  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Metrovacesa S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MVC   ES0105122024

METROVACESA S.A.

(MVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/25 06:58:30 am EDT
7.680 EUR   +0.13%
06:49aMETROVACESA S A : Sevilla City Council agrees on access to the new Palmas Altas neighbourhood
PU
06:39aMETROVACESA S A : El Ayuntamiento de Sevilla pacta los accesos al nuevo barrio de Palmas Altas
PU
04/20METROVACESA S A : 19/04/2022 - Invitation to 1Q2022 results webcast
PU
Summary 
Summary

Metrovacesa S A : Sevilla City Council agrees on access to the new Palmas Altas neighbourhood

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Sevilla, 05 April 2022. Sevilla City Council, through the Council of the Urban Planning and Environment Management Department, will approve this Wednesday the signing of two agreements with the Provincial Council and the Andalusian Regional Government to make possible the access road to the new Palmas Altas Sur neighbourhood, where the company Metrovacesa is already carrying out the urban development work for the construction of a residential area of more than three thousand homes. "This is a great agreement between the three public administrations promoted by the City Council and an example of public-private collaboration to continue advancing in this strategic project for the expansion of the city towards the south", explained the delegate for Urban Habitat and Social Cohesion, Juan Manuel Flores.

Disclaimer

Metrovacesa SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 616 M 664 M 664 M
Net income 2022 36,0 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2022 226 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart METROVACESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Metrovacesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METROVACESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,67 €
Average target price 8,18 €
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Pérez de Leza Eguiguren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Borja Tejada Rendón-Luna Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio Moreno Martínez Chairman
Eduardo Carreño Chief Operating Officer
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROVACESA S.A.7.72%1 252
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.25%34 195
VONOVIA SE-19.40%32 723
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.30%12 529
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.10%12 244
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-25.04%11 861