Metrovacesa S A : FY 2020 – Results presentation (PDF)

2. Agenda Table of Contents 1. Highlights

2. Business Update

3. Financial Overview Jorge Pérez de Leza Borja Tejada Juan Carlos Calvo CEO CFO Strategy & IR

2. Business Update

3. Financial Overview Jorge Pérez de Leza Borja Tejada Juan Carlos Calvo CEO CFO Strategy & IR 3. Highlights of 2020 5. Key operational data as of December 2020 Active projects ConstructionDeliveries / SalesLand portfolio Financials Notes: (1) Defined as cummulative pre-sales (reservations + contracts) minus deliveries

(2) Average Selling Price

(3) Pre-sales in the period, net of cancellations

(4) Estimated number of units may vary in time depending on the type of projects and maximum buildability

(5) Calculated on Dec 2020 appraisal values 7. Market Dynamics in Spanish residential 2020: a year of two halves • 1H: impacted by the 3-month lockdown, on pre-sales and cancellation rates

• 2H: a return to pre-Covid sales ratios in first residence 2020 2021 Medium term • Stable house prices, with a balanced supply-demand

• New construction starts down 30%: cautious approach from banks and developers

• Demand for land: very low during most of the year, but improving in 4Q 2021: A year for a gradual recovery • Full year activity should improve vs 2020 (presales, launches, land sales etc.) but still below a normalised year • Start of the year similar trends than 2H20 • Improving confidence later in the year with vaccination, cross-border travelling, etc.

• Less pressure on construction costs due to fewer construction starts Mid-term: house market fundamentals remain very solid • Positive demographics, particularly in the MVC locations

• Balanced affordability ratios, with historically low mortgage rates

• Rental segment: growing interest from institutional investors

• Lower construction starts in 2020/21 to create undersupply for 2022/23

• An opportunity for larger players, with a good access to land and to financing, to gain market share and benefit from lower costs House price appreciation: stable prices in 2020 (%, a/a) 10 8 -10 -12 -2 -4 -6 -8 6 4 2 0 INE sep.-13 mar.-14 sep.-14 mar.-15 sep.-15 mar.-16 sep.-16 mar.-17 sep.-17 mar.-18 sep.-18 mar.-19 sep.-19 mar.-20 sep.-20 Construction starts: down 30% in 2020 TINSA 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 New housing starts L12MHousing completions L12M Source: INE 8. Operational activity in 2020 Pre-sales (net) Increase in activity # of units # of units 2H: +11% yoy 1,511 2018 2019 1H2H Pre-sales: a year of two halves 2020 Deliveries # of units 601 2018 Units in commercialisation 2019 Units in Construction Operational Ramp-up 2020 Backlog of pre-sales 2019 2020 Deliveries • Net pre-sales of 1,037 units in 2020, with 242 units in 4Q

• 1H20: impacted by the pandemic lockdowns and higher cancellations than normal

• 2H20: return to a more normalised market. Sales volume similar to pre-Covid levels, ex Costa del Sol and ex BTR

• Gross pre-sales of 1,357 units

• Backlog up 21% to 2,568 units • In Commercialisation: 90 projects with 5,440 units • 47% is already pre-sold • New commercial launches in 2020: 1,000 units • Plus 1,942 units active in design phase

• In Construction: 3,550 units in progress or completed • New starts in 2020: 1,056 units • Completions in 2020: 949 units • Building licenses received: 1,196 units

• 601 units delivered in 2020, +108% vs 2019, in line with recent guidance range

• 4Q20: 312 units delivered

• Total revenues of €131m (+111% YoY) 9. Confidence on growing future deliveries Sales backlog: up 21% # unitssales value €271m Sales backlog 909 Sales backlog €597m Dec. 18 Dec. 19 Construction progress Sales 2020 Total: 3,550 units, split by % of construction progress # units Deliveries 2020 911 €744m Sales backlog Dec. 20 0-25% 754 25-50% 50-75% >75% Completed Notes: (1) FOL = First Occupation License, to initiate delivery Build to Rent: growing buyers' interest An important portfolio already in operation 5 BtR projects: 486 units (1) Project Balcón de Europa Jardines de Tetuán 486 Terrasses de Llevant (Palma de Mallorca) Location Arganda del Rey, Madrid Madrid Units 120 65 98 115 88 Pau Concordia Sanitas (Manresa, Barcelona) Notes: (1) Total project units, including some units to be sold to Build-to-Sell clients Buyer Delivery Ares Under deliveryAres 2022 • We see improved interest from institutional investors on BtR projects in recent months

