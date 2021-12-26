Metropolitan Bank & Trust : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

SEC FORM 17-C

Dec 27, 2021

20573

000-477-863-000

METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY

Metro Manila

Metrobank Plaza, Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Urdaneta Village, Makati City

Postal Code

1200

(02) 8898-8000

N.A.

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Shares 4,497,415,555

-

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company

MBT

Subject of the Disclosure Retirement of Officer/Change in Designation of Officer Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be advised of the retirement of Mr. Pocholo V. Dela Peña as Head, Business Banking Center and the change in designation of Ms. Ma. Gingili A. Valenzuela to Head, Business Banking Center.

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation Pocholo V. Dela Peña SVP/Head, Business Banking Center Jan/01/2022 Retirement

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect - - - - - - -

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership From To Direct Indirect Ma. Gingili A. Valenzuela VP/Deputy Head, Business Banking Center VP/Head, Business Banking Center Dec/24/2021 Jan/01/2022 - - -

Filed on behalf by: Name Minda Claver Olonan Designation Head of Investor Relations

