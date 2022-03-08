Metro Pacific Investments : FY 2021 Financial Results Presentation

FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS ANALYSTS' BRIEFING
09 MARCH 2022
We Invest. We Manage. We Transform.
CONTENTS
Full Year Financial Highlights
Quarterly Highlights
Earnings Contribution Mix
Group Volume Dashboard
Stand-alone Performance of Operating Companies
Growth & Expansion
Sustainability at MPIC
Consolidated Income Statement
APPENDIX
Monthly Performance
Share in Operating Core Income
Condensed Income Statement of Operating Companies
Debt Profile
Balance Sheet Highlights
Illustrative Capital Expenditure and Cash
Flows
2
FULL YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
In Billions
2021
2020
%
AGGREGATE GROUPWIDE
REVENUES
CORE EBITDA
SHARE IN OPERATING CORE INCOME
P
CORE INCOME
REPORTED INCOME
₱405.5
₱365.7
11%
₱78.0
₱72.3
8%
MPIC SHARE
₱17.1
₱15.4
₱12.3
₱10.2
20%
₱10.1
₱4.7
113%
3
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
In Billions
CONSOLIDATED REVENUES
₱ 10.6
₱ 11.0
₱ 11.4
₱ 10.5
4Q4Q202020
1Q1Q202121
2Q2Q212021
3Q3Q212021
4Q4Q212021
ECQ
CONSOLIDATED CORE INCOME
14%
18%
₱ 3.5
₱ 2.8
₱ 2.5
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
4
EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION MIX
In ₱ Millions
2,760
16%
3,082
20%
3,866
23%
2,445
Power
Toll Roads
11,219
65%
10,547
69%
Water
Others
FY 2021
FY 2020
Stricter ECQ*
*Implemented stricter ECQ starting March 17, 2020
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Metro Pacific Investments Corp. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:50:02 UTC.