• More open now to locations outside of Madrid or Barcelona MVC's approach • Forward-purchase or turnkey deals, on a case-by-case basis, is our preferred route to maximise returns • Portfolio deals generally implies higher price discounts • Becoming a rental operator is a different business model, delaying the monetisation of the portfolio, with extra return below our CoE

• c.550+ units selected for future BtR transactions, and to initiate construction in 2021

• Aimed for selling to BtR investors before completion

• Locations: Valencia, Seville and Alicante

• On top of this: more units identified for subsequent years Land management: securing prime locations for future years' launches Land is 83% fully permitted Land porftolio: present in the most dynamic locations (1) Geographical presence by asset size in GAV • 307 units transformed to fully permitted in 2020

• Now 83% FP vs 74% at IPO

• Several major milestones achieved to secure land available in the most attractive locations: ✓Madrid: Arpo, Clesa ✓Barcelona: 3 Chimneys, Seda-Papelera ✓Seville: Palmas Altas ✓Others: A Coruña (Percebeiras), Tarifa, etc. Madrid: some key plots Getting ready on prime locations • On track to transform major land plots to FP to feed future launches in 2022/23: ✓+6k units expected to become FP by 2023 ✓In key prime locations like Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia ✓Capex: c.€60m in 2021 in land transformation

• A clear competitive advantage: it is still very challenging to find quality land in good locations, similar to MVC's Arpo / Pozuelo 256 units Fully-permitted Los Cerros / Madrid 1,645 units 1% GAV La Estación / Getafe 433 units 1% Under permittingMesena / Madrid 160 units Fully-permitted Distrito Norte / Alcorcón Under permitting GAV 1% GAV 2% c.2,000 units Under permitting 4% GAV GAV Barcelona Valencia Seville 3 Chimneys /BarcelonaSeda-Papelera / El Prat Vinival / Valencia Benimaclet / Valencia 477 units + mixed use 2% 1,558 units 2% 486 units 472 units 1% Under permitting GAV Under permitting GAV Under permitting Under permitting GAV GAV 1% Palmas Altas / Seville 2,177 units Fully permitted 5% GAV (1) Map excludes some provinces with a small presence, below €10m in GAV (3) Fully permitted land defined as land with both urbanization and rezoning plans approved Land sales Land sales in 2020: €16m revenues Palmas Altas (social housing) El Puntal (UA 2) Unipapel Logroño Sevilla Murcia La Rioja Residential Residential Residential Palmas Altas (Seville) 276 27,600 117 12,922 44 3,769 Improving demand from 4Q20 • Increased interest from 4Q20, more evident for residential use than for commercial uses

• Sales in 2020: • Revenues of €16m, mostly in 4Q20 • Confimation of the pipeline reported with 9M results • Sale price in line with the book value and appraisal values

• Valdebebas land sale: excluded from the financial accounts, taking a conservative approach. After signing the sale in 1Q20(1), the buyer has failed to meet its contractual obligations

• Total cash inflow of €45m from land sales in the year: includes €29m collection from sales signed in 2019 Outlook for land sales • Current pipeline: >€15m

• We expect land liquidity to improve gradually during 2021, particularly for commercial land (1) Land with a buildable area of 34,800 sqm for office use in Madrid. Included in the interim 1Q20 accounts for €48m revenues, with a very small impact on Ebitda or net earnings, as the price was similar to the book value Commercial segment: ongoing projects Commercial projects under development 79 % of Commercial GAV in Madrid & Barcelona Madrid 48% Name Location Sqm % progress(1) Completion Comments • Final approval of change of use in General Plan Clesa (Madrid)

• 88,700 sqm of mixed use (offices, coliving, student accommodation, retail, etc.)

