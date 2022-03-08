Log in
    MPI   PHY603051020

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(MPI)
03-07
3.72 PHP   -0.80%
03/08 FY 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
03/07 Metro Pacific Investments Buys Back Shares
MT
03/04 Metro Pacific Investments Repurchases Shares
MT
Metro Pacific Investments : FY 2021 Financial Results Presentation

03/08/2022 | 11:51pm EST
FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS ANALYSTS' BRIEFING

09 MARCH 2022

We Invest. We Manage. We Transform.

CONTENTS

Full Year Financial Highlights

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings Contribution Mix

Group Volume Dashboard

Stand-alone Performance of Operating Companies

Growth & Expansion

Sustainability at MPIC

Consolidated Income Statement

APPENDIX

Monthly Performance

Share in Operating Core Income

Condensed Income Statement of Operating Companies

Debt Profile

Balance Sheet Highlights

Illustrative Capital Expenditure and Cash

Flows

2

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

In Billions

2021

2020

%

AGGREGATE GROUPWIDE

REVENUES

CORE EBITDA

SHARE IN OPERATING CORE INCOME

P

CORE INCOME

REPORTED INCOME

₱405.5

₱365.7

11%

₱78.0

₱72.3

8%

MPIC SHARE

₱17.1

₱15.4

11%

₱12.3

₱10.2

20%

₱10.1

₱4.7

113%

3

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

In Billions

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

8%

8%

₱ 10.6

₱ 11.0

₱ 11.4

₱ 10.6

₱ 10.5

4Q4Q202020

1Q1Q202121

2Q2Q212021

3Q3Q212021

4Q4Q212021

ECQ

CONSOLIDATED CORE INCOME

14%

18%

₱ 3.5

₱ 3.5

₱ 2.8

₱ 2.5

₱ 2.5

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

ECQ

4

EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION MIX

In ₱ Millions

2,760

16%

3,082

20%

3,866

23%

2,445

16%

Power

Toll Roads

11,219

65%

10,547

69%

Water

Others

(734) -4%(709) -5%

FY 2021

FY 2020

Stricter ECQ*

  • Power segment has consistently been the largest contributor to earnings
  • Toll roads business benefitted from more relaxed quarantine measures and shift in tax regime to Optional Standard Deduction
  • Water business remained profitable despite reduction in volumes

*Implemented stricter ECQ starting March 17, 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
