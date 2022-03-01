Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metsä Board Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki -  03/22 11:29:40 am
8.285 EUR   -5.15%
03:19pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about Nordic forests
PU
02:49pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about Nordic forests (US)
PU
02:19pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about forest certification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metsä Board Oyj : Facts about Nordic forests

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Factsabout Nordic forests

- what you should know about Nordic forests and forestry

The ability of trees to absorb CO2 makes forests an important carbon sink; they are also valuable ecosystems, providing a home for many species, both flora and fauna. Forests also offer great recreational value. The majority of forests in Finland and Sweden have been owned by families for generations.

Forests differ depending on where they are located; most Finnish and Swedish forests are situated in the boreal zone and experience long winters and short summers. There is plenty of water available and the forests - which cover 75% and 69% of the land area of Finland and Sweden respectively (Source: State of Europe's Forests 2020 report) - grow without the need for irrigation.

ANNUAL FOREST AREA NET CHANGE

1990-2000

2000-2010

2010-2020

Million hectares per year

Europe

Asia

North and

Central America

0.8

1.2

0.3

-0.30.2 -0.1

Africa

0.2

2.4

1.2

South America

Oceania

0.4

-0.2-0.2

-2.6

-3.3

-3.4

-3.9

-5.1

-5.2

Source: FAO 2019

HOW SERIOUS A PROBLEM IS DEFORESTATION?

Deforestation is a regional problem. South American and African forests are diminishing due to agricultural expansion, livestock grazing, mining, and drilling. However, between 2005 and 2020 the forest area in Europe grew by 58,390 km² - that's equivalent to the area of 1,500 football pitches of net forest growth every day.

According to the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) the growing stock in Finnish forests has increased

by more than 40% over the past 40 years. The amount of protected forest in Finland is the highest in Europe, with 10% of forests receiving strict protection (Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland).

"Every day between 2005 and 2020 the forest area in Europe grew by the equivalent of 1,500 football pitches."

Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com

BUT DOESN'T CUTTING DOWN TREES DECREASE THE CARBON SINK?

Good forest management practices play a key role in ensuring that forests grow more than they are harvested and that forests remain a carbon sink. Trees bind carbon and help mitigate climate change. It is important to

get forests growing again as quickly as possible after harvesting. Legislation in Finland and Sweden requires that harvested forests are replanted - in both countries, three to four new seedlings are planted for each fully grown tree that is harvested. It is also important to bear in mind that forest-based materials can offer an alternative to fossil- based products.

REGENERATION

FELLING

Big logs go to saw and plywood mills, and thinner parts to pulp production.

FOREST REGENERATION

In Finland and Sweden three to four new seedlings are planted for every harvested tree.

CERTIFICATION HELPS IDENTIFY AND SUPPORT GOOD FOREST MANAGEMENT

Forest certifications are voluntary accreditations that

Branches and treetops are used for renewable energy.

THINNING

Giving space for best trees to grow into log-sized trees.

The trees cut during thinning are used as pulpwood and then converted into boards and papers.

Sustainable

forestry is the

circular economy

at its best.

TENDING AND

MANAGEMENT

OF YOUNG

STANDS

Securing the growth of the healthy trees and the health

of forests.

PRE-COMMERCIAL THINNING

Giving space for best trees to grow into log- sized trees.

support the wellbeing of forests and confirm the legality of wood's origin. The most common forest certification schemes are PEFC and FSC®, both of which help conserve biodiversity and preserve the valuable habitats and biotopes that are typical of natural forests. Forest certification ensures good conditions for the people working in forests and allows the forests to continue to be used for recreational purposes. It also safeguards the rights of indigenous people in northern parts of Finland and Sweden. Only some 10% percent of the world's forests are certified, whereas this figure is around 90% in Finland and more than 60% in Sweden.

HOW IS THE BIODIVERSITY TAKEN CARE OF IN NORDIC FORESTS?

Plants, fungi, animals, and microorganisms all have vital roles to play in a forest ecosystem, and it's important to operate in a way that does not affect the balance between them. In Nordic forests, industry and forest owners pay special attention to preserving biodiversity, for instance by leaving retention trees, biodiversity stumps and buffer zones, and preserving standing and fallen decayed trees. As they gradually decay, biodiversity stumps and retention trees provide homes for many different species, including fungi, insects and birds. The most valuable forest sites are left as they are for conservation.

In Finland only native tree species are planted as these are important to the local ecosystems and biodiversity. Mixed forests - coniferous and broad-leaved species growing in the same area - are becoming more common as they have been shown to be an effective way to maintain biodiversity. They are also considered to be more resistant to damage caused by climate change and other factors.

The biodiversity of a forest will be compromised for good if it is cut down for uses such as agriculture or livestock grazing, as is happening in vast areas of rainforest.

"Digital maps and data are used in Finland and Sweden to trace wood all the way back to the forest where it was grown."

Sustainable forestry ensures that:

  • wood has been sourced legally
  • wood is traceable and its supply chain is transparent
  • forests grow more than they are used
  • biodiversity is protected
  • human rights are respected

PEFC/02-31-92

FSC®-C001580

Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSÄ BOARD OYJ
03:19pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about Nordic forests
PU
02:49pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about Nordic forests (US)
PU
02:19pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about forest certification
PU
02:19pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about forest certification (US)
PU
09:28aMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : AGM 2021 Privacy statement
PU
02/23Finland's Stora eyes billion-euro investment in plastic-free packaging
RE
02/23METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Metsä Board Kemi mill sets sights on success with Timo Ahonen at the hel..
PU
02/23METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Metsä Group Sustainability Report 2021
PU
02/23METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Annual and Sustainability report 2021
PU
02/23METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Corporate Governance statement 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 295 M 2 551 M 2 551 M
Net income 2022 320 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2022 24,8 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,69x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 2 952 M 3 282 M 3 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 389
Free-Float -
Chart METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metsä Board Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Average target price 11,30 €
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Henrikki Joukio Senior VP-Corporate Logistics & Supply Chain
Henri Tapani Sederholm Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Independent Director
Veli Rolf Sundbäck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ1.45%3 493
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-7.35%18 566
STORA ENSO OYJ6.38%15 212
SUZANO S.A.-8.38%14 398
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.27%11 565
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)7.57%8 067