• Works expected to start in 2021 Note: (1) Data as of January 31, 2020 Financial accounts: FY20 highlights Novolérez (Pontevedra)Nereidas (Torremolinos, Málaga) Profit & Loss Total revenues: €146.1m EBITDA: €-9.0mNet Income: €-163.5m includes €137m impact from lower appraisal value of assets Financial situation LTV ratio: 8.5%Net debt: €228.4m Cash: €334.0m Appraisal values GAV: €2,679m Dec 2020 NAV: €16.48 / sh Dec 2020 Net Debt in December 2020 Net debt details Altum Lezkairu (Pamplona)Metropol Parc (Barcelona) Eur m Dec. 2019 Jun. 2020 Dec. 2020 Developer loans Corporate debt 48.8 110.9 103.6 247.3 178.8 257.1 Gross Financial Debt 152.4 358.1 435.9 Unrestricted cash & S/T invest. 74.8 217.0 207.4 Net Financial Debt 77.6 141.1 228.4 Restricted cash (1) % LTV 67.4 2.9% 87.2 5.4% 130.1 8.5% • €299m new bank loans signed in 2020: project loans €282m and corporate loans €17m

• Registered Commercial Paper Program in October of up to €100m. Open balance of €16m at year-end

• Over €300m pre-agreed loans for new construction starts Strong financial situation LTV ratio 8.5%Total cash €334m • Increase in net debt reflects progress in the activity ramp-up, with LTV ratio well under control

• Total cash of €334m, higher than normal due to conservative policy in the current context

• €367m in unused project loans

• No significant debt maturities in the near term. Corporate loan expires in Dec. 2022 Notes: (1) Restricted cash includes advances from clients, which is not used for the calculation of the net debt or LTV ratio Free Cashflow to equity Cash Flow detail Eur m FY 2020 + EBITDA (9.0) + Book Value of land sold (1) 9.0 + Book value of land in residential deliveries (2) 31.0 - Net financial expenses paid (7.7) - Corporate taxes paid 0.0 - Contractual repayment of corporate debt (3) (14.0) - Other working capital changes (4) 18.5 = Adj. Free Cashflow to Equity 27.8 - Capex in work in progress (280.2) - Capex in land (19.3) - Change in cash advances from clients (+/- ) 81.0 -Others (+/- ) 55.4 = Reduction (increase) in net debt (135.4) Positive FCF generation: €27.8m • Driven by monetisation of land in residential deliveries and land sales

• Capex in construction WIP and land is financed with an increase in project loans and advances from clients Residencial Aria (El Ejido, Almería) Notes: (1) Cash recovered from land sales, not included in EBITDA; (2) Land component in the cost-of-goods-sold, which represents cash flow generation assuming no need to replenish the land bank; (3) Based on the corporate loan agreement, 15% of the land revenues will be used to anticípate the repayment of this loan; (4) Includes deferred cash collection of sales registered in other periods Appraisal update: NAV of €16.48 per share Net Asset Value calculation Eur m Dec.2019 Jun.2020 Dec.2020 2H %YoY % Shareholders' funds +/- Capital gains gross +/- Other adjustments 2,340.8 2,264.8 363.4 299.1 9.5 25.6 2,179.8 265.4 54.2 -3.8% -6.8% = NAV gross 2,713.6 2,589.4 2,499.4 -3.4% -7.9% +/- Taxes on capital gains +/- Other adjustments (90.8) (74.8) (9.5) (8.0) (66.4) (6.5) = NAV net 2,613.3 2,506.7 2,426.6 -3.2% -7.1% Number of shares (m) 151.7 151.7 151.7 NAV per share (€) 17.89 17.07 16.48 -3.4% -7.9% NNAV per share (€) 17.23 16.53 16.00 -3.2% -7.1% Comments • LFL change of -7.5% vs Dec.2019 and -3.4% vs Jun.2020

