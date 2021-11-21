Log in
    MPG   NZMPGE0001S5

METRO PERFORMANCE GLASS LIMITED

(MPG)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metro Performance Glass : MPP 1H22 Results Presentation

11/21/2021 | 03:44pm EST
For personal use only

METRO PERFORMANCE GLASS

1H22 Interim Results Presentation

22 November 2021

For personal use only

Key messages

  • As Covid-19 restrictions reemerged, the Metroglass Group remained committed to stabilising the business and delivering to its customers
  • Metroglass' performance was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of the half
  • Australian Glass Group continues to execute well against its turnaround plan despite prolonged Covid-19 restrictions
  • Ongoing supply chain disruption and emerging inflationary pressures are expected to continue however they will continue to be addressed through pricing strategies.
  • Our focus on debt reduction has placed Metroglass in a strong position to cope with the immediate impacts of the pandemic

2

The Metroglass Group displayed its resilience in another challenging six-months

For personal use only

OUR PEOPLE

  • Remained focused on safety and wellbeing
  • Consistently maintained normal pay for all staff during New Zealand's Alert Level 4
  • Encouraged our people to get vaccinated
  • Invested in staff promotion, training and capability development. Over 80 apprentices enrolled, and 5 qualifying in the half

OUR CUSTOMERS

  • Maintained connections with customers
  • Resumed the glass supply chain swiftly once Alert Levels allowed
  • New Zealand business achieved highest customer survey results1 (7.8/10) and AGG's results remained solid despite Covid-19 imposed challenges (7.9/10)

OUR BUSINESS

  • Successfully reopened all sites in New Zealand under Covid-19 protocols as alert levels allowed
  • AGG maintained operations as they coordinated the state-by-stateCovid-19 restrictions and safety requirements
  • Group-widecapital Investment to improve capability, quality and unlock capacity
  • NZ wage subsidy received ($2.2m)

3

1. Survey question: "On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to recommend Metroglass to a friend or colleague?"

For personal use only

1H22 key financial outcomes1

GROUP

Revenue

$116.9m 0%

(1H21: $117.0m)

EBIT

NPAT

$3.0m

-76%

$0.4m

(1H21: $12.8m)

(1H21: $7.6m)

Net debt

Leverage ratio

$47.8m

-6%

2.8x

(1H21: $51.0m)

(1H21: 1.53x)

NEW ZEALAND2

Revenue

EBIT

$87.9m, -1%

$4.1m, -68%

(1H21: $89.2m)

(1H21: $12.8m)

-94%

AUSTRALIA2

Revenue

EBIT

$29.0m, +4%

($0.7m)

n/a

(1H21: $27.8m)

(1H21: $0.4m)

1 Unless otherwise stated, results are shown in NZ$m and before significant items.

4

2 The full segment note is available in note 2 of the financial statements.

Consenting activity is strong in New Zealand, though there are clear constraints as supply chain and labour issues cap medium term activity

For personal use only

Total NZ residential consents (9 month lagged, by number)1

14.0%

0.0%

4.8%

12.4%

44,299

39,420

37,627

37614

32,996

24522

22212

22269

22141

21125

11871

15358

15473

17208

19777

Sept-19

Sept-20

Mar-21

Sept-21

Mar-22

Multi-residential

Detached Housing

In the six months to September 2021 (on a 9-month lagged basis):

  • Total residential consents rose 4.8%, or 4.0% in floor area (sqm)
  • Detached dwelling consents rose 0.3%, with a 11.2% rise in multi-residential which represents 43.7% of all residential consents
  • Since the start of 2021 residential consents continued to growth above record levels on a 9-month lag basis

NZ non-residential consents (by value $bn)1

7.6

-7.6%

10.3%

7.7

7.0

2.3

1.8

1.7

5.3

5.3

5.9

Sep-19

Sep-20

Sep-21

North Island

South Island

The value of non-residential consents for the 12 months to September 2021 (non-lagged) grew 10.3%

  • North Island 11.9%; South Island 5.5%, Canterbury 28.1%
  • Non-residentialconsents rebound to pre-covid levels as Metroglass' glazing forward books increase 7% at 30 September 2021 when compared to the prior year

5

1. Source: Statistics NZ

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metro Performance Glass Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
