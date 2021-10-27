January–September 2021 Interim report

IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON METSÄ BOARD'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for pure and safe packaging materials, particularly for end uses in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Corre- spondingly, the pandemic has weakened demand for the packaging materials of luxury items and graphic end uses to some degree. The increase in vaccination coverage and the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic have increased people's public ac- tiveness. Among other things, this has increased demand for food service packaging. Demand for packaging materials made from fresh fibre has been extremely strong during the year in nearly all end-uses.

Metsä Board's production and deliveries have run smoothly during the pandemic. No chains of corona- virus transmissions have occurred, and the numbers of individual infections have also decreased towards the end of the year.

Metsä Board's financial position is very good. The maturity structure of the loans is healthy, and the company has adequate liquidity. Metsä Board's paperboard product portfolio has responded to the changes in demand resulting from the pandemic, and the cash flow, which has remained strong, has supported the financial head- room.

The company continues to employ precautionary measures that aim to ensure the health of employees and the continuity of business operations, and prevent the spread of virus. Despite the precautionary measures, a prolonged pandemic could lead to disruptions in production and/or the supply chain.

METSÄ BOARD'S CEO

MIKA JOUKIO:

"Demand for sustainable fresh fibre paperboards has been strong across all end-uses and all of our market areas. Our profitability has developed very well this year, and the favourable market situation provides us with an excellent start for next year.

In July-September, the delivery volumes of our paper- boards declined slightly from the previous quarter, and