• Impact of €214m on NAV and €137m on P&L impairements, as appraisal values are close to book value (GAV to BV ratio of 1.1x)

• GAV and NAV figures provide considerable upside at the current stock price Land value in €/sqm Portfolio breakdown (GAV) in € M 596 456 461 MVC total GAV to GDV ratio % Residential FP Residential 250 Residential Commercial Total 564 2,216 83% 31 463 17% 595 2,679 100% 22% 100% 78% Fully permitted 1,652 195 Under permitting 432 Commercial Implied with stock price (1) GAV Total NFP 2,084 Notes: (1) MVC stock price as of 19/02/2021 RIVA (Marbella) Shareholder remuneration • Policy to distribute 80% of FCF generation

• Dividend figure for 2Q21 to be decided in late March for AGM approval

• Cashflow in 2019+2020: €71m → Cash payment will be higher than the €0.26/sh suggested last October • €15.4m invested to date(1), 1.67% of the share capital

• Acquired with external financing, via equity swap

• Total plan: up to €50m or 8m shares Notes: (1) Data as of 19/02/2021 Perspectives for 2021 Strategic priorities at YE2020, for deliveries in 2021-2024 Key strategic priorities Improve business returns Consolidate the operational ramp-up in residential developmentCreate value through land management Optimise size of the land portfolio Focus on cashflow generation and shareholder remuneration Medium term outlook 7,382 units active Accelerate sale of land and optimise the portfolio 2021-2024 Current FCF > market cap Balcón de Europa (Arganda del Rey, Madrid) Profit and Loss Account (€m) FY 2019 Revenues 170.1 Residential Development 63.2 Land Sales 106.9 COGS (146.1) COGs Developments (51.5) COGs Land Sales (94.9) Others 0.3 BC Gross Profit 24.0 % Gross Margin 14% Commercial Cost (11.3) Wages & Salaries (15.0) Overheads (8.0) EBITDA (10.3) D (Impairment)/revaluation/ depreciation 12.9 EBIT 2.6 Net financial results (4.8) Others (0.2) Pre-tax profit (2.4) E Income Tax (2.1) Net Income (4.5) FY 2020 146.1 130.3 15.8 (123.0) (107.5) (15.9) 0.3 23.1 16% (10.9) (14.7) (6.5) (9.0) (135.0) (144.0) (7.1) (6.3) (157.4) (6.1) (163.5) A -Total revenues of €146.1m • Residential revenues of €130.3m

• Land sales of €15.8m B - Gross margin of €23.1m • 18% margin in residential development • 0% in land sale: price in line with book values

C - Overhead plus personnel expenses of €21.2m • 8% decline yoy • Expenses related to active projects rather than current deliveries

D - Impairement impact of €137m • Derived from the asset appraisal update in December E - Income tax expense of €6.1m • Reduction of deferred tax assets associated with deliveries and appraisals Balance Sheet (€m) Dec. 2019 Investment Property 334.1 Other non-current assets 254.0 Total non-current assets 588.1 ABCC Inventory 1,902.3 Land 1,215.5 WIP & finished product 686.8 Cash 139.7 Other current assets 48.2 Total current assets 2,090.2 Total assets 2,678.4 Provisions 10.1 Bank debt 95.0 Other non-current liabilities 23.4 Total non-current liabilities 128.4 Provisions 19.0 Bank debt 53.5 Other current liabilities 136.6 Total current liabilities 209.1 D Shareholders' funds 2,340.8 Total equity + liabilities 2,678.4 Dec. 2020 321.3 154.0 475.3 1,982.6 1,097.7 884.9 334.0 133.7 2,450.3 2,925.6 14.6 217.4 30.4 262.4 26.6 215.9 241.0 483.5 2,179.8 2,925.6 A - Book value of real estate assets (inventory + investment property + others): €2.26bn • Ratio GAV to BV reduced to 1.1x from 1.16x

