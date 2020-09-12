Log in
09/12METROPOLE TELEVISION : H1 2019 revenues and earnings
PU
09/12METROPOLE TELEVISION : Half-year financial report 2019
PU
09/11METROPOLE TELEVISION : H1 2019 revenues and earnings
PU
Metropole Television : Half-year financial report 2019

09/12/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL REPORT (30

JUNE 2019)

In accordance with the provisions of Article 221-4 IV of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the first half-year 2019 financial report (ended 30 June, 2019) is available on the company's website www.groupem6.frunder the heading Finance/Regulated Information/Reports.

Neuilly sur Seine, July 30, 2019

www.groupem6.fr

M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, compartiment A

Code MMT, code ISIN : FR0000053225

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

M6 - Métropole Télévision SA published this content on 13 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2020 22:39:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 248 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
Net income 2020 142 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2020 4,72 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 5,36%
Capitalization 1 460 M 1 729 M 1 730 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 812
Free-Float 43,6%
Technical analysis trends MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,32 €
Last Close Price 11,62 €
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Abel Bellet de Tavernost Chairman-Executive Board
Elmar Heggen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Lefébure Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Mathias Bejanin Chief Technical Officer
Valéry Gerfaud Chief Technology & Digital innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION-30.75%1 729
FOX CORPORATION-24.09%17 018
DISCOVERY, INC.-30.27%14 665
HUYA INC.43.68%5 736
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-17.28%4 393
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-16.28%2 943
