    MFL   ZAE000061727

METROFILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MFL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
3.220 ZAR   -2.42%
09:25aMETROFILE : Changes To The Board Of Directors And Company Secretary
PU
06/20METROFILE : Dealings in securities
PU
04/11METROFILE : Dealings in securities
PU
Metrofile : Changes To The Board Of Directors And Company Secretary

06/22/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Metrofile Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1983/012697/06)

Share code: MFL

ISIN Code: ZAE000061727

("Metrofile Holdings" or "the Company")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of Metrofile Holdings ("Board") announces the resignation of Zaheer Abdulla, effective

30 June 2022. Zaheer was a Mineworkers Investment Company ("MIC") representative. The board wishes Zaheer well and thanks him for his contribution to the Board over the years.

The Board is pleased to advise shareholders of the appointment of Lebohang (Lebo) Storom (34) (BCom Hons, CTA, MCOM, MBA), as a non- executive director of the Company. Lebo, previously was an alternate director to Zaheer Abdulla.

Shareholders are further advised that Paige Atkins has resigned as company secretary of the Company, effective 31 July 2022. The Board thanks Paige for her valuable contribution to the Company over the years and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

As an interim measure, the Board has appointed Elmarie Smuts as company secretary with effect from 1 August 2022. Elmarie holds a BCom Hons (Internal Audit) and is the Company's incumbent Group Risk Officer. The Board is satisfied that Elmarie possesses the competence and experience to fulfill the role until such time as a permanent company secretary is appointed.

Illovo

22 June 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Metrofile Holdings Limited published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