• Increased proportion of work-in-progress and finished product: 45% of inventories now vs 36% the year before B - Cash balance of €334.0m • An increase of €194.3m in the year • Includes €130.1m advances from clients and €203.9m unrestricted

C - Financial debt • Increase due higher volume of work in progress

D - Shareholders´ funds • Decline related to the impairment on asset values, based on the latest appraisal

Data series: evolution of key operating data # Units 2017 2018 2019 2020 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Pre-sales in the period 512 888 1,511 1,037 88 157 238 405 417 424 263 407 263 27 505 242 Backlog of presales (units) 541 909 2,131 2,568 593 675 840 909 1,312 1,718 1,882 2,131 2,248 2,195 2,637 2,568 Backlog of presales (€ m) 135 271 597 744 149 178 250 271 377 487 533 597 630 619 747 744 Active projects (# projects) 48 102 136 125 62 86 92 102 105 121 121 136 134 133 125 125 Active units total 2,141 5,565 7,962 7,382 2,959 4,546 4,912 5,565 5,834 7,436 7,340 7,962 8,054 7,893 7,429 7,382 Units in commercialisation 1,222 3,840 5,378 5,440 1,422 2,314 3,137 3,840 4,625 4,899 5,168 5,378 5,501 5,084 5,406 5,440 Units in construction 955 1,329 3,383 3,550 1,003 1,192 1,200 1,329 1,902 2,803 3,388 3,383 3,747 3,463 3,639 3,550 Deliveries in the period 110 520 289 601 36 75 73 336 14 18 99 158 146 80 63 312 Note / Definitions: Pre-sales: number of reservations plus contracts signed in a period of time, net of cancellations; Sales backlog: balance of accumulated pre-sales minus deliveries at a certain date; Units under commercialisation: total number of units in projects under commercialisation, including sold and unsold units; Active units: units in projects launched internally, including projects already under commercialisation and projects in design phase (prior to commercialisation) MVC clients & projects: profile by location, price, age and motivation Range of selling prices: €k per residential unit Targeting a wide range of prices, with an ASP of €303k/unit in commercialisation 44% < 150 k 150-200k 200-3000k 300-400k 400-600k > 600k Notes (1) Calculated as percentage of units in the sales backlog, excluding build-to-rent sales Land management: recent milestones Land transformation • Several major milestones achieved to secure land available in the most attractive locations: ✓Madrid: Arpo, Clesa ✓Barcelona: 3 Chimneys, Seda-Papelera ✓Seville: Palmas Altas ✓Others: A Coruña (Percebeiras), Tarifa, etc. Land management: key recent milestones Land portfolio: 83% fully permitted Palmas Altas (Sevilla) • Urbanization plan approved in January, and 207 units (3 projects) to be launched commercially in 1Q21

• Urbanization works starting soon, to be completed in 1Q 2023 Three Chimneys (Barcelona) • Initial approval of General Plan Modification in 3Q20

• To become FP and Urbanization works expected to start in 2022 Seda-Papelera (Barcelona) • Initial approval of the General Plan Modification in 1H20; final approval in 4Q21

• Urbanization works expected to start in 1Q23 Organised 4k units Developable 6k units Non-urban 2k units ----------12k units Tarifa (Cádiz) • Transformed to developable in 1H20

• Final approval of Urbanization works General Plan

• Urbanization works expected to start in 2023 Percebeiras (A Coruña) • Issuance of environmental certification (after approval of draft masterplan)

