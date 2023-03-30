Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCB   US5917741044

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.

(MCB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:30 2023-03-30 pm EDT
25.36 USD   -27.58%
05:04pMetropolitan Bank Holding Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pMetropolitan Commercial Bank Issues Updated Financial Information
BU
03/28Metropolitan Commercial Bank Recognized as #9 in S&P Global's 2022 Ranking of Best-Performing Large Community Banks
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metropolitan Bank Shares Rebound on Liquidity Update

03/30/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. on Thursday climbed after the regional lender said it remains well capitalized after seeing its stock price plunge during the regular U.S. trading session.

Shares jumped 19% to $30.30 in after-hours trading after closing down 28% to $9.66.

The bank's liquidity position remains strong, it said.

As of March 29, the bank's cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and readily accesible secured funding capacity totaled $3.1 billion.

Its total core deposit verticals were $5.04 billion as of the same date, representing 5.4% growth when compared with its position as of the end of 2022, it added.

Additionally, the bank said its exit from the crypto vertical is almost complete. Its crypto-related deposits, which currently account for 4% of total deposits, are anticipated to be near zero by the end of the second quarter.

Metropolitan Bank is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank, which operates in New York City and Long Island.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -0.36% 44.9 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. -27.58% 25.36 Delayed Quote.-40.31%
All news about METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
05:04pMetropolitan Bank Holding Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04:42pMetropolitan Commercial Bank Issues Updated Financial Information
BU
03/28Metropolitan Commercial Bank Recognized as #9 in S&P Global's 2022 Ranking of Best-Perf..
BU
03/27GT Capital's Net Income Soars 67% in 2022
MT
03/13Financial Shares Sink Amid Bank Failures -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/28METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
01/30Insider Sell: Metropolitan Bank Holding
MT
01/23JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Metropolitan Bank Holding to $63 From $66, Maintains O..
MT
01/20Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
01/20Transcript : Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 20, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 276 M - -
Net income 2023 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,08x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,02 $
Average target price 71,50 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. DeFazio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory A. Sigrist Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
William P. Reinhardt Chairman
Dixiana M. Berrios Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Harvey M. Gutman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.-40.31%384
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%155 191
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%72 129
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.38%50 080
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.23%45 434
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.72%41 076
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer