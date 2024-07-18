Strong Earnings, Liquidity, Capital and Asset Quality While Executing Strategic Initiatives Financial Highlights Loans at June 30, 2024 were $5.8 billion, an increase of $119.7 million from March 31, 2024 and $689.3 million from June 30, 2023. Total deposits at June 30, 2024 were $6.2 billion, a decrease of $67.9 million from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $881.1 million from June 30, 2023. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 expanded 4 basis points to 3.44% from 3.40% for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share of $1.50 for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024, inclusive of $5.5 million of expenses related to the Global Payments Group (“GPG”) wind down, regulatory remediation, and the core banking digital transformation. Return on average equity of 9.9% and return on average tangible common equity1 of 10.1% for the second quarter of 2024. Asset quality continues to be stable. Non-performing loans declined to 0.53% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.91% at March 31, 2024. Liquidity remains strong. At June 30, 2024, cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and available secured funding capacity totaled $3.4 billion, which represented 228% of uninsured deposit balances. The Company and Bank are “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.0% and 12.8%, respectively, at June 30, 2024, well above regulatory minimums. 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 12.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $16.8 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $16.2 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $15.6 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

“Our strong second quarter financial results were underscored by an increase in the net interest margin and stable asset quality despite the persistence of a challenging operating environment. At the same time, we are progressing well on two major strategic initiatives - our digital transformation project and the exit from BaaS activities. We remain confident that our strategy and execution this year will position MCB for continued success.”

Balance Sheet

Total cash and cash equivalents were $244.7 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $289.7 million, or 54.2%, from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $42.9 million, or 21.3%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024, primarily reflects a $150.0 million decrease in wholesale funding and an increase in the loan book of $119.7 million. The increase from June 30, 2023, primarily reflects an $881.1 million increase in deposits, partially offset by an increase in the loan book of $689.3 and a $193.0 million decrease in wholesale funding.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs, were $5.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $119.7 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $689.3 million, or 13.4%, from June 30, 2023. Loan production was $290.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $269.6 million for the prior linked quarter and $425.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in total loans from March 31, 2024 was due primarily to an increase of $104.9 million in commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans (including owner-occupied) and $47.8 million in commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans, partially offset by a decrease of $27.9 million of multi-family loans. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2023 was due primarily to an increase of $509.2 million in CRE loans (including owner-occupied) and $150.6 million in C&I loans.

Total deposits were $6.2 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $67.9 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $881.1 million, or 16.7%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was due primarily to a decrease of $127.5 million in retail deposits with loan customers and other (GPG) deposits, partially offset by an increase in property manager and municipal deposits of $71.3 million. The increase in deposits from June 30, 2023, was due to broad based increases across most of the Bank’s various deposit verticals.

At June 30, 2024, cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and available secured funding capacity totaled $3.4 billion. The Company and the Bank each met all the requirements to be considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines. Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans were 358.4% of total risk-based capital at June 30, 2024, compared to 363.3% and 363.2% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Income Statement

Financial Highlights

Three months ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues(1) $ 67,678 $ 66,713 $ 61,606 $ 134,391 $ 127,114 Net income (loss) $ 16,799 $ 16,203 $ 15,561 33,002 40,637 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.50 $ 1.46 $ 1.37 2.96 3.59 Return on average assets(2) 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.98 % 0.91 % 1.30 % Return on average equity(2) 9.9 % 9.8 % 10.1 % 9.9 % 13.6 % Return on average tangible common equity(2), (3), (4) 10.1 % 9.9 % 10.3 % 10.0 % 13.8 %

_____________________________ (1) Total revenues equal net interest income plus non-interest income. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 12. (4) Net income divided by average tangible common equity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $61.5 million compared to $59.7 million for the prior linked quarter and $53.8 million for the prior year period. The $1.8 million increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of loans and overnight deposits and an increase in the yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of deposits and a modest increase in the cost of funds. The $7.8 million increase from the prior year period was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of loans and an increase in loan yields, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of deposits and an increase in the cost of funds.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.44% compared to 3.40% and 3.44% for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The 4 basis point increase from the prior linked quarter was driven largely by an increase in the average balance of loans and an increase in loan yields partially offset by an increase in the average balance of deposits and an increase in the cost of funds.

