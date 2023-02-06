Advanced search
    MPI   PHY603051020

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(MPI)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
4.200 PHP   +3.96%
01:42aPhilippines' Metro Pacific in talks to buy stake in coconut firm -sources
RE
01/10Philippines' Metro Pacific shares extend gains on deal speculation
RE
2022Metro Pacific Investments Repurchases Shares
MT
Philippines' Metro Pacific in talks to buy stake in coconut firm -sources

02/06/2023 | 01:42am EST
MANILA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is in talks to acquire a significant share stake in Axelum Resources Corp, a manufacturer and exporter of coconut products, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

A deal could be finalised this month, one of the sources said, as Metro Pacific pushes to build an agriculture portfolio at a time of high commodity prices.

After completing an initial investment, Metro Pacific will have the option to buy more shares to gain a majority stake in the future, a second source said.

The two sources were not authorised to talk to the media.

Asked for comment, Metro Pacific said it would file a disclosure later, without elaborating. Axelum officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was unclear how much any deal may be worth but Axelum has a market capitalisation of $247 million.

Metro Pacific, which has interests in power, water, hospitals and toll roads, is a unit of First Pacific Co Ltd , which is owned by Indonesian tycoon Anthoni Salim. It is valued at $2.15 billion.

The group started its agriculture push in mid-2022, acquiring a majority stake in a dairy and premium ice cream producer.

Axelum manufactures products including milk powder, cream and oil from coconuts sourced in southern Philippines. Its products are exported to 23 countries.

Coconut oil is among the top exports of the Philippines, which is one of the world's biggest seller of the commodity. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXELUM RESOURCES CORP. 3.38% 3.06 End-of-day quote.21.43%
BRENT OIL 0.19% 80.14 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.37% 2.74 Delayed Quote.17.17%
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 3.96% 4.2 End-of-day quote.22.81%
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK 2.72% 10375 End-of-day quote.3.75%
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK -1.12% 6650 End-of-day quote.-1.12%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.34% 134.6241 Real-time Quote.-4.63%
WTI -0.29% 73.485 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 959 M 945 M 945 M
Net income 2022 14 823 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2022 244 B 4 524 M 4 524 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,24x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 114 B 2 112 M 2 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,02x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 25,8%
