We build innovative
and sustainable housing,
unique and welcoming homes
where to live in
CORPORATE PRESENTATION. May 2024
Panorama (Córdoba)
2.
Agenda
Table of Contents
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Executive summary
Business activity
Corporate Information
Sustainability and ESG
Appendices
3.
Venere (Marbella)
1. Executive summary
Metrovacesa
At a glance
#1
homebuilding
MISSION
Creating homes to improve our clients' lives
Being the developer of choice for customers,
VISION
employees, communities and shareholders
The largest land bank
GAV by use
GAV by land permitting
GAV by location
among developers:
Under
Others
Madrid
Fully-
25%
Commercial
25%
Residential
permitting
permitted
€2,411m
18%
82%
23%
77%
operator in Spain
Competitive
strengths
Growth visibility
GAV Dec.23
~28.7k
residential units in land(1)
Access to land
- In-houseland management team
- High cashflow conversion
Pre-sales backlog (units)
3.033 3.171 3.322 3.477
2.567
2.131.
909
541
FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 1Q24
Access to financing
- Low LTV ratio of 12.1%
- No significant maturities until 2026
- Diversified financing mix
Under construction (units)
4.517 4.451
4.007 4.101
3.393 3.550
1.329
955
FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 1Q24
Balearics
3%
Valencia
6%
Barcelona
Sevilla
17%
Málaga
10%
14%
A complete and varied offer
- Geographical diversification in Spain
- Targeting broad and solvent client profiles through BTR and BTS(1)
- Also present in the commercial land segment
Under commercialisation (units)
6.235 6.385 6.344
5.378 5.440 5.555
3.840
1.222
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
1Q24
Notes
(1) As of March 20245. (2)BTR: Build to Rent (institutional buyer) and BTS: Build to Sell (individual buyers)
Mission
Core Values
and Vision
MISSION
CORE VALUES
Client Centric Approach
Committed People
Creating homes to
Clients are at the forefront of every
We strive to provide a safe,
improve our clients' lives
company initiative. Their
challenging and rewarding
VISION
satisfaction is our everyday goal
environment for our employees
Become the national leader in residential development, being the developer of choice for customers, employees, communities and shareholders. To that end we must continuously achieve superior financial and operating results while adhering to the highest
standards of business conduct
Quality Products
We deliver high quality products that combine innovation in harmony with the environment
Shareholder Return
We work to maximize long-term return to our shareholders while focusing on risk management and being mindful of our overall responsibilities
Care for our Communities
We make a difference by benefiting communities where we operate with urbanistic solutions that improve their day-to-day lives
Impeccable Corporate Governance We do business in a socially responsible and ethical manner. We respect the law, protect the environment and never compromise integrity
6.
An established heritage
Of 100 years of history
Incorporation of
Compañia Inmobiliaria
Metropolitana (CIM)
and Compañia
Incorporation
of real estate
Urbanizadora
dealer company
Metropolitana (CUM)
Vacesa, focused
in Madrid
on rental
1941
1953
1918
1946
Development of
Torre Madrid
(38 floors,
165m height)
1989
1957
Start of international expansion
Annual deliveries of
-
2,200-2,600from
2005 to 2008 in a highly competitive environment
2009
2005
Company re-listing
Delisting of
Metrovacesa
€2.6 Bn of GAV (1)
2016-17
Renewed focus on
2023
homebuilding
2013
2018
Company listed on the
Madrid Stock
Exchange
Development of
Edificio España
(25 floors, 117m height)
Merger of CIM, CUM and Vacesa creating
Metrovacesa, S.A.
Due to financial crisis, banks become main shareholders of
Metrovacesa, S.A.
Spin-off of yielding assets portfolio to MERLIN Properties
€1.1 Bn (1) contribution by Santander, BBVA and Popular of "cherry-picked" land plots
~6,500 units
delivered and ~14,500 units launched in the 2019- 2023 period
Notes
7.
(1) Gross Asset Value (GAV) based on valuation reports from Savills and CBRE
Moreras Torre, Valencia
Strategy
Focus on cashflow generation and reinforcing our development business
Key strategy pillars
Housing development
• Reinforce leading position in Spain
• Platform with a recurrent activity of ~2.0k units p.a.
Land management
• Transformation of land to fully-permitted
• Optimise the size of the residential land portfolio
Commercial segment
• Unleash the value of the current portfolio
• Case-by-case approach
Focus on cashflow generation
•
CF conversion of ~30% in deliveries and
~100% in land sales
Attractive dividend distribution
•
~80% of Cash Flow generation
>€500m CF generation
between 2018-2023
8.
Rich dividend payout
€576m since IPO
Dividend history
€ per share
€159m
̴€0.55
€91m
Extraordinary
€61m
€60m
1.05
€50m
€50m
€50m
€55m
0.60
0.33
0.40
c0.40
0.33
0.33
0.36
May19
May21
Dec21
May22
Dec22
May23
Dec23
May24
€0.8 /sh
€1.65 /sh
€0.66 /sh
in 2021
in 2023
in 2022,
(22% yield)
10%
Yield
in 2023 (2)
Total distribution 2019-2024:
€576m or €3.80/sh
- ~ 45%(1) of the market cap
May'24 dividend:
€55m or €0.36/sh
Calendar for dividend payment:
- Dividend payment day: May 23rd
- Ex-dividenddate: May 21st
Without withholding tax (paid against reserves)
Dividend
policy
- +80% payout on the operating cash flow
- Limited to an LTV of 15%-20%
- Normally, two annual payments:
- Nov/Dec: interim
- May: final dividend
Notes
(1) As of December 29th, 2023;9.
(2) Calculated over the share price at the beginning of the year 2023 (€6.37/sh)
Our Land Portfolio: A Competitive Advantage
Provides visibility on future project launches
2023 residential land portfolio
MVC portfolio(1): GAV €2, 411m
73% in the top 5 provinces
8.0k
3,698
Units active
29.3k
Total3,698units>5.0k
Units to be3,698FP in core
locations over next 2 yrs
- Platform continuity secured for long term activity
- Limited land capex, with only partial land replenishment
3%
<1%
<1%
<1%
1%
17%
1%
26%
2%
6%
3%
4%
A gradual reduction in residential land portfolio
2018-2023 (k units)
(6.4)
38.0
(3.9)
1.6
29.3
Land bank
Homes
Land sales
Land
Land bank
2018
delivered
acquired & adj
2023
- Active land rotation
- Land sales, of non-core assets to optimise portfolio size
- Land acquired, with only partial land replenishment to top-up purchases in strategic locations (ie. Los Cerros, Madrid)
1%
1%
10%
<1%
2%
3%
14%
GAV > €100M (74% GAV)
3%
GAV €30-100M (22% GAV)
GAV < €30M (4% GAV)
GAV by use
GAV by status
Commercial
Residential
Under
Fully-
18%
82%
permitting
permitted
23%
77%
Notes:
10.
(1) Distribution as % of GAV Dec.2023. Excludes provinces with small exposure (value below €10m)