The total cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024 was 334 basis points compared to 330 basis points and 252 basis points for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The increase from the prior linked quarter reflects the continued effects of high short-term interest rates and the intense competition for deposits. The increase from the prior year period reflects the continued effects of high short-term interest rates, the intense competition for deposits and a shift from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing funding primarily related to the exit from the crypto-related deposit vertical during 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $865,000 from the prior linked quarter and a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior year period. The decrease from the prior linked quarter was driven primarily by a decrease in letter of credit fees and the continuing decline in GPG revenue as that business is wound down, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts. The decrease from the prior year period was driven primarily by lower GPG revenue, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $42.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, inclusive of $5.5 million of expenses related to the GPG wind down, regulatory remediation, and the core banking digital transformation. The $357,000 increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to a $1.7 million increase in professional fees and other expenses, partially offset by a $1.3 million decline in compensation and benefits. In the prior linked quarter, compensation and benefits was elevated by GPG wind down severance expenses and seasonally higher employer taxes and benefit costs. The $9.8 million increase from the prior year period was due primarily to an increase of $3.2 million in compensation and benefits related to the increase in number of employees, an increase of $1.9 million in professional fees, an increase of $1.7 million in technology costs related to the digital transformation project, and an increase of $1.6 million in other expenses.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.7% compared to 33.3% for the prior linked quarter and 37.4% for the prior year period. The effective tax rate for the prior year period includes a discrete expense related to the rescission of certain stock awards.

Asset Quality

Credit quality remains stable. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.53% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.91% at March 31, 2024 due to one multi-family loan relationship that was returned to accrual status. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.47% at June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses was $60.0 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.5 million from March 31, 2024, which includes a provision related to a single C&I loan.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 18,152 $ 34,037 $ 31,973 $ 36,438 $ 33,534 Overnight deposits 226,510 500,366 237,492 140,929 168,242 Total cash and cash equivalents 244,662 534,403 269,465 177,367 201,776 Investment securities available-for-sale 504,748 497,789 461,207 429,850 426,068 Investment securities held-to-maturity 449,368 460,249 468,860 478,886 515,613 Equity investment securities, at fair value 2,122 2,115 2,123 2,015 2,066 Total securities 956,238 960,153 932,190 910,751 943,747 Other investments 26,584 32,669 38,966 35,015 28,040 Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs 5,838,892 5,719,218 5,624,797 5,354,487 5,149,546 Allowance for credit losses (60,008 ) (58,538 ) (57,965 ) (52,298 ) (51,650 ) Net loans 5,778,884 5,660,680 5,566,832 5,302,189 5,097,896 Receivables from global payments business, net 90,626 93,852 87,648 79,892 84,919 Other assets 168,597 171,614 172,571 178,145 165,772 Total assets $ 7,265,591 $ 7,453,371 $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 $ 6,522,150 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,883,176 $ 1,927,629 $ 1,837,874 $ 1,746,626 $ 1,730,380 Interest-bearing deposits 4,286,486 4,309,913 3,899,418 3,774,963 3,558,185 Total deposits 6,169,662 6,237,542 5,737,292 5,521,589 5,288,565 Federal funds purchased — — 99,000 — 243,000 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances 150,000 300,000 440,000 355,000 200,000 Trust preferred securities 20,620 20,620 20,620 20,620 20,620 Secured and other borrowings 107,514 107,549 7,585 7,621 7,655 Prepaid third-party debit cardholder balances 22,631 18,685 10,178 10,297 10,772 Other liabilities 102,760 95,434 93,976 133,322 130,263 Total liabilities 6,573,187 6,779,830 6,408,651 6,048,449 5,900,875 Common stock 112 112 111 110 110 Additional paid in capital 395,520 393,341 395,871 393,544 392,742 Retained earnings 348,977 332,178 315,975 301,407 279,344 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax effect (52,205 ) (52,090 ) (52,936 ) (60,151 ) (50,921 ) Total stockholders’ equity 692,404 673,541 659,021 634,910 621,275 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,265,591 $ 7,453,371 $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 $ 6,522,150

Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

Three months ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 115,761 $ 112,335 $ 88,978 $ 228,096 $ 172,241 Total interest expense 54,222 52,626 35,227 106,848 59,956 Net interest income 61,539 59,709 53,751 121,248 112,285 Provision for credit losses 1,538 528 4,305 2,066 4,951 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,001 59,181 49,446 119,182 107,334 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,094 1,863 1,481 3,957 2,937 Global Payments Group revenue 3,686 4,069 5,731 7,755 10,581 Other income 359 1,072 643 1,431 1,311 Total non-interest income 6,139 7,004 7,855 13,143 14,829 Non-interest expense Compensation and benefits 18,532 19,827 15,288 38,359 31,543 Bank premises and equipment 2,322 2,343 2,287 4,665 4,631 Professional fees 6,916 5,972 4,973 12,888 9,160 Technology costs 3,043 3,011 1,482 6,054 2,795 Licensing fees 3,180 3,276 3,014 6,456 5,676 FDIC assessments 2,925 2,925 1,640 5,850 4,454 Regulatory settlement reserve — — — — (2,500 ) Other expenses 5,339 4,546 3,758 9,885 7,708 Total non-interest expense 42,257 41,900 32,442 84,157 63,467 Net income before income tax expense 23,883 24,285 24,859 48,168 58,696 Income tax expense 7,084 8,082 9,298 15,166 18,059 Net income (loss) $ 16,799 $ 16,203 $ 15,561 $ 33,002 $ 40,637 Earnings per common share: Average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,192,936 11,132,989 11,136,261 11,163,127 11,090,695 Diluted 11,199,736 11,132,989 11,278,405 11,163,127 11,271,150 Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.50 $ 1.46 $ 1.39 $ 2.96 $ 3.65 Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.50 $ 1.46 $ 1.37 $ 2.96 $ 3.59

