MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION

(MMT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/02 11:35:06 am
10.06 EUR   -2.14%
10/03METROPOLE TELEVISION : H1 2019 revenues and earnings
PU
10/03METROPOLE TELEVISION : Half-year financial report 2019
PU
10/02METROPOLE TELEVISION : H1 2019 revenues and earnings
PU
Metropole Television : Half-year financial report 2019

10/03/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL REPORT (30

JUNE 2019)

In accordance with the provisions of Article 221-4 IV of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the first half-year 2019 financial report (ended 30 June, 2019) is available on the company's website www.groupem6.frunder the heading Finance/Regulated Information/Reports.

Neuilly sur Seine, July 30, 2019

www.groupem6.fr

M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, compartiment A

Code MMT, code ISIN : FR0000053225

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

M6 - Métropole Télévision SA published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 22:19:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 248 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
Net income 2020 142 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2020 4,71 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
Yield 2020 6,19%
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 812
Free-Float 43,7%
Technical analysis trends MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,33 €
Last Close Price 10,06 €
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Abel Bellet de Tavernost Chairman-Executive Board
Elmar Heggen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Lefébure Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Mathias Bejanin Chief Technical Officer
Valéry Gerfaud Chief Technology & Digital innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION-40.05%1 481
FOX CORPORATION-24.25%16 792
DISCOVERY, INC.-34.33%13 772
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-23.28%4 074
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-26.76%2 804
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-23.39%2 715
