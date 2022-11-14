Advanced search
    MVC   ES0105122024

METROVACESA S.A.

(MVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:18 2022-11-14 am EST
7.120 EUR   +0.71%
06:22aMetrovacesa S A : closes an agreement with Magno Living for the sale of 172 rental homes in Seville
PU
11/03SANJOSE will build the Sansofi Residential Complex in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
AQ
10/27Metrovacesa S A : increases its net profit by 64.6% and announces the distribution of 159 million euros in dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metrovacesa S A : closes an agreement with Magno Living for the sale of 172 rental homes in Seville

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Madrid, November 14, 2022. Metrovacesa, a leading real estate developer in Spain with more than 100 years of history and more than 120 projects under development nationwide, has signed a new turnkey Build to Rent (BTR) agreement with Magno Living, a joint venture between the US fund Harrison Street and the Italian fund manager DeA Capital to invest in the BTR segment. This transaction involves the sale of a total of 172 homes developed by Metrovacesa in the municipality of Dos Hermanas, in Seville.

Disclaimer

Metrovacesa SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 583 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2022 35,6 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2022 206 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 16,0%
Capitalization 1 071 M 1 106 M 1 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 8,39%
Chart METROVACESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Metrovacesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METROVACESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,07 €
Average target price 7,60 €
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Pérez de Leza Eguiguren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Borja Tejada Rendón-Luna Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio Moreno Martínez Chairman
Eduardo Carreño Chief Operating Officer
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROVACESA S.A.-0.70%1 106
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-20.24%24 526
VONOVIA SE-48.00%20 731
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.32%9 200
VINGROUP-42.90%8 120
VINHOMES-46.16%7 749