Loan Production, Asset Quality & Regulatory Capital

Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 LOAN PRODUCTION (in millions) $ 290.8 $ 269.6 $ 342.5 $ 333.5 $ 425.4 ASSET QUALITY (in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate $ 24,000 $ 44,939 $ 44,939 $ 24,000 $ 24,000 Commercial and industrial 6,989 6,989 6,934 6,934 — Consumer — — 24 24 24 Total non-accrual loans $ 30,989 $ 51,928 $ 51,897 $ 30,958 $ 24,024 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.58 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses $ 60,008 $ 58,538 $ 57,965 $ 52,298 $ 51,650 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Charge-offs $ (16) $ (3) $ (946) $ (129) $ (44) Recoveries $ — $ 2 $ — $ — $ — Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (annualized) — % — % 0.07 % 0.01 % — % REGULATORY CAPITAL Tier 1 Leverage: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.7 % 10.8 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.3 % 10.5 % 10.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (CET1): Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 11.7 % 11.6 % 11.5 % 11.8 % 11.9 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.6 % 11.9 % 11.9 % Tier 1 Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 12.1 % 11.9 % 11.9 % 12.2 % 12.2 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.6 % 11.9 % 11.9 % Total Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 13.0 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 13.1 % 13.2 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 12.8 % 12.6 % 12.5 % 12.8 % 12.9 %

Performance Measures

Three months ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income per consolidated statements of income $ 16,799 $ 16,203 $ 15,561 $ 33,002 $ 40,637 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities — — (82) — (170) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 16,799 $ 16,203 $ 15,479 $ 33,002 $ 40,467 Per common share: Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.50 $ 1.46 $ 1.39 $ 2.96 $ 3.65 Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.50 $ 1.46 $ 1.37 $ 2.96 $ 3.59 Common shares outstanding: Period end 11,192,936 11,191,958 10,991,074 11,192,936 10,991,074 Average fully diluted 11,199,736 11,132,989 11,278,405 11,163,127 11,271,150 Return on:(1) Average total assets 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.98 % 0.91 % 1.30 % Average equity 9.9 % 9.8 % 10.1 % 9.9 % 13.6 % Average tangible common equity(2), (3) 10.1 % 9.9 % 10.3 % 10.0 % 13.8 % Yield on average earning assets(1) 6.47 % 6.40 % 5.70 % 6.43 % 5.61 % Total cost of deposits(1) 3.26 % 3.16 % 2.19 % 3.21 % 1.95 % Net interest spread(1) 1.77 % 1.77 % 1.80 % 1.77 % 2.01 % Net interest margin(1) 3.44 % 3.40 % 3.44 % 3.42 % 3.65 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans(1) — % — % — % — % 0.01 % Efficiency ratio(4) 62.4 % 62.8 % 52.7 % 62.6 % 49.9 %

______________________________ (1) Annualized (2) Net income divided by average tangible common equity. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 12. (4) Total non-interest expense divided by total revenues.

