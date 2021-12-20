Log in
Summary

Bollore gets 5.7 bln euro offer for its African assets

12/20/2021
PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bollore , owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore's family, said on Monday it had received a 5.7 billion-euro ($6.44 billion) offer from shipping company MSC for its African logistics assets.

Bollore said the proposal for Bollore Africa Logistics included debt and was net of minority interests.

Exclusive negotiations will run until the end of March, it added.

The sale of Bollore's African assets would deprive the listed family-owned group, valued at 12.9 billion euros on the market, of a large chunk of its historical activities and would make its holdings in media group Vivendi the centre of gravity of the company.

Bollore Africa Logistic employs about 20,800 people and has 16 container terminal concessions. It also operates three rail concessions.

Privately-owned MSC was founded 1970 and is headquartered in Geneva. The company has a fleet of 560 ships and over 100,000 employees.

($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Reporting by Gdansk newsroom, Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE -1.54% 4.334 Real-time Quote.30.16%
BOLLORÉ TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS CÔTE D'IVOIRE (BTL CI) S.A. 0.00% 2445 End-of-day quote.57.74%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.89% 512.3 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
METRO SYSTEMS CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.39% 7.3 End-of-day quote.17.74%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.77% 167.06 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
VIVENDI SE -0.40% 11.24 Real-time Quote.-57.22%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 330 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2020 156 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
Net cash 2020 210 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 4,84%
Capitalization 2 628 M 78,8 M 78,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart METRO SYSTEMS CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metro Systems Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tavit Charuvajana Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Nittaya Thanaviriyakul CFO & President-General Administration Group
Sunpitt Sethpornpong Chairman
Sumeteta Jitsiripol Secretary, Head-Operations Supervisor & Compliance
Pravit Chattalada Independent Director
