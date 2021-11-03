Log in
Future of Äänekoski's historic Wahlman house assured
PU
Metsä Board named on the Financial Times Climate Leaders 2021 list
PU
Metsä Board Husum progressing to a fossil free future
PU
Metsä Board Husum progressing to a fossil free future

11/03/2021
Metsä Board Husum progressing to afossil free future
​Metsä Board's Husum pulp mill renewal is ongoing, with the construction of the new modern recovery boiler and turbine in full swing. Metsä Board has set the target for all its mills and raw materials to be 100% fossil free in 2030. The renewal of the Husum mill is a significant step towards this goal.

16.06.2021
The new high-power recovery boiler has now reached its full, impressive height of 73 meters. Project Director, Kimmo Kangas, says "The project has now reached the halfway point. The steel structure of the new recovery boiler is ready, and the pressure part erection has started. The modernisation of the evaporation plant will be complete in October 2021, the turbine building will be ready in the autumn, and the turbine installation will start in November. All new process areas are planned to be ready for start-up in the first half of 2022."


The new modern recovery boiler will replace the mill's two old recovery boilers and provide higher capacity and efficiency, enabling the mill to increase its environmentally friendly energy production. It will also improve production reliability and decrease the duration of the annual maintenance shutdown. The new turbine will replace all three existing turbines, and the integrate's self-sufficiency will increase from about 50% to over 80%, with its electricity entirely based on renewable biomass.

"The pulp mill renewal is a substantial step to take us toward our target of 100% fossil free mills", says Olov Winblad von Walter, VP, Husum Board and Pulp Mill. "By utilizing state-of-the-art technology, we can improve our energy efficiency and environmental performance in all relevant areas. The investment is further strengthening the Husum mill as an efficient and sustainable platform for long-term development of world-class paperboard production."

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 095 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
Net income 2021 308 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2021 50,7 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 2 874 M 3 330 M 3 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 389
Free-Float 48,6%
Managers and Directors
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Henri Tapani Sederholm Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Independent Director
Veli Rolf Sundbäck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ-8.18%3 330
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ0.49%18 916
STORA ENSO OYJ-8.53%13 356
SUZANO S.A.-16.45%11 618
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.44%11 118
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED51.20%8 098