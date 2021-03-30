Metromile : Shareholder Letter

Log in
Shareholder Letter

03/30/2021
Shareholder Letter

Q4 2020

Full Year 2020 Key Performance Indicators:

Ending Policies in Force (PIF)

92,635

88,099

81,504

201820192020

Accident Year Loss Ratio

80.6%

75.7%

57.4%

2018

2019

2020

Accident Year Contribution Margin

Contribution Margin

(18.1%)

11.8%

1.5%

(0.6%)

(7.7%)

(10.4%)

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

EOY Avg Annual Premium Per Policy

EOY In Force Premium ($M)

1,185

1,202

1,111

201820192020

106.0

103.0

97.0

2018

2019

2020

Financial Highlights

57.4%

18.1%

92,635

Accident Year

Accident Year

EOY Policies

Loss Ratio

Contribution Margin

in Force

New Development Highlights

Toggle, a member of the Farmers Insurance family, became a Metromile Enterprise client

Underwriting report costs expected to be reduced by 36% effective 2H 2021

Pulse device cost reduced by 26% at the end of 2020

Data cost for new Pulse devices reduced by 65% effective Q2 2021

Incremental Servicing Expense for new policies at the end of 2020 is 9%, supporting our long-term contribution margin objectives

Dear Shareholders,

We are excited to welcome you to the Metromile family.

When we started Metromile, we knew auto insurance was unfair. Most people drive less than average yet pay as much as the 35% of people who drove the most.

We've changed that inequitable approach: we've made insurance real-time, individ- ualized, and fairer. Now, drivers in nearly every walk of life - people who work from home, retirees, and urban, suburban, and rural dwellers alike - save 47% a year on average by switching to Metromile and paying for the miles they drive.

For our shareholders: we believe the most powerful advantage in auto insurance is grounded in technology and experience - not marketing or brand awareness. As the world rapidly digitizes, Metromile has worked to build a more engaging and more profitable insurance enterprise from Day 1.

Our customers are at the heart of our success. Drivers switch to Metromile to save and we believe they stay because of the experience. We believe our year-end Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 56 demonstrates our ability to deliver a delightful experience and retain customers. As a result, we ended 2020 with a new customer one-year retention of 69.4% and a new customer average lifetime of 3.4 years.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. drivers drove fewer than 12,000 miles per year, which is considered low mileage in the industry. Since March 2020, new driving behaviors have brought pay-per-mile auto insurance mainstream. We're seeing more consumers appreciate and seek the value of a fairer model based on actual driving instead of group-based proxy pricing.

As stay-at-home orders begin to subside, we expect some return to historical driving patterns. We also expect some emerging shifts to persist, creating tailwinds for our business, such as the wider adoption of remote work and flexible in-office hours, which we believe will reduce annual miles driven for a larger percentage of U.S. driv- ers. A 2020 Gartner survey of CFOs revealed that nearly three-fourths (74%) of companies plan to shift a portion of previously on-site employees to remote work perma- nently, post-pandemic. We reflect the trend ourselves: we now employ Metromilers in 24 states! We believe the movement toward flexible work demands flexible insurance that matches a driver's new needs.

We are also closely watching the evolution of autonomous driving technologies and are actively seeking new ways to reward drivers who leverage driving technologies that improve their safety.

2020

We ended 2020 with 92,635 Policies in Force, up 5.1% from the end of 2019, and finished the year proud of our performance, despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Over 100 million drivers in the U.S. can realize significant savings with our digital, per- mile auto insurance. We believe our profitable and unique marketing channels, coupled with our balance sheet strength, give us the foundation needed to accelerate our growth into 2021 and beyond.

For the full year 2020, our Accident Year Loss Ratio and Loss Adjustment Expense Ratio were 57.4% and 11.5%, respectively. Together with our Servicing Expenses of 14.2%, our Accident Year Contribution Margin was 18.1%, which was a sizable improvement from 2019. We consider Accident Year Contribution Margin the best measure of the profitability of our policies in force.

From Q2 to Q4 2020, nationwide driving dropped approximately 30% from the same period in 2019, which resulted in automatic savings for our customers who stayed close to home, but significantly reduced our average premium per policy. Despite this decline, our Loss Ratio remained on target.

Growing Forward

Our core operating tenet is to price toward unit economic targets, supported by our cost of capital, and grow as quickly as possible within those constraints. We believe this discipline is designed to create substantial returns from invested dollars, but most importantly, enhances our ability to scale the business more rapidly over the long term.

Adverse selection - a phenomenon caused by inaccurate pricing and underwriting models primarily aimed at increasing growth rates over the short-term - leads to unprofitable underwriting results, ultimately forcing price increases for all customers, which drives up attrition, generating a negative return on the invested capital used

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

