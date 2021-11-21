Metro Performance Glass : MPP 1H22 Interim Report

the 2022 and 2023 calendar years. We are well positioned with a strong service offering and product suite to benefit from the expected increase in demand.

For the first half of the 2022 financial year the Group had sales revenue of $116.9 million and achieved an EBIT1 of $3.0 million. This is our second year with Covid-19 disruptions. Metroglass had similar revenue in the prior comparable period, which also included an Alert Level 4 lockdown. However, the EBIT result was reduced by higher glass and freight costs, a lower wage subsidy contribution, and the prolonged Covid-19 disruptions in Australia. Price increases were implemented in both countries to reflect these changes in costs.

Our historic focus on applying our cash flow towards reducing debt placed Metroglass in a strong position to cope with the immediate impacts of the recent Covid-19 outbreaks.

We agreed with the banks to extend the timing of covenant relief in recognition of the short- term impacts of Covid-19. As at 30 September 2021 net debt was $47.8 million, and at a similar level to 31 March 2021.

As a result of the impact on Metroglass' financials, the board took the prudent decision to not consider a dividend alongside the 2022 interim results. We understand that this is disappointing for shareholders. It remains the board's intention to return to a conservative and sustainable dividend policy as soon as business conditions allow.

It is clear that the level of uncertainty has greatly increased since the emergence of the Delta strain of Covid-19 in New Zealand and Australia. At the time of writing, changes to the manner in which the pandemic is to be managed in New Zealand are being announced. Also, various Australian states have strongly mandated vaccines for all people in the construction industry. As vaccination levels increase in both New Zealand and Australia, we expect this will create a more certain business environment for Metroglass.

Residential dwelling consents in New Zealand and approvals in Australia continue to support a material pipeline of work despite

1. Earnings before interest, tax and before significant items