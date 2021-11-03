Future of Äänekoski's historic Wahlman house assured

ContentArea1

Metsä Board has a folding boxboard mill in Äänekoski, Central Finland. The mill's first paperboard production line started up in 1899.

"For an industrial company like us, it is of key importance that the land area owned by the company is well suited to business needs both now and in the future. Because of the change in the city plan, we move the Wahlman house to a location where it can be preserved for future generations in a worthy environment," says Veli-Pekka Kyllönen, VP and Mill Manager, Metsä Board Äänekoski.

The Wahlman house has special significance in terms of the history of industry and construction. Designed by architect Birger Federley and constructed in 1924, the house was originally used by senior officers of the Äänekoski mills. The building has since been used primarily for residential purposes, but also as a training and conference venue and, most recently, as facilities for associations and meetings.

Metsä Board has planned the dismantling and transfer of the Wahlman house very carefully based on the assessment of the building's condition. The project is to be completed by the end of the year.





