  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Metsä Board Oyj
  News
  Summary
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 05:19:27 am
8.415 EUR   -0.65%
05:08aJanuary–September 2021 Interim report
PU
05:08aJanuary–September 2021 Investor presentation
PU
05:08aJanuary–September 2021 Results presentation
PU
January–September 2021 Interim report

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
METSÄ BOARD

INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021

Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

27 October 2021 at 12:00 noon EEST

Page 1/30

METSÄ BOARD'S COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT IN JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 WAS EUR 295 MILLION

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 (compared to 1-9/2020)

  • Sales were EUR 1,565.6 million (1,416.4).
  • Comparable operating result was EUR 295.3 million (156.7), or 18.9% (11.1) of sales. Operating result was EUR 285.0 million (162.7).
  • Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.65 (0.33), and earnings per share were EUR 0.63 (0.34).
  • Comparable return on capital employed was 19.4% (11.8).
  • Net cash flow from operations was EUR 209.8 mil- lion (226.7).

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2021 (compared to 7-9/2020)

  • Sales were EUR 516.1 million (471.2).
  • Comparable operating result was EUR 104.0 million (62.5), or 20.1% (13.3) of sales. Operating result was EUR 99.4 million (62.5).
  • Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.23 (0.13), and earnings per share were EUR 0.22 (0.13).
  • Comparable return on capital employed was 19.1% (14.3).
  • Net cash flow from operations was EUR 59.1 million (74.4).

EVENTS IN JULY-SEPTEMBER 2021

  • Demand for Metsä Board's fresh fibre paperboards remained strong in all market areas important for the company. The average prices of paperboards increased clearly.
  • Cost inflation continues to be rapid. In particular, the prices of energy and chemicals increased.
  • The market situation for pulp remained stable in Eu- rope, but the situation in China is more uncertain. The logistical challenges, particularly between Eu- rope and Asia, continued.
  • Metsä Board's financial position is strong and sup- ports the ongoing investments. At the end of the re- view period, the interest-bearing net debt was EUR -24.8 million.
  • Metsä Board made an investment decision to in- crease its annual folding boxboard capacity at the Husum integrated mill in Sweden by 200,000 tonnes. The value of the investment is approxi- mately EUR 210 million, and it will be financed with current cash funds as well as future cash flows from operating activities. The investment is estimated to have a positive impact of approximately EUR 50 mil- lion on the company's annual comparable EBITDA as of 2026.
  • A fire on the chip conveyor of the Husum pulp mill in June led to production losses in paperboard and pulp in July. The company expects to recognise in- surance claims for the production losses during the fourth quarter of the year.
  • Metsä Board plans to redeem all the shares in Hämeenkyrön Voima Oy from Pohjolan Voima and thereby consolidate its local operations in the Kyröskoski mill area.

EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

On 12 October 2021, the European Commission announced that it was conducting an investigation at Metsä Board Corporation's associated company Metsä Fibre as part of a wider EU-level antitrust investigation of companies active in the wood pulp sector. Metsä Board is not subject to investigation.

RESULT GUIDANCE FOR

OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021

Metsä Board's comparable operating result in October- December 2021 is expected to be weaker than in July- September 2021 (EUR 104.0 million).

IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON METSÄ BOARD'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for pure and safe packaging materials, particularly for end uses in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Corre- spondingly, the pandemic has weakened demand for the packaging materials of luxury items and graphic end uses to some degree. The increase in vaccination coverage and the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic have increased people's public ac- tiveness. Among other things, this has increased demand for food service packaging. Demand for packaging materials made from fresh fibre has been extremely strong during the year in nearly all end-uses.

Metsä Board's production and deliveries have run smoothly during the pandemic. No chains of corona- virus transmissions have occurred, and the numbers of individual infections have also decreased towards the end of the year.

Metsä Board's financial position is very good. The maturity structure of the loans is healthy, and the company has adequate liquidity. Metsä Board's paperboard product portfolio has responded to the changes in demand resulting from the pandemic, and the cash flow, which has remained strong, has supported the financial head- room.

The company continues to employ precautionary measures that aim to ensure the health of employees and the continuity of business operations, and prevent the spread of virus. Despite the precautionary measures, a prolonged pandemic could lead to disruptions in production and/or the supply chain.

