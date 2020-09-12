Metropole Television : Half-year financial report 2019

FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL REPORT (30
JUNE 2019)
In accordance with the provisions of Article 221-4 IV of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the first half-year 2019 financial report (ended 30 June, 2019) is available on the company's website www.groupem6.frunder the heading Finance/Regulated Information/Reports.
Neuilly sur Seine, July 30, 2019
www.groupem6.fr
M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, compartiment A
Code MMT, code ISIN : FR0000053225
M6 - Métropole Télévision SA published this content on 13 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2020 22:39:01 UTC