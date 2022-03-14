Metrovacesa S A : unveils Tiara, one of its most exclusive projects on the Costa del Sol

Malaga, 14th March 2022. Metrovacesa, Spain's leading real estate developer with more than one hundred years of history, begins the marketing of Tiara, an exclusive new development in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in the municipality of Benahavís. With an investment of 42 million euros, Tiara sits on a hill with views from the Bay of Marbella to the Rock of Gibraltar. It is one of the developer's most exclusive projects to date and is considered to be "the jewel in the crown of Benahavís".

