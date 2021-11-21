Metro Performance Glass : MPP 1H22 Results Presentation

Key messages

As Covid-19 restrictions reemerged, the Metroglass Group remained committed to stabilising the business and delivering to its customers

Metroglass' performance was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of the half

Australian Glass Group continues to execute well against its turnaround plan despite prolonged Covid-19 restrictions

Ongoing supply chain disruption and emerging inflationary pressures are expected to continue however they will continue to be addressed through pricing strategies.