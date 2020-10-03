Metropole Television : Half-year financial report 2019

FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL REPORT (30

JUNE 2019)

In accordance with the provisions of Article 221-4 IV of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the first half-year 2019 financial report (ended 30 June, 2019) is available on the company's website www.groupem6.frunder the heading Finance/Regulated Information/Reports.

Neuilly sur Seine, July 30, 2019

www.groupem6.fr

M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, compartiment A

Code MMT, code ISIN : FR0000053225