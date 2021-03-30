Metromile : Shareholder Letter 03/30/2021 | 04:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Shareholder Letter Q4 2020 Full Year 2020 Key Performance Indicators: Ending Policies in Force (PIF) 92,635 88,099 81,504 201820192020 Accident Year Loss Ratio 80.6% 75.7% 57.4% 2018 2019 2020 Accident Year Contribution Margin Contribution Margin (18.1%) 11.8% 1.5% (0.6%) (7.7%) (10.4%) 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 EOY Avg Annual Premium Per Policy EOY In Force Premium ($M) 1,185 1,202 1,111 201820192020 106.0 103.0 97.0 2018 2019 2020 Financial Highlights 57.4% 18.1% 92,635 Accident Year Accident Year EOY Policies Loss Ratio Contribution Margin in Force New Development Highlights Toggle, a member of the Farmers Insurance family, became a Metromile Enterprise client Underwriting report costs expected to be reduced by 36% effective 2H 2021 Pulse device cost reduced by 26% at the end of 2020 Data cost for new Pulse devices reduced by 65% effective Q2 2021 Incremental Servicing Expense for new policies at the end of 2020 is 9%, supporting our long-term contribution margin objectives Dear Shareholders, We are excited to welcome you to the Metromile family. When we started Metromile, we knew auto insurance was unfair. Most people drive less than average yet pay as much as the 35% of people who drove the most. We've changed that inequitable approach: we've made insurance real-time, individ- ualized, and fairer. Now, drivers in nearly every walk of life - people who work from home, retirees, and urban, suburban, and rural dwellers alike - save 47% a year on average by switching to Metromile and paying for the miles they drive. For our shareholders: we believe the most powerful advantage in auto insurance is grounded in technology and experience - not marketing or brand awareness. As the world rapidly digitizes, Metromile has worked to build a more engaging and more profitable insurance enterprise from Day 1. Our customers are at the heart of our success. Drivers switch to Metromile to save and we believe they stay because of the experience. We believe our year-end Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 56 demonstrates our ability to deliver a delightful experience and retain customers. As a result, we ended 2020 with a new customer one-year retention of 69.4% and a new customer average lifetime of 3.4 years. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. drivers drove fewer than 12,000 miles per year, which is considered low mileage in the industry. Since March 2020, new driving behaviors have brought pay-per-mile auto insurance mainstream. We're seeing more consumers appreciate and seek the value of a fairer model based on actual driving instead of group-based proxy pricing. As stay-at-home orders begin to subside, we expect some return to historical driving patterns. We also expect some emerging shifts to persist, creating tailwinds for our business, such as the wider adoption of remote work and flexible in-office hours, which we believe will reduce annual miles driven for a larger percentage of U.S. driv- ers. A 2020 Gartner survey of CFOs revealed that nearly three-fourths (74%) of companies plan to shift a portion of previously on-site employees to remote work perma- nently, post-pandemic. We reflect the trend ourselves: we now employ Metromilers in 24 states! We believe the movement toward flexible work demands flexible insurance that matches a driver's new needs. We are also closely watching the evolution of autonomous driving technologies and are actively seeking new ways to reward drivers who leverage driving technologies that improve their safety. 2020 We ended 2020 with 92,635 Policies in Force, up 5.1% from the end of 2019, and finished the year proud of our performance, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Over 100 million drivers in the U.S. can realize significant savings with our digital, per- mile auto insurance. We believe our profitable and unique marketing channels, coupled with our balance sheet strength, give us the foundation needed to accelerate our growth into 2021 and beyond. For the full year 2020, our Accident Year Loss Ratio and Loss Adjustment Expense Ratio were 57.4% and 11.5%, respectively. Together with our Servicing Expenses of 14.2%, our Accident Year Contribution Margin was 18.1%, which was a sizable improvement from 2019. We consider Accident Year Contribution Margin the best measure of the profitability of our policies in force. From Q2 to Q4 2020, nationwide driving dropped approximately 30% from the same period in 2019, which resulted in automatic savings for our customers who stayed close to home, but significantly reduced our average premium per policy. Despite this decline, our Loss Ratio remained on target. Growing Forward Our core operating tenet is to price toward unit economic targets, supported by our cost of capital, and grow as quickly as possible within those constraints. We believe this discipline is designed to create substantial returns from invested dollars, but most importantly, enhances our ability to scale the business more rapidly over the long term. Adverse selection - a phenomenon caused by inaccurate pricing and underwriting models primarily aimed at increasing growth rates over the short-term - leads to unprofitable underwriting results, ultimately forcing price increases for all customers, which drives up attrition, generating a negative return on the invested capital used This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metromile Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 20:35:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about METROMILE, INC. 04:36p METROMILE : Shareholder Letter PU 03/16 Metromile to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, Mar.. GL 02/25 Metromile Appoints Junna Ro as General Counsel GL