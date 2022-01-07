Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCB   US5917741044

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.

(MCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

01/07/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, January 21, 2022, to discuss the results.

To access the event by telephone, please dial 866-342-8591 (US), 203-518-9713 (INTL), and provide conference ID: MCBQ421 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration).

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible at MCB Quarterly Results Conference Call and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at MCB News. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will also be available later that day accessible at MCB Quarterly Results Conference Call.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is a New York City based commercial bank which provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small, middle-market, corporate enterprises, municipalities, and affluent individuals. The Bank’s Global Payments group is an established leader in BaaS (banking-as-a-service) to various domestic and international fintech, payments and money services businesses. The Bank operates banking centers in New York City and on Long Island in New York State and has been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune. The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit MCBankNY.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
04:06pMetropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Re..
BU
2021METROPOLITAN BANK : Amendment to Current Report (Form 8-K/A)
PU
2021METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2021Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Announces Board Appointments, Effective on January 1, 2..
CI
2021METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.(NYSE : MCB) added to S&P Regional Banks Select Industry In..
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : Metropolitan Bank Holding
MT
2021Certain Common Stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
CI
2021Certain Options of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
2021Earnings Flash (MCB) MCCOY GLOBAL Reports Q3 Revenue $9.9M
MT
2021METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 176 M - -
Net income 2021 56,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 175 M 1 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 110,35 $
Average target price 120,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. DeFazio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory A. Sigrist Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Reinhardt Chairman
Dixiana M. Berrios Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David M. Gavrin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.3.59%1 175
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.10%158 918
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.11.70%74 681
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.79%63 444
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.62%55 746
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.37%52 049