METROVACESA S.A.

Metrovacesa S A : unveils Tiara, one of its most exclusive projects on the Costa del Sol

03/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Malaga, 14th March 2022. Metrovacesa, Spain's leading real estate developer with more than one hundred years of history, begins the marketing of Tiara, an exclusive new development in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in the municipality of Benahavís. With an investment of 42 million euros, Tiara sits on a hill with views from the Bay of Marbella to the Rock of Gibraltar. It is one of the developer's most exclusive projects to date and is considered to be "the jewel in the crown of Benahavís".

Disclaimer

Metrovacesa SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 627 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2022 37,4 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net Debt 2022 226 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 16,8%
Capitalization 939 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends METROVACESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,20 €
Average target price 8,18 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Pérez de Leza Eguiguren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Borja Tejada Rendón-Luna Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio Moreno Martínez Chairman
Eduardo Carreño Chief Operating Officer
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROVACESA S.A.-12.92%1 028
VONOVIA SE-6.78%38 439
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.74%29 402
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.00%15 266
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.54%14 250
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-16.93%12 790