January–September 2021 Interim report

METSÄ BOARD'S COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT IN JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 WAS EUR 295 MILLION
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 (compared to 1-9/2020)
Sales were EUR 1,565.6 million (1,416.4).
Comparable operating result was EUR 295.3 million (156.7), or 18.9% (11.1) of sales. Operating result was EUR 285.0 million (162.7).
Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.65 (0.33), and earnings per share were EUR 0.63 (0.34).
Comparable return on capital employed was 19.4% (11.8).
Net cash flow from operations was EUR 209.8 mil- lion (226.7).
JULY-SEPTEMBER 2021 (compared to 7-9/2020)
Sales were EUR 516.1 million (471.2).
Comparable operating result was EUR 104.0 million (62.5), or 20.1% (13.3) of sales. Operating result was EUR 99.4 million (62.5).
Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.23 (0.13), and earnings per share were EUR 0.22 (0.13).
Comparable return on capital employed was 19.1% (14.3).
Net cash flow from operations was EUR 59.1 million (74.4).
EVENTS IN JULY-SEPTEMBER 2021
Demand for Metsä Board's fresh fibre paperboards remained strong in all market areas important for the company. The average prices of paperboards increased clearly.
Cost inflation continues to be rapid. In particular, the prices of energy and chemicals increased.
The market situation for pulp remained stable in Eu- rope, but the situation in China is more uncertain. The logistical challenges, particularly between Eu- rope and Asia, continued.
Metsä Board's financial position is strong and sup- ports the ongoing investments. At the end of the re- view period, the interest-bearing net debt was EUR -24.8 million.
Metsä Board made an investment decision to in- crease its annual folding boxboard capacity at the Husum integrated mill in Sweden by 200,000 tonnes. The value of the investment is approxi- mately EUR 210 million, and it will be financed with current cash funds as well as future cash flows from operating activities. The investment is estimated to have a positive impact of approximately EUR 50 mil- lion on the company's annual comparable EBITDA as of 2026.
A fire on the chip conveyor of the Husum pulp mill in June led to production losses in paperboard and pulp in July. The company expects to recognise in- surance claims for the production losses during the fourth quarter of the year.
Metsä Board plans to redeem all the shares in Hämeenkyrön Voima Oy from Pohjolan Voima and thereby consolidate its local operations in the Kyröskoski mill area.
EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD
On 12 October 2021, the European Commission announced that it was conducting an investigation at Metsä Board Corporation's associated company Metsä Fibre as part of a wider EU-level antitrust investigation of companies active in the wood pulp sector. Metsä Board is not subject to investigation.
RESULT GUIDANCE FOR
OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021
Metsä Board's comparable operating result in October- December 2021 is expected to be weaker than in July- September 2021 (EUR 104.0 million).
IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON METSÄ BOARD'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS
The coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for pure and safe packaging materials, particularly for end uses in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Corre- spondingly, the pandemic has weakened demand for the packaging materials of luxury items and graphic end uses to some degree. The increase in vaccination coverage and the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic have increased people's public ac- tiveness. Among other things, this has increased demand for food service packaging. Demand for packaging materials made from fresh fibre has been extremely strong during the year in nearly all end-uses.
Metsä Board's production and deliveries have run smoothly during the pandemic. No chains of corona- virus transmissions have occurred, and the numbers of individual infections have also decreased towards the end of the year.
Metsä Board's financial position is very good. The maturity structure of the loans is healthy, and the company has adequate liquidity. Metsä Board's paperboard product portfolio has responded to the changes in demand resulting from the pandemic, and the cash flow, which has remained strong, has supported the financial head- room.
The company continues to employ precautionary measures that aim to ensure the health of employees and the continuity of business operations, and prevent the spread of virus. Despite the precautionary measures, a prolonged pandemic could lead to disruptions in production and/or the supply chain.
METSÄ BOARD'S CEO
MIKA JOUKIO:
"Demand for sustainable fresh fibre paperboards has been strong across all end-uses and all of our market areas. Our profitability has developed very well this year, and the favourable market situation provides us with an excellent start for next year.
In July-September, the delivery volumes of our paper- boards declined slightly from the previous quarter, and
were 475,000 tonnes. The decline in delivery volumes was partly attributable to the fire at the Husum pulp mill in the summer, causing losses in both paperboard and market pulp production.
Our comparable operating result in July-September was EUR 104 million, or 20.1% of sales. Correspond- ingly, our comparable operating result in January-Sep- tember was EUR 295 million. Our profitability improved thanks to the increased prices for paperboards and market pulp, as well as the higher sales volumes of pa- perboards.
At the same time, our result was burdened by faster than expected cost inflation. In particular, the prices of energy, chemicals and logistics have increased rapidly over recent months. Total costs in 2021 will be significantly higher than they were last year. We expect cost level to remain high also in 2022.
Our interest-bearing net debt was negative at the end of the review period. Our strong financial position creates a solid basis for our sustainable investments in growth and development, of which we have several ongoing and planned. The renewal of the Husum pulp mill will increase our competitiveness and take us closer to our ambitious sustainability targets for a fossil free future. By increasing our folding boxboard and white kraftliner capacity, we are responding to the growing demand of our customers. Our total investments in 2021-2022 will amount to approximately EUR 450-550 million.
Together with our partners, we are continuously developing and testing innovative solutions which support circular economy. During the review period, we announced collaboration with the Finnish startup company The Paper Lid Company. In addition, we've launched a 360 service, which benefits our customers across the packaging value chain. Reducing the volume of plastic waste is more important than ever, and this has been visible in the rapidly growing demand for our dispersion barrier coated paperboard, for example. Paperboard packaging made from a renewable material is a good alternative to plastic. They are easy to recycle and can create positive consumer experiences."
