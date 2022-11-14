Metrovacesa S A : closes an agreement with Magno Living for the sale of 172 rental homes in Seville

Madrid, November 14, 2022. Metrovacesa, a leading real estate developer in Spain with more than 100 years of history and more than 120 projects under development nationwide, has signed a new turnkey Build to Rent (BTR) agreement with Magno Living, a joint venture between the US fund Harrison Street and the Italian fund manager DeA Capital to invest in the BTR segment. This transaction involves the sale of a total of 172 homes developed by Metrovacesa in the municipality of Dos Hermanas, in Seville.

