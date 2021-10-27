January–September 2021 Investor presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "plan," "estimate," "will," "should," "could," "aim," "target," "might," or, in each case, their negative, or any similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Others can be identified from the context in which the statements are made. By their nature, forward- looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ, even materially, from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. We urge presentation participants not to place undue reliance on such statements.
The information and views contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Metsä Board does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
Viewers should understand that this presentation does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to buy or subscribe for Metsä Board's securities anywhere in the world or an inducement to enter into any investment activity relating to the same. No part of this presentation should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or decision to invest in Metsä Board securities whatsoever. Potential investors are instructed to acquaint themselves with Metsä Board's annual accounts, interim reports and stock exchange releases as well as other information published by Metsä Board to form a comprehensive picture of the company and its securities.
Metsä Board publishes inside information according to Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and rules of the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Contents
This is Metsä Board
4
Investments in sustainable growth
13
January-September 2021 results
18
Profit drivers and cost structure
31
Operating environment
39
Sustainability - our approach
48
Innovation and R&D
63
Owners, management and contacts
69
Investment highlights
Focus on sustainable fresh fibre paperboards
Strong position in a growing market
Aiming for a
Value from Metsä
Group's unique
fossil free future
value chain
Premium paperboards for consumer and retail packaging
Support the circular economy and provide alternative to plastics
#1 in folding boxboard in Europe
#1 in white kraftliners in Europe
#1 in coated white kraftliners globally
Fossil free production and products by 2030
Low carbon footprint of lightweight paperboards
An uninterrupted production chain from forests to the end product
High availability of Nordic fibres and pulps
Metsä Board in figures
Sales split by product
Other operations
Market 5% pulp
12%
2020:
EUR
White 1,890m
kraftliners
Sales split by region
Comparable operating result
EURm
and % of sales
%
17.7%
APAC
420
20
360
€360m
9%
300
16
12
240
Americas
2020:
180
8
23%
120
EUR
EMEA
4
60
1,890m
68%
0
0
25%
Folding
2017 2018 2019 2020
LTM
boxboard
59%
Annual paperboard capacity
2,000,000
tonnes/year
Comparable operating result, EURm
Self-sufficiency in pulp is secured through
Comparable operating margin, %
Long-term customerships
24.9%
ownership in Metsä Fibre
Diversified customer base including brand owners, converters, manufacturers of corrugated products and merchants
5
