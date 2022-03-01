Metsä Board Oyj : Facts about Nordic forests

Factsabout Nordic forests

- what you should know about Nordic forests and forestry

The ability of trees to absorb CO2 makes forests an important carbon sink; they are also valuable ecosystems, providing a home for many species, both flora and fauna. Forests also offer great recreational value. The majority of forests in Finland and Sweden have been owned by families for generations.

Forests differ depending on where they are located; most Finnish and Swedish forests are situated in the boreal zone and experience long winters and short summers. There is plenty of water available and the forests - which cover 75% and 69% of the land area of Finland and Sweden respectively (Source: State of Europe's Forests 2020 report) - grow without the need for irrigation.