ROADS
4,064
2,671
WATER
2,236
2,196
2%
24%
LIGHT RAIL
(243)
(321)
OTHERS
396
174
128%
SHARE IN OPERATING
15,339
13,130
17%
CORE INCOME
Head Office
(917)
(855)
7%
Interest - Net
(2,592)
(2,798)
7%
CORE NET INCOME
11,830
9,477
25%
In ₱ Millions
153
1%
2,236
15%
2,196
17%
4,064
26%
2,671
20%
Power
Toll Roads
Water
8,886
58%
8,410
64%
Others
(147)
-1%
9M 2022
9M 2021
Power segment has consistently been the largest contributor to earnings
Toll roads business benefitted from toll rate adjustments, opening of new road and more relaxed quarantine measures
Water business gradually recovering with slight improvement in volumes
Sales 2022
50 240 M
866 M
866 M
Net income 2022
14 823 M
256 M
256 M
Net Debt 2022
245 B
4 221 M
4 221 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,41x
Yield 2022
3,57%
Capitalization
104 B
1 788 M
1 788 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,94x
EV / Sales 2023
6,16x
Nbr of Employees
54
Free-Float
26,5%
