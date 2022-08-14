Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Metrospaces, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSPC   US59266V3042

METROSPACES, INC.

(MSPC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.000100 USD    0.00%
02:23pMETROSPACES : Notification of Late Filing 2Q 2022
PU
08/08Metrospaces ceo release shareholder letter on year-to-date company performance and financial reporting update
AQ
06/14Metrospaces continues asset expansion with philadelphia acquisition and purchase option agreement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metrospaces : Notification of Late Filing 2Q 2022

08/14/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Metrospaces, Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: June 30, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

6 St. Jonn's Lane

New York, NY 10013

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Consolidation of new operations

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

August 20, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: August 14, 2022

Date: August 14, 2022

Signature: /s/ Oscar Brito

Signature: /s/ Oscar Brito

Name: Oscar Brito

Name: Oscar Brito

Title: CEO

Title: CEO

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF
  2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation
  3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"
  4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"
  5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed
  6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.
  7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus:Issuer must specifically disclose a summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

Metrospaces Inc. published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 18:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METROSPACES, INC.
02:23pMETROSPACES : Notification of Late Filing 2Q 2022
PU
08/08Metrospaces ceo release shareholder letter on year-to-date company performance and fina..
AQ
06/14Metrospaces continues asset expansion with philadelphia acquisition and purchase option..
AQ
05/31Metrospaces increases assets under management through indianapolis acquisition
AQ
05/31Metrospaces, Inc. acquired Ten Single Family Homes located in Indianapolis, Indiana.
CI
04/04Metrospaces ceo releases shareholder letter highlighting 2021 year end results and road..
AQ
2021Metatron Announces Agreement with Real Estate Blockchain Platform
CI
2021Metrospaces, Inc. Appoints Thomas Carter to its Advisory Board
CI
2021Metrospaces, Inc. acquired Two Residential Properties in Indianapolis.
CI
2021Shokworks acquired an unknown minority stake in Metrospaces, Inc..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,90 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,86 M 2,86 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart METROSPACES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Metrospaces, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oscar Antonio Brito Rojas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Plumb Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Laplana Director & Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Lapana Senior Vice President-Business Development
Martin Silva Valent Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROSPACES, INC.-60.00%3
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-17.11%26 860
VONOVIA SE-35.20%25 647
VINHOMES-25.37%11 390
VINGROUP-30.39%10 498
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.77%10 268