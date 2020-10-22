Metsä Board Oyj : 156,916 Metsä Board A-shares converted into B-shares

Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 October 2020 at 1 p.m. EET

In accordance with Section 14 of the Articles of Association of Metsä Board Corporation,156,916 A-shares have been converted into 156,916 B-shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 22 October 2020 and trading with these shares is estimated to commence on 23 October 2020.

The total number of Metsä Board shares is 355,512,746. After the conversion the amount of A-shares is 32,930,731 which entitle to approximately 67 per cent of the voting rights in Metsä Board and the amount of B-shares 322,582,015 which entitle to approximately 33 per cent of the voting rights.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:

Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

