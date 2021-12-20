Bollore gets 5.7 bln euro offer for its African assets

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bollore
, owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore's family, said
on Monday it had received a 5.7 billion-euro ($6.44 billion)
offer from shipping company MSC for its African logistics
assets.
Bollore said the proposal for Bollore Africa Logistics
included debt and was net of minority interests.
Exclusive negotiations will run until the end of March, it
added.
The sale of Bollore's African assets would deprive the
listed family-owned group, valued at 12.9 billion euros on the
market, of a large chunk of its historical activities and would
make its holdings in media group Vivendi the centre of
gravity of the company.
Bollore Africa Logistic employs about 20,800 people and has
16 container terminal concessions. It also operates three rail
concessions.
Privately-owned MSC was founded 1970 and is headquartered in
Geneva. The company has a fleet of 560 ships and over 100,000
employees.
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom, Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle
Barzic in Paris
Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Mark Potter)