Metsä Board Oyj : 3rd Better with Less – Design Challenge open for submissions with a jury of renowned packaging design experts

Designers challenged to create zero-waste packaging of the future
The Better with Less - Design Challenge 2022 is now open for submissions. The competition invites designers around the world to create the zero-waste packaging of the future and is open for submissions from 1 June to 1 December, 2022.
A world-class jury of renowned package design experts will be looking for lighter, smarter, and circular solutions for some of the most common consumer packages. The competition is organized by a leading European paperboard producer Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group.
"In the future, circular economy will guide all consumption. The need for packaging keeps growing, and we must use design in more innovative ways to respect the resources of our planet," says the Better with Less - Design Challenge jury chairman Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, EMEA and APAC at Metsä Board. "We are asking competition entrants to acknowledge the package's entire lifecycle from efficient design to easy recycling and purposeful reuse - producing zero waste. It is huge responsibility, but also a brilliant playground for innovation," he adds.
The Better with Less - Design Challenge calls for designers to showcase solutions made of recyclable materials from renewable sources and designs that improve the experience while decreasing the use of resources and waste. The competition jury to date includes:
Andrew Gibbs, Founder & Editor in Chief, The Dieline
Brandi Parker, Head of Sustainability, Pearlfisher
Brian Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Collins
Carin Blidholm Svensson, Creative Director & Founder, BVD
Jennifer Patrick, Global Packaging & Brand Director, Patagonia
Sian Sutherland, Co-founder, Plastic Planet
Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, Metsä Board
The jury will award the three best zero waste packaging designs with EUR 10,000, EUR 3,000 and EUR 2,000 prizes. For student participants there will be an additional award - an internship at the company's Excellence Centre in Finland.
Better with Less - Design Challenge is an initiative to inspire packaging designers all over the world to create packaging solutions that can have a big impact on the world - while reducing the impact of packaging on the environment. The previous Better with Less - Design Challenge inspired entries from 28 countries to contribute their work by showcasing more environmentally-friendly packaging solutions.
Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards. We focus on lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The pure fresh fibres we use in our products are a renewable and recyclable resource, that can be traced back to sustainably managed northern forests. We are a forerunner in sustainability, and we aim to have completely fossil free mills and raw materials by the end of 2030.
Together with our customers we develop innovative packaging solutions to create better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. In 2021 our sales totaled EUR 2.1 billion, and we have around 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Metsä Group leads the way in the bioeconomy. We invest in growth, developing bioproducts and a fossil free future. The raw material for our products is renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. We focus on the growth sectors of the forest industry: wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards, and tissue and greaseproof papers.
Metsä Group's annual sales is approximately EUR 6 billion, and we have around 9,500 employees in 30 countries. Our international Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company is Metsäliitto Cooperative owned by nearly 100,000 forest owners.
