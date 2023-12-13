3 mins reading time

13 December, 2023

3 mins reading time

13 December, 2023

This new building of 46 multi-family dwellings of between one and four bedrooms, with communal areas including a communal swimming pool, is part of the new urban development, currently under construction.

In line with the commitment to sustainable building, the development complies with environmental preservation standards throughout the project.

Residencial Aneto, Metrovacesa's new venture in Seville, has a planned investment of 11.2 million euros.

Sevilla, 13 December 2023. Metrovacesa, a real estate developer with more than 100 years of history and more than 150 projects under development nationwide, begins the marketing of Residencial Aneto, a residential complex of 46 multi-family homes in the new Isla Natura neighbourhood in Palmas Altas, the residential area with great projections in Seville. For this development in particular, the developer anticipates an investment of 11.2 million euros.

Residencial Aneto offers 46 multi-family homes, with different layouts of between one and four bedrooms. In addition, all the units have a large living room and outdoor terrace that provides great luminosity to the units. The development also includes parking space and storage rooms to guarantee the necessary storage space. The homes allow customisation of predefined finishes in different rooms with the exclusive Choose your look service offered by Metrovacesa.

As part of the Metrovacesa Commitment, sustainability policies have been implemented throughout the value chain of the project. Residencial Aneto has the Domum seal, reflecting the developer's commitment to sustainability, the VERDE Sustainable Building Seal, and an A-A energy rating for consumption and emissions.

It is worth noting that, thanks to the actions taken during the development's conception process, the equivalent of 97 trees have been preserved. On a day-to-day basis, residents will enjoy facilities that guarantee energy efficiency, reduced water footprint and adapted design and access.

Following the same architectural line of other developments in Palmas Altas, Metrovacesa has worked with the architectural studio Novarquia for the design of the development. The building has been structured with the innovative open block configuration to the east, which allows extra light into the homes, including landscaped communal areas with a private swimming pool, as well as parking for bicycles. High quality materials and finishes have been used in the project.

17 projects being marketed on Isla Natura

Metrovacesa has around 1,300 homes in the city of Seville and 17 projects being marketed in Isla Natura, a new development area of the city. The properties are adapted to the profile of each owner, offering newly built homes in residential areas that do not compromise the advantages of a big city. In addition, Seville is a key city to offer avant-garde homes in the Andalusian capital with modern technology in terms of efficiency.

The new Isla Natura neighbourhood in Palmas Altas is consolidating its position as a development area in Seville with great opportunities and growth prospects due to the attractiveness of the concept of sustainable urban development. Specifically, the development is close to communication, transport, leisure and commercial services, such as the Lagoh Shopping Centre. Palmas Altas offers the opportunities of a city, as well as the advantages of carrying out daily activities in a quiet residential environment with access to natural spaces.

To visualise the promotion in an immersive way, you can access MVC SPACE: https://space.metrovacesa.com/

Developments near you