KEY FIGURES
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
2020
Q3
Q3
Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Sales, EUR million
516.1
471.2
555.8
1,565.6
1,416.4
1,889.5
EBITDA, EUR million
125.4
84.7
126.3
357.4
236.6
321.8
comparable, EUR million
125.4
84.7
125.2
363.1
230.6
315.8
EBITDA, % of sales
24.3
18.0
22.7
22.8
16.7
17.0
comparable, % of sales
24.3
18.0
22.5
23.2
16.3
16.7
Operating result, EUR million
99.4
62.5
103.7
285.0
162.7
227.3
comparable, EUR million
104.0
62.5
102.5
295.3
156.7
221.2
Operating result, % of sales
19.3
13.3
18.6
18.2
11.5
12.0
comparable, % of sales
20.1
13.3
18.4
18.9
11.1
11.7
Result before taxes, EUR million
96.4
58.1
99.8
275.1
150.8
212.3
comparable, EUR million
100.9
58.1
98.7
285.4
144.8
206.3
Result for the period, EUR million
85.4
47.0
85.9
235.5
120.8
170.1
comparable, EUR million
89.0
47.0
84.9
245.0
116.0
165.3
Earnings per share, EUR
0.22
0.13
0.23
0.63
0.34
0.48
comparable, EUR
0.23
0.13
0.22
0.65
0.33
0.46
Return on equity, %
19.7
14.6
21.1
19.8
12.2
12.5
comparable, %
20.6
14.6
20.8
20.6
11.7
12.1
Return on capital employed, %
18.2
14.3
19.9
18.7
12.2
12.6
comparable, %
19.1
14.3
19.7
19.4
11.8
12.2
Equity ratio1), %
65
59
63
65
59
60
Net gearing1), %
-1
21
0
-1
21
17
Interest-bearing net liabilities/comparable EBITDA
-0.1
1.0
0.0
-0.1
1.0
0.7
Shareholders' equity per share1), EUR
4.63
3.69
4.36
4.63
3.69
3.89
Interest-bearing net liabilities1), EUR million
-24.8
277.3
3.7
-24.8
277.3
235.5
Total investment, EUR million
35.3
44.4
63.4
133.6
117.5
166.4
Net cash flow from operations, EUR million
59.1
74.4
134.0
209.8
226.7
307.7
Personnel1)
2,389
2,398
2,623
2,389
2,398
2,370
1) At the end of the period
DELIVERY AND PRODUCTION VOLUMES
1,000 tonnes
2021
Q3
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Delivery volumes
Folding boxboard
319
348
329
297
318
996
926
1,223
White kraftliner
156
166
162
144
143
484
443
587
Metsä Board's market pulp1)
104
156
116
158
107
376
363
521
Metsä Fibre's market pulp2)
178
185
196
207
168
558
489
696
Production volumes
Folding boxboard
317
318
342
317
311
977
933
1,249
White kraftliner
155
160
164
168
137
479
423
591
Metsä Board's pulp1)
335
329
362
359
335
1,027
1,012
1,371
Metsä Fibre's pulp2)
184
194
186
174
188
564
528
702
Includes chemical pulp and high-yield pulp (BCTMP).
Equal to Metsä Board's 24.9% holding in Metsä Fibre.
Metsä Board's sales were EUR 516.1 million (471.2). Folding boxboard accounted for 58% (61) of sales, while 26% (24) of sales came from white kraftliners, 12% (10) from market pulp and 4% (6) from other oper- ations.
The delivery volumes of paperboards totalled 475,000 tonnes (461,000), of which 67% (67) was delivered to the EMEA region, 26% (28) to the Americas, and 7%
to the APAC region. Metsä Board's market pulp de- liveries were 104,000 tonnes (107,000).
The comparable operating result of the review period was EUR 104.0 million (62.5), and the operating result was EUR 99.4 million (62.5). A EUR -4.6 million item affecting comparability is related to an impairment recognised in the current paperboard production assets of the Husum pulp mill, which the company plans to replace in the investment increasing the mill's folding box- board capacity.
The comparable operating result improved due to the increased average prices of paperboards and market pulp, and the sale of EUR 5 million in emission allow- ances.
The associated company Metsä Fibre's share of Metsä Board's comparable operating result in July-September was EUR 42.8 million (2.4).
The comparable operating result in July-September was weakened by cost inflation. The higher price of electricity increased energy costs in particular. Logistics costs were also higher than in the corresponding period in the previous year.
Exchange rate fluctuations, including hedges, had a negative impact of around EUR 18 million on the operating result compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
Financial income and expenses totalled EUR -3.1 million (-4.3), including foreign exchange rate differences from accounts receivable, accounts payable, financial items and the valuation of currency hedging instru- ments, totalling EUR -0.3 million (-1.3).
The result before taxes was EUR 96.4 million (58.1). The comparable result before taxes was EUR 100.9 million (58.1). Income taxes amounted to EUR 11.0 million (11.1).
Earnings per share were EUR 0.22 (0.13). The comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.23 (0.13). The return on equity was 19.7% (14.6), and the comparable return on equity was 20.6% (14.6). The return on capital employed was 18.2% (14.3), and the comparable return on capital employed was 19.1% (14.3).
January-September 2021 (compared to 1-9/2020)
Metsä Board's sales were EUR 1,565.6 million (1,416.4). Folding boxboard accounted for 58% (60) of sales, while 25% (25) of sales came from white kraftlin- ers, 13% (11) from market pulp and 5% (4) from other operations.
