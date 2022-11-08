Advanced search
    MPI   PHY603051020

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(MPI)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-07
3.570 PHP   -1.65%
11/08Metro Pacific Investments : 9M 2022 Financial Results Presentation
PU
11/04Metro Pacific Investments Repurchases Shares
MT
11/02Metro Pacific Investments Repurchases Shares
MT
Metro Pacific Investments : 9M 2022 Financial Results Presentation

11/08/2022 | 11:41pm EST
NINE MONTHS 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

ANALYSTS' BRIEFING

09 NOVEMBER 2022

CONTENTS

The MPIC Way

Nine Months 2022 Financial Highlights

Core Earnings Contribution Mix

Group Volume Dashboard

Stand-alone Performance of Operating Companies

Growth, Expansion, and Recent Developments

Sustainability at MPIC

APPENDIX

Consolidated Income Statement

Share in Operating Core Income

Condensed Income Statement of Operating Companies

Debt Profile

Balance Sheet Highlights

Illustrative Capital Expenditure and Cash Flows

FORGING THE PATH AS THE LEADING CATALYST FOR SUSTAINABILITY IN THE PHILIPPINES

The MPIC Way : Doing well while doing good

E ECONOMIC

Fortifying financial

resilience and solidifying

long-term growth

₱383.1 Billion

Groupwide Revenues

29%

₱11.8 Billion

Core Income

25%

Won Most Coveted Finance for

the Future Award

E ENVIRONMENT

Heeding the call for climate

action and championing biodiversity conservation

1st Private Sector Partner for Urban

Biodiversity

1st Long-term Partnership to Protect a

Declared ASEAN Heritage Park - Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park

S SOCIAL

Reinforcing an organizational culture of sustainability and transforming communities

Part of World Benchmarking Alliance's

Top 2000 Most Influential Companies

1st and Biggest Nationwide Online Medical Mission and 1st Portable Digital Clinic for Remote Communities

G GOVERNANCE

Pioneering high standards of

business ethics and

fostering stakeholder trust

One of the first in PH to implement

Board-approved EESG KPIs and targets

linked to variable pay

Showcasing Sustainability Excellence

Founding Member of

1st Integrated

A4s APAC CFO

Boosting employee morale and mental

Record-breaking MVP Group

Leadership Network

Report

1st Alliance with Sole PH ASEAN Center

health through community volunteerism

Sustainability Summit

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Economic recovery and resolution of regulatory overhangs propel growth

In Billions

9M2022

9M2021

%

1H22 vs. 1H21

AGGREGATE GROUPWIDE

REVENUES*

CORE EBITDA

₱383.1

₱297.9

29%

25%

₱70.1

₱62.1

13%

12%

MPIC SHARE

SHARE IN OPERATING CORE INCOME

  1. CORE INCOME

₱15.3

₱13.1 17%

15%

₱11.8

₱9.5 25%

24%

*Excluding Meralco pass-through revenues, aggregate groupwide revenues for YTD September 2022 11% vs. YTD September 2021 (in YTD June 2022 10% vs. PY)

CORE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION MIX

In Millions of Pesos

9M 2022 9M 2021

%

POWER

₱8,886

₱8,410

6%

52%

TOLL ROADS

4,064

2,671

WATER

2,236

2,196

2%

24%

LIGHT RAIL

(243)

(321)

OTHERS

396

174

128%

SHARE IN OPERATING

15,339

13,130

17%

CORE INCOME

Head Office

(917)

(855)

7%

Interest - Net

(2,592)

(2,798)

7%

CORE NET INCOME

11,830

9,477

25%

In ₱ Millions

153 1%

2,236 15%

2,196

17%

4,064

26%

2,671

20%

Power

Toll Roads

Water

8,886

58%

8,410

64%

Others

(147) -1%

9M 2022

9M 2021

  • Power segment has consistently been the largest contributor to earnings
  • Toll roads business benefitted from toll rate adjustments, opening of new road and more relaxed quarantine measures
  • Water business gradually recovering with slight improvement in volumes