METSÄ BOARD'S CEO

MIKA JOUKIO:

"Demand for sustainable fresh fibre paperboards has been strong across all end-uses and all of our market areas. Our profitability has developed very well this year, and the favourable market situation provides us with an excellent start for next year.

In July-September, the delivery volumes of our paper- boards declined slightly from the previous quarter, and

Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

27 October 2021 at 12:00 noon EEST

Page 2/30

were 475,000 tonnes. The decline in delivery volumes was partly attributable to the fire at the Husum pulp mill in the summer, causing losses in both paperboard and market pulp production.

Our comparable operating result in July-September was EUR 104 million, or 20.1% of sales. Correspond- ingly, our comparable operating result in January-Sep- tember was EUR 295 million. Our profitability improved thanks to the increased prices for paperboards and market pulp, as well as the higher sales volumes of pa- perboards.

At the same time, our result was burdened by faster than expected cost inflation. In particular, the prices of energy, chemicals and logistics have increased rapidly over recent months. Total costs in 2021 will be significantly higher than they were last year. We expect cost level to remain high also in 2022.

Our interest-bearing net debt was negative at the end of the review period. Our strong financial position creates a solid basis for our sustainable investments in growth and development, of which we have several ongoing and planned. The renewal of the Husum pulp mill will increase our competitiveness and take us closer to our ambitious sustainability targets for a fossil free future. By increasing our folding boxboard and white kraftliner capacity, we are responding to the growing demand of our customers. Our total investments in 2021-2022 will amount to approximately EUR 450-550 million.

Together with our partners, we are continuously developing and testing innovative solutions which support circular economy. During the review period, we announced collaboration with the Finnish startup company The Paper Lid Company. In addition, we've launched a 360 service, which benefits our customers across the packaging value chain. Reducing the volume of plastic waste is more important than ever, and this has been visible in the rapidly growing demand for our dispersion barrier coated paperboard, for example. Paperboard packaging made from a renewable material is a good alternative to plastic. They are easy to recycle and can create positive consumer experiences."

Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

27 October 2021 at 12:00 noon EEST

Page 3/30

KEY FIGURES

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

2020

Q3

Q3

Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Sales, EUR million

516.1

471.2

555.8

1,565.6

1,416.4

1,889.5

EBITDA, EUR million

125.4

84.7

126.3

357.4

236.6

321.8

comparable, EUR million

125.4

84.7

125.2

363.1

230.6

315.8

EBITDA, % of sales

24.3

18.0

22.7

22.8

16.7

17.0

comparable, % of sales

24.3

18.0

22.5

23.2

16.3

16.7

Operating result, EUR million

99.4

62.5

103.7

285.0

162.7

227.3

comparable, EUR million

104.0

62.5

102.5

295.3

156.7

221.2

Operating result, % of sales

19.3

13.3

18.6

18.2

11.5

12.0

comparable, % of sales

20.1

13.3

18.4

18.9

11.1

11.7

Result before taxes, EUR million

96.4

58.1

99.8

275.1

150.8

212.3

comparable, EUR million

100.9

58.1

98.7

285.4

144.8

206.3

Result for the period, EUR million

85.4

47.0

85.9

235.5

120.8

170.1

comparable, EUR million

89.0

47.0

84.9

245.0

116.0

165.3

Earnings per share, EUR

0.22

0.13

0.23

0.63

0.34

0.48

comparable, EUR

0.23

0.13

0.22

0.65

0.33

0.46

Return on equity, %

19.7

14.6

21.1

19.8

12.2

12.5

comparable, %

20.6

14.6

20.8

20.6

11.7

12.1

Return on capital employed, %

18.2

14.3

19.9

18.7

12.2

12.6

comparable, %

19.1

14.3

19.7

19.4

11.8

12.2

Equity ratio1), %

65

59

63

65

59

60

Net gearing1), %

-1

21

0

-1

21

17

Interest-bearing net liabilities/comparable EBITDA

-0.1

1.0

0.0

-0.1

1.0

0.7

Shareholders' equity per share1), EUR

4.63

3.69

4.36

4.63

3.69

3.89

Interest-bearing net liabilities1), EUR million

-24.8

277.3

3.7

-24.8

277.3

235.5

Total investment, EUR million

35.3

44.4

63.4

133.6

117.5

166.4

Net cash flow from operations, EUR million

59.1

74.4

134.0

209.8

226.7

307.7

Personnel1)

