METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
Metsä Board Oyj : 156,916 Metsä Board A-shares converted into B-shares

10/22/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 October 2020 at 1 p.m. EET

In accordance with Section 14 of the Articles of Association of Metsä Board Corporation,156,916 A-shares have been converted into 156,916 B-shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 22 October 2020 and trading with these shares is estimated to commence on 23 October 2020.

The total number of Metsä Board shares is 355,512,746. After the conversion the amount of A-shares is 32,930,731 which entitle to approximately 67 per cent of the voting rights in Metsä Board and the amount of B-shares 322,582,015 which entitle to approximately 33 per cent of the voting rights.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:
Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and forerunner in sustainability. We produce premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. We aim for completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030.

The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2019, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow Metsä Board: Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Instagram

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:09:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 1 871 M 2 216 M 2 216 M
Net income 2020 153 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2020 317 M 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 3,04%
Capitalization 2 637 M 3 130 M 3 123 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 662
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metsä Board Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,24 €
Last Close Price 7,42 €
Spread / Highest target 1,08%
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Jussi Noponen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Pihlajaniemi Senior Vice President-Production & Technology
Kai Korhonen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ23.77%3 130
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-15.76%16 482
STORA ENSO OYJ3.97%12 736
SUZANO S.A.26.06%12 014
SVENSKA CELLULOSA25.42%9 604
HOLMEN AB23.77%6 676
