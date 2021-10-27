Log in
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 05:19:27 am
8.415 EUR   -0.65%
05:08aJanuary–September 2021 Interim report
PU
05:08aJanuary–September 2021 Investor presentation
PU
05:08aJanuary–September 2021 Results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

January–September 2021 Results presentation

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Metsä Board

Results for January-September 2021

Presentation material

27.10.2021

Q3 2021 in brief

  • Strong paperboard demand continued in all market areas, and order books remained at a high level
  • Improved average prices in both paperboard and market pulp boosted profitability
    • Comparable operating margin at 20.1%
  • Cost inflation continued, especially in energy
  • Net debt negative. Strong financial position supports ongoing and planned investments
    • Investment decision to increase folding boxboard capacity in Husum by 200,000 t/a was made in July

PAPERBOARD

COMPARABLE

OPERATING

TOTAL

DELIVERIES

OPERATING RESULT

CASH FLOW

INVESTMENTS

475,000

104

59

35

tonnes

EUR million

EUR million

EUR million

2

Capacity constraints reflected in delivery volumes

Q3 2021 vs Q2 2021: -8%, Q3 2021 vs Q3 2020: +3%

1,000 tonnes

White kraftliners

Folding boxboard

Q1-Q3 2021:

+8%

Q1-Q3 2021:

1,369,000t

1,480,000t

500

161

162

166

400

156

171

149

134

138

146

161

140

152

148

143

144

300

200

297

328

297

293

302

299

305

300

298

310

318

297

329

348

319

100

0

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

FY 2018:

FY 2019:

FY 2020:

1,830,000

1,791,000

1,810,000

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

1,000 tonnes

3

Paperboard sales by market area

1-9 2021 vs. 1-9 2020

EMEA

  • Strong demand for FBB and WKL
  • Metsä Board's total deliveries grew by 5%
  • Increased average sales prices
  • Market tightness increased by reduced import volumes of paperboards, especially from Asia

AMERICAS

  • Strong demand for FBB, demand for coated WKL boosted especially by growing retail and e-commerce
  • Metsä Board's total deliveries grew by 12%
  • Increased average sales prices

APAC

  • Metsä Board's FBB deliveries grew by 31%

FBB deliveries in 1-9/2021(1-9/2020)

total 996,000 tonnes (926,000)

APAC

88k

(65k)

Americas

9%

EMEA

224k

23%

684k

(203k)

(658k)

68%

69%

WKL deliveries in 1-9/2021(1-9/2020)

total 484,000 tonnes (443,000)

APAC

8K (7k)

Americas

2%

EMEA

179k

37%

298k

(158k)

(278k)

63%

FBB = Folding boxboard, WKL = White kraftliners

4

Market pulp

  • Market pulp deliveries in 1-9/2021 vs 1-9/2020
    • Metsä Board +4% (376,000 vs 363,000 tonnes)
    • Metsä Fibre*) +16% (2,271,000 vs 1,962,000 tonnes)
  • Good demand for long-fibre pulp in Europe supported by increased paperboard and paper production. In China, increased volatility in demand
  • Global challenges with container availability affected deliveries between Europe and Asia
  • In October, the European Commission started an inspection of Metsä Fibre under EU antitrust rules. Metsä Board is not subject to investigation

Pulp price (PIX) development in Europe and China

As per 30 September 2021

USD/tonne

1600

1400

1200

1000

800

600

400

200

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Long-fibre pulp Europe

Long-fibre pulp China (net)

Source: Fastmarkets Foex

Market pulp prices (PIX)

Q3/21 vs Q3/20

Q3/21 vs Q2/21

YTD/21 vs YTD/20

European NBSK, $

+59%

+12%

+39%

Chinese NBSK, $

+50%

-12%

+55%

*) Metsä Fibre's total pulp delivery volumes

calculated as the difference between the average prices of the periods

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
