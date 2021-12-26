Metropolitan Bank & Trust : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 27, 2021
2. SEC Identification Number 20573
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-477-863-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Metrobank Plaza, Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Urdaneta Village, Makati CityPostal Code1200
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8898-8000
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common Shares
|
4,497,415,555
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
Metropolitan Bank & Trust CompanyMBT
PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election)
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Retirement of Officer/Change in Designation of Officer
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Please be advised of the retirement of Mr. Pocholo V. Dela Peña as Head, Business Banking Center and the change in designation of Ms. Ma. Gingili A. Valenzuela to Head, Business Banking Center.
Resignation/Removal or Replacement
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
|
Pocholo V. Dela Peña
|
SVP/Head, Business Banking Center
|
Jan/01/2022
|
Retirement
Election or Appointment
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Promotion or Change in Designation
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
From
|
To
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Ma. Gingili A. Valenzuela
|
VP/Deputy Head, Business Banking Center
|
VP/Head, Business Banking Center
|
Dec/24/2021
|
Jan/01/2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other Relevant Information
|
N.A.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Minda Claver Olonan
|
Designation
|
Head of Investor Relations
