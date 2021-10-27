January–September 2021 Results presentation
Metsä Board
Results for January-September 2021
Presentation material
Q3 2021 in brief
Strong paperboard demand continued in all market areas, and order books remained at a high level
Improved average prices in both paperboard and market pulp boosted profitability
Comparable operating margin at 20.1%
Cost inflation continued, especially in energy
Net debt negative. Strong financial position supports ongoing and planned investments
Investment decision to increase folding boxboard capacity in Husum by 200,000 t/a was made in July
PAPERBOARD
COMPARABLE
OPERATING
TOTAL
DELIVERIES
OPERATING RESULT
CASH FLOW
INVESTMENTS
475,000
104
59
35
tonnes
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
Capacity constraints reflected in delivery volumes
Q3 2021 vs Q2 2021: -8%, Q3 2021 vs Q3 2020: +3%
White kraftliners
Folding boxboard
Q1-Q3 2021:
+8%
Q1-Q3 2021:
1,369,000t
1,480,000t
500
161
162
166
400
156
171
149
134
138
146
161
140
152
148
143
144
300
200
297
328
297
293
302
299
305
300
298
310
318
297
329
348
319
100
0
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
FY 2018:
FY 2019:
FY 2020:
1,830,000
1,791,000
1,810,000
tonnes
tonnes
tonnes
Paperboard sales by market area
1-9 2021 vs. 1-9 2020
EMEA
Strong demand for FBB and WKL
Metsä Board's total deliveries grew by 5%
Increased average sales prices
Market tightness increased by reduced import volumes of paperboards, especially from Asia
AMERICAS
Strong demand for FBB, demand for coated WKL boosted especially by growing retail and e-commerce
Metsä Board's total deliveries grew by 12%
Increased average sales prices
APAC
Metsä Board's FBB deliveries grew by 31%
FBB deliveries in 1-9/2021(1-9/2020)
total 996,000 tonnes (926,000)
APAC
88k
(65k)
Americas
9%
EMEA
224k
23%
684k
(203k)
(658k)
68%
69%
WKL deliveries in 1-9/2021(1-9/2020)
total 484,000 tonnes (443,000)
APAC
8K (7k)
Americas
2%
EMEA
179k
37%
298k
(158k)
(278k)
63%
FBB = Folding boxboard, WKL = White kraftliners
Market pulp
Market pulp deliveries in 1-9/2021 vs 1-9/2020
Metsä Board +4% (376,000 vs 363,000 tonnes)
Metsä Fibre *) +16% (2,271,000 vs 1,962,000 tonnes)
Good demand for long-fibre pulp in Europe supported by increased paperboard and paper production. In China, increased volatility in demand
Global challenges with container availability affected deliveries between Europe and Asia
In October, the European Commission started an inspection of Metsä Fibre under EU antitrust rules. Metsä Board is not subject to investigation
Pulp price (PIX) development in Europe and China
As per 30 September 2021
USD/tonne
1600
1400
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Long-fibre pulp Europe
Long-fibre pulp China (net)
Source: Fastmarkets Foex
Market pulp prices (PIX)
Q3/21 vs Q3/20
Q3/21 vs Q2/21
YTD/21 vs YTD/20
European NBSK, $
+59%
+12%
+39%
Chinese NBSK, $
+50%
-12%
+55%
*) Metsä Fibre's total pulp delivery volumes
calculated as the difference between the average prices of the periods
5
