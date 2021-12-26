Log in
Metropolitan Bank & Trust : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

12/26/2021 | 10:07pm EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 27, 20212. SEC Identification Number 205733. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-477-863-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Metrobank Plaza, Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Urdaneta Village, Makati CityPostal Code12008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8898-80009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 4,497,415,555
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust CompanyMBT PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election)
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Retirement of Officer/Change in Designation of Officer

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be advised of the retirement of Mr. Pocholo V. Dela Peña as Head, Business Banking Center and the change in designation of Ms. Ma. Gingili A. Valenzuela to Head, Business Banking Center.

Resignation/Removal or Replacement
Name of Person Position/Designation Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
Pocholo V. Dela Peña SVP/Head, Business Banking Center Jan/01/2022 Retirement
Election or Appointment
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
- - - - - - -
Promotion or Change in Designation
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
From To Direct Indirect
Ma. Gingili A. Valenzuela VP/Deputy Head, Business Banking Center VP/Head, Business Banking Center Dec/24/2021 Jan/01/2022 - - -
Other Relevant Information

N.A.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Minda Claver Olonan
Designation Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 03:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