• Expected to become FP in 2023 Portfolio by provinces: strong presence in the key areas Portfolio details by province, ranked by % of GAVGAV (%) Location TotalResid. Commerc. Number of residential units TotalFully permittedUnder permitting Madrid Barcelona Málaga Seville Valencia Cádiz Balearics Alicante A Coruña Canary Islands Rest of Spain 21% 14% 48% 4.8k 0.9k 3.9k 16% 12% 31% 4.2k 1.9k 2.3k 17% 22% 0% 2.6k 2.3k 0.3k 6% 8% 0% 2.5k 2.5k - 6% 8% 0% 3.4k 2.1k 1.3k 5% 5% 3% 1.6k 1.1k 0.5k 4% 3% 7% 0.6k 0.6k - 3% 4% 0% 1.6k 1.2k 0.4k 3% 4% 0% 2.0k 0.9k 1.1k 2% 3% 4% 2.2k 2.0k 0.2k 17% 100% 2,679 19% 100% 2,084 6% 100% 595 9.4k 34.9k 7.3k 2.1k Total MVC 22.8k 12.1k GAV (€m) Corporate & ESG: initiatives and recognitions ISO quality certifications ISO 9001:2015 •Metrovacesa obtained in Nov. 2020 the ISO 9001-2015 Quality certification, audited by AENOR •Sustainability initiatives will consolidate with the ISO 14001 in late 2021 Among 100 best companies to work in Spain •Metrovacesa has been included among the 100 best companies to work in Spain, training its employees with workshops in applications, skills and specific plans such as a master degree in real estate management Equality in the company Award •In June 2020, the distinction "Equality in the company" was awarded to MVC, for its plan for equal opportunities among women and men, avoiding the risks of discrimination based on sex and defining protocols to identify these situations ASPRIMA - SIMA Award •Metrovacesa's DE CONFIANZA project has won ASPRIMA-SIMA award for Best Innovation Initiative, recognizing its groundbreaking use of blockchain technology in the sector European Green Deal •Metrovacesa participates in a project led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology for Climate Positive Circular Communities in Palma de Mallorca with the Llevant Innovation District MVC- PROPTECH TikTok Metrovacesa and Proptech have joined forces to develop a platform that adapts their channels to current market demand, following the TikTok model, by interacting through short music videos showing the main details of its projects to attract customers Metrovacesa supports entrepreneurs Specialized advice on real estate assets free of charge to those entrepreneurs who are looking to buy/rent a property Collaboration of partners such as Alastria, Conector Startup Accelerator and InviertisMetrovacesa participates in the 4th edition of Inspiring Women Leaders in Digital Era, the biggest online talent event worldwide. Disruptive technologies (Blockchain, AI, DeepLearning, AR, VR, Nanotech, Robotics) are helping to activate the economy, changing business models Housing demand and demographics Demographics: projected household creation by region 2020-2035 Source: INE projections 258,550 240,474 204,816 137,296 96,394 61,481 Castilla y 57,541 Murcia Asturias León 23,392 21,306 19,908 14,868 País Vasco 4,293 Aragón 3,890 2,847 2,615 -14,514 -35,144 MadridAndalucía MVC GAV % CataluñaCom. ValencianaCanarias Islas Baleares Castilla-La Mancha Navarra La RiojaExtremaduraCantabriaGalicia 3% 2% 4% 1% 1% - 1% - Demographics: total population and households (millions) 60 Housing transactions (units) 900,000 Affordability and effort ratios 80 10 20 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 Total population (M) - LS 800,000 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 700,000 600,000 500,000 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 0 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Sep-20 Sep-90 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Sep-91 Sep-92 Sep-93 Sep-94 Sep-95 Sep-96 Sep-97 Sep-98 Sep-99 Sep-00 Sep-01 Sep-02 Sep-03 Sep-04 Sep-05 Sep-06 Sep-07 Sep-08 Sep-09 Sep-10 Sep-11 Sep-12 Sep-13 Sep-14 Sep-15 Sep-16 Sep-17 Sep-18 Sep-19 Households (M) - RS New Used Source: MFOM Effort rate (% gross household income) - LSAffordability rate (# años) - RS Source: MFOMSource: Bank of Spain MVC project examples I Novolérez (Pontrevedra)Mirador de la Albaida (Córdoba) Link to project websiteLink to project website Luz Lezkairu (Pamplona)RIVA (Marbella) Link to project websiteLink to project website MVC project examples II Gaztelondo (Bilbao) Link to project website Metropol Parc (Barcelona) Link to project website Jarales (Algeciras)Oceana Views (Estepona, Málaga) Link to project websiteLink to project website Attachments Original document

