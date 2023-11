Metro Performance Glass Limited is a New Zealand-based manufacturer and installer of double-glazed windows for both new residential and retrofit markets. The Company provides glass and service to Australasian residential and commercial construction markets. The Company has a network of seven Australasian processing plants and fifteen distribution or retail sites across New Zealand. It also processes annealed, toughened, laminated, painted and digitally printed glass products for applications ranging from mirrors, showers, balustrades and kitchen splash backs to commercial facades. It offers a range of glass products, including Decorative Glass; Low E Glass; Mirrors; Safety & Security Glass; Obscure, Frosted and Privacy Glass, and Standard Glass. It also offers safety and security glass products, such as toughened safety glass, heat-soaked safety glass, laminated annealed safety glass, laminated toughened structural safety glass (Sentry) and laminated toughened composite safety glass.