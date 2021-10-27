Log in
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
January–September 2021 Interim report
PU
January–September 2021 Investor presentation
PU
January–September 2021 Results presentation
PU
January–September 2021 Investor presentation

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Investor presentation January-September 2021

Metsä Board

27 October 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "plan," "estimate," "will," "should," "could," "aim," "target," "might," or, in each case, their negative, or any similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Others can be identified from the context in which the statements are made. By their nature, forward- looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ, even materially, from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. We urge presentation participants not to place undue reliance on such statements.

The information and views contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Metsä Board does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Viewers should understand that this presentation does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to buy or subscribe for Metsä Board's securities anywhere in the world or an inducement to enter into any investment activity relating to the same. No part of this presentation should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or decision to invest in Metsä Board securities whatsoever. Potential investors are instructed to acquaint themselves with Metsä Board's annual accounts, interim reports and stock exchange releases as well as other information published by Metsä Board to form a comprehensive picture of the company and its securities.

Metsä Board publishes inside information according to Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and rules of the Nasdaq Helsinki.

2

Contents

This is Metsä Board

4

Investments in sustainable growth

13

January-September 2021 results

18

Profit drivers and cost structure

31

Operating environment

39

Sustainability - our approach

48

Innovation and R&D

63

Owners, management and contacts

69

Investment highlights

Focus on sustainable fresh fibre paperboards

Strong position in a growing market

Aiming for a

Value from Metsä

Group's unique

fossil free future

value chain

  • Premium paperboards for consumer and retail packaging
  • Support the circular economy and provide alternative to plastics
  • #1 in folding boxboard in Europe
  • #1 in white kraftliners in Europe
  • #1 in coated white kraftliners globally
  • Fossil free production and products by 2030
  • Low carbon footprint of lightweight paperboards
  • An uninterrupted production chain from forests to the end product
  • High availability of Nordic fibres and pulps

Metsä Board in figures

Sales split by product

Other operations

Market 5% pulp

12%

2020:

EUR

White 1,890m

kraftliners

Sales split by region

Comparable operating result

EURm

and % of sales

%

17.7%

APAC

420

20

360

€360m

9%

300

16

12

240

Americas

2020:

180

8

23%

120

EUR

EMEA

4

60

1,890m

68%

0

0

25%

Folding

2017 2018 2019 2020

LTM

boxboard

59%

Annual paperboard capacity

2,000,000

tonnes/year

Comparable operating result, EURm

Self-sufficiency in pulp is secured through

Comparable operating margin, %

Long-term customerships

24.9%

ownership in Metsä Fibre

Diversified customer base including brand owners, converters, manufacturers of corrugated products and merchants

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