Interest Margin Analysis

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,754,283 $ 104,594 7.31 % $ 5,696,841 $ 102,381 7.23 % $ 4,921,887 $ 80,516 6.54 % Available-for-sale securities 589,825 3,353 2.29 565,292 2,957 2.10 520,322 2,068 1.59 Held-to-maturity securities 456,078 2,124 1.87 465,270 2,172 1.88 519,076 2,602 2.01 Equity investments 2,431 16 2.59 2,416 15 2.47 2,375 13 2.09 Overnight deposits 369,169 5,167 5.63 297,992 4,154 5.61 237,449 3,086 5.14 Other interest-earning assets 27,301 506 7.45 33,428 656 7.89 39,197 693 7.08 Total interest-earning assets 7,199,087 115,761 6.47 7,061,239 112,335 6.40 6,240,306 88,978 5.70 Non-interest-earning assets 182,234 183,046 162,326 Allowance for credit losses (58,841 ) (58,517 ) (48,035 ) Total assets $ 7,322,480 $ 7,185,768 $ 6,354,597 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and savings accounts $ 4,319,340 50,236 4.68 $ 4,099,466 46,611 4.57 $ 2,987,237 27,100 3.64 Certificates of deposit 37,084 318 3.45 34,264 275 3.22 45,925 303 2.65 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,356,424 50,554 4.67 4,133,730 46,886 4.56 3,033,162 27,403 3.62 Borrowed funds 287,104 3,667 5.14 437,389 5,740 5.28 588,281 7,824 5.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,643,528 54,222 4.70 4,571,119 52,626 4.63 3,621,443 35,227 3.90 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,879,213 1,835,368 1,977,443 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 119,675 112,272 139,341 Total liabilities 6,642,416 6,518,759 5,738,227 Stockholders' equity 680,064 667,009 616,370 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,322,480 $ 7,185,768 $ 6,354,597 Net interest income $ 61,539 $ 59,709 $ 53,751 Net interest rate spread (3) 1.77 % 1.77 % 1.80 % Net interest margin (4) 3.44 % 3.40 % 3.44 % Total cost of deposits (5) 3.26 % 3.16 % 2.19 % Total cost of funds (6) 3.34 % 3.30 % 2.52 %

_______________________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans. (3) Determined by subtracting the annualized average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized average yield on total interest-earning assets. (4) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets. (5) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense on deposits by total average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. (6) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,725,562 $ 206,976 7.27 % $ 4,880,343 $ 156,476 6.45 % Available-for-sale securities 577,558 6,311 2.20 525,384 $ 4,175 1.59 Held-to-maturity securities 460,674 4,296 1.88 512,900 $ 4,978 1.94 Equity investments 2,423 30 2.53 2,368 $ 25 2.09 Overnight deposits 333,580 9,321 5.62 222,765 $ 5,570 4.97 Other interest-earning assets 30,365 1,162 7.69 29,733 $ 1,017 6.84 Total interest-earning assets 7,130,162 228,096 6.43 6,173,493 172,241 5.61 Non-interest-earning assets 182,635 157,338 Allowance for credit losses (58,679 ) (46,831 ) Total assets $ 7,254,118 $ 6,284,000 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and savings accounts $ 4,209,403 $ 96,848 4.63 $ 2,914,160 $ 49,129 3.40 Certificates of deposit 35,674 593 3.34 49,399 $ 647 2.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,245,077 97,441 4.62 2,963,559 49,776 3.39 Borrowed funds 362,246 9,407 5.22 389,360 10,180 5.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,607,323 106,848 4.66 3,352,919 59,956 3.61 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,857,290 2,183,000 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 115,974 143,573 Total liabilities 6,580,587 5,679,492 Stockholders' equity 673,531 604,508 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,254,118 $ 6,284,000 Net interest income $ 121,248 $ 112,285 Net interest rate spread (3) 1.77 % 2.01 % Net interest margin (4) 3.42 % 3.65 % Total cost of deposits (5) 3.21 % 1.95 % Total cost of funds (6) 3.32 % 2.18 %

_______________________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans. (3) Determined by subtracting the annualized average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized average yield on total interest-earning assets. (4) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets. (5) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense on deposits by total average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. (6) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the following tables:

Quarterly Data Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Average assets $ 7,322,480 $ 7,185,768 $ 6,861,335 $ 6,589,857 $ 6,354,597 $ 7,254,118 $ 6,284,000 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,312,747 $ 7,176,035 $ 6,851,602 $ 6,580,124 $ 6,344,864 $ 7,244,385 $ 6,274,267 Average common equity $ 680,064 $ 667,009 $ 643,257 $ 631,205 $ 616,370 $ 673,531 $ 604,508 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 670,331 $ 657,276 $ 633,524 $ 621,472 $ 606,637 $ 663,798 $ 594,775 Total assets $ 7,265,591 $ 7,453,371 $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 $ 6,522,150 $ 7,265,591 $ 6,522,150 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,255,858 $ 7,443,638 $ 7,057,939 $ 6,673,626 $ 6,512,417 $ 7,255,858 $ 6,512,417 Common equity $ 692,404 $ 673,541 $ 659,021 $ 634,910 $ 621,275 $ 692,404 $ 621,275 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible common equity (book value) (non-GAAP) $ 682,671 $ 663,808 $ 649,288 $ 625,177 $ 611,542 $ 682,671 $ 611,542 Common shares outstanding 11,192,936 11,191,958 11,062,729 11,062,729 10,991,074 11,192,936 10,991,074 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 61.86 $ 60.18 $ 59.57 $ 57.39 $ 56.53 $ 61.86 $ 56.53 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 60.99 $ 59.31 $ 58.69 $ 56.51 $ 55.64 $ 60.99 $ 55.64

_______________________________ (1) Tangible book value divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.

Explanatory Note

Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.

