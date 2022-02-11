Metsä Board Oyj : Board of Directors' and its Committees proposals to AGM 2022

1 (3)

The proposals of the Board and its Committees to the Annual General Meeting 2022

The Board of Directors and its Committees have made the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting:

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Board of Directors proposes that the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements be adopted by the Annual General Meeting. The Annual and Sustainability report for 2021, which includes the financial statements, will be published as a stock exchange release and is available on the company's website on 23 February 2022.

CONSIDERATION OF THE RESULT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of 0.41 euros per share (in total approximately 145,760,226 euros) be distributed for the financial year 2021. The distribution will be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the distribution, 28 March 2022, are recorded in the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The distribution is proposed to be paid on 7 April 2022.

The proposal of the Board of Directors exceeds the minority dividend referred to in Section 7 of Chapter 13 of the Companies Act.

REMUNERATION REPORT

The Board of Directors proposes that the Remuneration Report for 2021 be adopted by the Annual General Meeting. The Remuneration Report will be published as a stock exchange release and be made available on the company's website on 23 February 2022.

REMUNERATION OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors' Nomination and Compensation Committee proposes that the annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors be increased such that the Chair would be paid EUR 99,000, Vice Chair EUR 85,000 and ordinary members EUR 67,000 per year. In addition the committee proposes that a fee of EUR 800 be paid for each attended meeting of the Board of Directors and its Committees. The Committee additionally proposes that one half of the annual remuneration be paid in the company's B-class shares to be acquired from public trading between 1 and 30 April 2022 (or at such first available time when the transaction can be executed under applicable law), and that the transfer of shares be restricted for a two-year period. The Committee finally proposes that an additional monthly remuneration of EUR 900 be paid to the Audit Committee Chair.

THE NUMBER OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors' Nomination and Compensation Committee proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors be nine (9) members.