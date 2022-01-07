Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, January 21, 2022, to discuss the results.

To access the event by telephone, please dial 866-342-8591 (US), 203-518-9713 (INTL), and provide conference ID: MCBQ421 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration).

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible at MCB Quarterly Results Conference Call and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at MCB News. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will also be available later that day accessible at MCB Quarterly Results Conference Call.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is a New York City based commercial bank which provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small, middle-market, corporate enterprises, municipalities, and affluent individuals. The Bank’s Global Payments group is an established leader in BaaS (banking-as-a-service) to various domestic and international fintech, payments and money services businesses. The Bank operates banking centers in New York City and on Long Island in New York State and has been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune. The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit MCBankNY.com.

