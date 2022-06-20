Carlos Slim's bid for 24% of Metrovacesa accepted by holders of 11.47% of capital

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Spain's housing developer Metrovacesa owning just 11.47% of its capital have a accepted a tender offer by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Spanish construction firm FCC for a 24% chunk of the company, the CNMV market supervisor said.

Slim had sought to sharply increase his 5.5% stake in Metrovacesa via the 284 million-euro ($312.29 million) partial bid and rival the two key shareholders, Spanish banks Santander and BBVA, with 49.4% and 20.8%, respectively.

FCC did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether it would proceed with the acquisition of the additional stake that would lift Slim's total share of the company to 16.87%.

Slim, whose net worth has been estimated at $62 billion by Forbes magazine, has been betting on Spanish real estate and infrastructure. His holding company, Inversora de Carso, also controls real estate developer Realia.

