Metsä Board Oyj : 3rd Better with Less – Design Challenge open for submissions with a jury of renowned packaging design experts

Metsä Board Corporation press release 01.06.2022

Designers challenged to create zero-waste packaging of the future

The Better with Less - Design Challenge 2022 is now open for submissions. The competition invites designers around the world to create the zero-waste packaging of the future and is open for submissions from 1 June to 1 December, 2022.

A world-class jury of renowned package design experts will be looking for lighter, smarter, and circular solutions for some of the most common consumer packages. The competition is organized by a leading European paperboard producer Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group.

"In the future, circular economy will guide all consumption. The need for packaging keeps growing, and we must use design in more innovative ways to respect the resources of our planet," says the Better with Less - Design Challenge jury chairman Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, EMEA and APAC at Metsä Board. "We are asking competition entrants to acknowledge the package's entire lifecycle from efficient design to easy recycling and purposeful reuse - producing zero waste. It is huge responsibility, but also a brilliant playground for innovation," he adds.

The Better with Less - Design Challenge calls for designers to showcase solutions made of recyclable materials from renewable sources and designs that improve the experience while decreasing the use of resources and waste. The competition jury to date includes:

Andrew Gibbs, Founder & Editor in Chief, The Dieline

Brandi Parker, Head of Sustainability, Pearlfisher

Brian Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Collins

Carin Blidholm Svensson, Creative Director & Founder, BVD

Jennifer Patrick, Global Packaging & Brand Director, Patagonia

Sian Sutherland, Co-founder, Plastic Planet

Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, Metsä Board

The jury will award the three best zero waste packaging designs with EUR 10,000, EUR 3,000 and EUR 2,000 prizes. For student participants there will be an additional award - an internship at the company's Excellence Centre in Finland.

Better with Less - Design Challenge is an initiative to inspire packaging designers all over the world to create packaging solutions that can have a big impact on the world - while reducing the impact of packaging on the environment. The previous Better with Less - Design Challenge inspired entries from 28 countries to contribute their work by showcasing more environmentally-friendly packaging solutions.

For more information and to enter: www.betterwithless.org

Better with Less - Design Challenge in social media: Twitter and Instagram