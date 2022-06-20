Carlos Slim's bid for 24% of Metrovacesa accepted by holders of 11.47% of capital

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Spain's housing
developer Metrovacesa owning just 11.47% of its capital have a
accepted a tender offer by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's
Spanish construction firm FCC for a 24% chunk of the company,
the CNMV market supervisor said.
Slim had sought to sharply increase his 5.5% stake in
Metrovacesa via the 284 million-euro ($312.29 million) partial
bid and rival the two key shareholders, Spanish banks Santander
and BBVA, with 49.4% and 20.8%, respectively.
FCC did not immediately reply to a request for comment on
whether it would proceed with the acquisition of the additional
stake that would lift Slim's total share of the company to
16.87%.
Slim, whose net worth has been estimated at $62 billion by
Forbes magazine, has been betting on Spanish real estate and
infrastructure. His holding company, Inversora de Carso, also
controls real estate developer Realia.
(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Andrei Khalip)