2,389

2,398

2,623

2,389

2,398

2,370

1) At the end of the period

DELIVERY AND PRODUCTION VOLUMES

1,000 tonnes

2021

Q3

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Delivery volumes

Folding boxboard

319

348

329

297

318

996

926

1,223

White kraftliner

156

166

162

144

143

484

443

587

Metsä Board's market pulp1)

104

156

116

158

107

376

363

521

Metsä Fibre's market pulp2)

178

185

196

207

168

558

489

696

Production volumes

Folding boxboard

317

318

342

317

311

977

933

1,249

White kraftliner

155

160

164

168

137

479

423

591

Metsä Board's pulp1)

335

329

362

359

335

1,027

1,012

1,371

Metsä Fibre's pulp2)

184

194

186

174

188

564

528

702

  1. Includes chemical pulp and high-yield pulp (BCTMP).
  2. Equal to Metsä Board's 24.9% holding in Metsä Fibre.

Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

27 October 2021 at 12:00 noon EEST

Page 4/30

Comparable operating result,

Comparable return on capital

millionEUR EUR million and % of sales

%

%

employed, %

%

120

20

20

20

100

18

18

15

16

16

80

14

14

60

10

12

12

10

10

40

5

8

8

20

6

6

0

0

4

4

Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Q4/20 Q1/21 Q2/21 Q3/21

Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Q4/20 Q1/21 Q2/21 Q3/21

Comparable operating result, EUR million

Long-term target >12%

% of sales

Quarterly

Rolling 12 months

INTERIM REPORT

1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2021 SALES AND RESULT

July-September 2021 (compared to 7-9/2020)

Metsä Board's sales were EUR 516.1 million (471.2). Folding boxboard accounted for 58% (61) of sales, while 26% (24) of sales came from white kraftliners, 12% (10) from market pulp and 4% (6) from other oper- ations.

The delivery volumes of paperboards totalled 475,000 tonnes (461,000), of which 67% (67) was delivered to the EMEA region, 26% (28) to the Americas, and 7%

  1. to the APAC region. Metsä Board's market pulp de- liveries were 104,000 tonnes (107,000).

The comparable operating result of the review period was EUR 104.0 million (62.5), and the operating result was EUR 99.4 million (62.5). A EUR -4.6 million item affecting comparability is related to an impairment recognised in the current paperboard production assets of the Husum pulp mill, which the company plans to replace in the investment increasing the mill's folding box- board capacity.

The comparable operating result improved due to the increased average prices of paperboards and market pulp, and the sale of EUR 5 million in emission allow- ances.

The associated company Metsä Fibre's share of Metsä Board's comparable operating result in July-September was EUR 42.8 million (2.4).

The comparable operating result in July-September was weakened by cost inflation. The higher price of electricity increased energy costs in particular. Logistics costs were also higher than in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Exchange rate fluctuations, including hedges, had a negative impact of around EUR 18 million on the operating result compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Financial income and expenses totalled EUR -3.1 million (-4.3), including foreign exchange rate differences from accounts receivable, accounts payable, financial items and the valuation of currency hedging instru- ments, totalling EUR -0.3 million (-1.3).

The result before taxes was EUR 96.4 million (58.1). The comparable result before taxes was EUR 100.9 million (58.1). Income taxes amounted to EUR 11.0 million (11.1).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.22 (0.13). The comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.23 (0.13). The return on equity was 19.7% (14.6), and the comparable return on equity was 20.6% (14.6). The return on capital employed was 18.2% (14.3), and the comparable return on capital employed was 19.1% (14.3).

January-September 2021 (compared to 1-9/2020)

Metsä Board's sales were EUR 1,565.6 million (1,416.4). Folding boxboard accounted for 58% (60) of sales, while 25% (25) of sales came from white kraftlin- ers, 13% (11) from market pulp and 5% (4) from other operations.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
