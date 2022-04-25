Metrovacesa S A : Sevilla City Council agrees on access to the new Palmas Altas neighbourhood

Sevilla, 05 April 2022. Sevilla City Council, through the Council of the Urban Planning and Environment Management Department, will approve this Wednesday the signing of two agreements with the Provincial Council and the Andalusian Regional Government to make possible the access road to the new Palmas Altas Sur neighbourhood, where the company Metrovacesa is already carrying out the urban development work for the construction of a residential area of more than three thousand homes. "This is a great agreement between the three public administrations promoted by the City Council and an example of public-private collaboration to continue advancing in this strategic project for the expansion of the city towards the south", explained the delegate for Urban Habitat and Social Cohesion, Juan Manuel Flores.

