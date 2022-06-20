Log in
    MVC   ES0105122024

METROVACESA S.A.

(MVC)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-06-20 am EDT
6.950 EUR   +2.81%
Carlos Slim's bid for 24% of Metrovacesa accepted by holders of 11.47% of capital

06/20/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Spain's housing developer Metrovacesa owning just 11.47% of its capital have a accepted a tender offer by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Spanish construction firm FCC for a 24% chunk of the company, the CNMV market supervisor said.

Slim had sought to sharply increase his 5.5% stake in Metrovacesa via the 284 million-euro ($312.29 million) partial bid and rival the two key shareholders, Spanish banks Santander and BBVA, with 49.4% and 20.8%, respectively.

FCC did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether it would proceed with the acquisition of the additional stake that would lift Slim's total share of the company to 16.87%.

Slim, whose net worth has been estimated at $62 billion by Forbes magazine, has been betting on Spanish real estate and infrastructure. His holding company, Inversora de Carso, also controls real estate developer Realia.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.64% 2.794 Delayed Quote.-8.31%
BBVA 1.33% 4.3295 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A. 0.86% 9.8 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
METROVACESA S.A. 2.81% 6.95 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 629 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2022 36,7 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net Debt 2022 226 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 14,9%
Capitalization 1 024 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart METROVACESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Metrovacesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METROVACESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,76 €
Average target price 8,15 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Pérez de Leza Eguiguren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Borja Tejada Rendón-Luna Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio Moreno Martínez Chairman
Eduardo Carreño Chief Operating Officer
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROVACESA S.A.-5.06%1 071
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.15%30 197
VONOVIA SE-35.55%25 402
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.51%12 354
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.45%12 217
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.56%9 283