METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.

(MCB)
Metropolitan Commercial Bank : Hires Senior Finance Specialist

10/13/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Maryann Metlitz Joins the Bank as Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer

Metropolitan Commercial Bank today announced that Maryann Metlitz joined the Bank as Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer. She will report to Luke J. Kaufman, First Vice President, Head of Commercial Lending.

Ms. Metlitz brings more than 30 years of banking experience to Metropolitan Commercial Bank and has focused exclusively on the finance sector for the last 15 years. She was recently Vice President, Dealer Relationship Manager at BB&T Bank.

“I am extremely excited about the equipment leasing experience and expertise Maryann has accumulated. Her wealth of finance solutions for captive and private label leasing programs, coupled with a perfect fit within MCB’s culture, makes Maryann a wise choice for our commercial lending team,” said Luke J. Kaufman.

“I am looking forward to working with Metropolitan Commercial Bank’s first-in-class management team, and I am extremely proud to be a part of the values and character that exist here at MCB,” said Maryann Metlitz.

Ms. Metlitz began her banking career at Hann Financial Service Corp., Edison, New Jersey, in 1987. She is an advocate for animals and is currently a Board Member and the Director of Fundraising and Donor Relations for One Love Animal Rescue Group in Belmar, New Jersey and has served on the Board of the National Vehicle Leasing Association (NVLA), Long Island, New York Chapter.

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank
Metropolitan Commercial Bank®, The Entrepreneurial Bank, is headquartered in New York City and operates full-service banking centers in Manhattan, New York; Boro Park, Brooklyn; and Great Neck, Long Island. We are a community-focused bank that provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals. In addition to our tradition of relationship-driven, one-on-one personalized service, Metropolitan Commercial Bank offers multiple convenience delivery channels, including online banking, flexible mobile banking apps and no-fee access to over 1 million ATMs worldwide for our clients. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for an increasing number of third-party debit card programs. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, an FDIC member and an equal opportunity lender.

The parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., is a publicly traded company. The common stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trades under the ticker symbol “MCB.”

For more information about Metropolitan Commercial Bank, visit the Bank’s website at www.MCBankNY.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 138 M - -
Net income 2020 32,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,50 $
Last Close Price 30,43 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. DeFazio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Reinhardt Chairman
Dixiana M. Berrios Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Gregory A. Sigrist Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David M. Gavrin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP.-36.91%252
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%160 994
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-36.79%54 054
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.42%48 987
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 922
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-3.34%45 738
