Metro Performance Glass : MPP 1H22 Results Presentation
METRO PERFORMANCE GLASS
1H22 Interim Results Presentation
Key messages
As Covid-19 restrictions reemerged, the Metroglass Group remained committed to stabilising the business and delivering to its customers
Metroglass' performance was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of the half
Australian Glass Group continues to execute well against its turnaround plan despite prolonged Covid-19 restrictions
Ongoing supply chain disruption and emerging inflationary pressures are expected to continue however they will continue to be addressed through pricing strategies.
Our focus on debt reduction has placed Metroglass in a strong position to cope with the immediate impacts of the pandemic
The Metroglass Group displayed its resilience in another challenging six-months
OUR PEOPLE
Remained focused on safety and wellbeing
Consistently maintained normal pay for all staff during New Zealand's Alert Level 4
Encouraged our people to get vaccinated
Invested in staff promotion, training and capability development. Over 80 apprentices enrolled, and 5 qualifying in the half
OUR CUSTOMERS
Maintained connections with customers
Resumed the glass supply chain swiftly once Alert Levels allowed
New Zealand business achieved highest customer survey results 1 (7.8/10) and AGG's results remained solid despite Covid-19 imposed challenges (7.9/10)
OUR BUSINESS
Successfully reopened all sites in New Zealand under Covid-19 protocols as alert levels allowed
AGG maintained operations as they coordinated the state-by-stateCovid-19 restrictions and safety requirements
Group-widecapital Investment to improve capability, quality and unlock capacity
NZ wage subsidy received ($2.2m)
1. Survey question: "On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to recommend Metroglass to a friend or colleague?"
1H22 key financial outcomes
1
GROUP
Revenue
$116.9m
0%
(1H21: $117.0m)
EBIT
NPAT
$3.0m
-76%
$0.4m
(1H21: $12.8m)
(1H21: $7.6m)
Net debt
Leverage ratio
$47.8m
-6%
2.8x
(1H21: $51.0m)
(1H21: 1.53x)
NEW ZEALAND
2
Revenue
EBIT
$87.9m, -1%
$4.1m, -68%
(1H21: $89.2m)
(1H21: $12.8m)
-94%
AUSTRALIA
2
Revenue
EBIT
$29.0m, +4%
($0.7m)
n/a
(1H21: $27.8m)
(1H21: $0.4m)
1 Unless otherwise stated, results are shown in NZ$m and before significant items.
4
2 The full segment note is available in note 2 of the financial statements.
Consenting activity is strong in New Zealand, though there are clear constraints as supply chain and labour issues cap medium term activity
Total NZ residential consents (9 month lagged, by number)
1
14.0%
0.0%
4.8%
12.4%
44,299
39,420
37,627
37614
32,996
24522
22212
22269
22141
21125
11871
15358
15473
17208
19777
Sept-19
Sept-20
Mar-21
Sept-21
Mar-22
Multi-residential
Detached Housing
In the six months to September 2021 (on a 9-month lagged basis):
Total residential consents rose 4.8%, or 4.0% in floor area (sqm)
Detached dwelling consents rose 0.3%, with a 11.2% rise in multi-residential which represents 43.7% of all residential consents
Since the start of 2021 residential consents continued to growth above record levels on a 9-month lag basis
NZ non-residential consents (by value $bn)
1
Sep-19
Sep-20
Sep-21
North Island
South Island
The value of non-residential consents for the 12 months to September 2021 (non-lagged) grew 10.3%
North Island 11.9%; South Island 5.5%, Canterbury 28.1%
Non-residentialconsents rebound to pre-covid levels as Metroglass' glazing forward books increase 7% at 30 September 2021 when compared to the prior year
5
1. Source: Statistics NZ
