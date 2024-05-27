The world around us has changed rapidly, and the changes have also had a strong impact on the paperboard market. The pandemic led to exceptionally steep growth in the demand for packaging materials, with restrictions on mobility shifting consumption from services to products. Since then, rising inflation and interest rates have affected consumers' purchasing power and behaviour: prices of consumer products have increased, and people now consider their purchases more carefully. Weaker consumer demand has led to major inventory adjustments in the value chain. In addition, the overall market balance for paperboards, especially in Europe, has been affected by the discontinuation of sales to Russia and increased paperboard supply from Asia to the Middle East and South America.

Notable year-over-year change in profitability

Our sales were EUR 1.9 billion, and our comparable operating result was EUR 122 million. Our comparable return on capital employed was 5.1%, compared to a record high of over 20% the previous year. Paperboard and market pulp delivery volumes were well below capacity levels, and we adjusted our production to match the low demand level. Our performance was also impacted by high cost level and a significantly lower result from our associated company Metsä Fibre compared to the previous year. However, the average sales price of our paperboards improved from 2022.

To safeguard profitability, we focused our paperboard sales on customers in our main market areas, who most benefit from sustainably produced premium fresh fibre paperboards. In the second half of the year, we temporarily laid off some of our personnel at our mills in Finland. Through efficient management of working capital, we managed to support our cash flow from operating activities, which amounted to EUR 343 million. Our balance sheet remained strong in the challenging market situation.