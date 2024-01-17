MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank (the Bank), which is a Georgia state-chartered commercial bank. It offers a suite of loan and deposit products. The Bank operates through approximately 19 full-service branch locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. The Bank is on commercial banking, and it offers such customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, including single-family residential loans, money transfers and a variety of other banking services. It offers traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposits, to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities through its branch network throughout its market areas. It also offers a full suite of online banking solutions.

Sector Banks