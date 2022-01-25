Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Metsä Board Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/25 12:57:49 pm
9.385 EUR   +5.69%
12:37pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about carbon calculations (US)
PU
12:27pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Fact about forest (US)
PU
12:27pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about forest certification (US)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metsä Board Oyj : Facts about carbon calculations (US)

01/25/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Factsabout carbon calculations

- what you should know about carbon footprint and LCA calculations

Climate change is caused by human activity, especially the burning of fossil fuels which emits high levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere. When working to mitigate climate change, it is vital to know the burden each material is placing on the environment. Carbon footprint calculations and life cycle assessments (LCA) are widely used to demonstrate the carbon emissions and environmental impacts associated with a product. When evaluating the results, it is important to know which parts of a product's total value chain are included in the calculation and which data can be compared.

The ability of trees to absorb CO2 makes forests an important carbon sink. Good forest management practices, including regeneration, play a key role in ensuring that forests grow more than they are harvested and therefore remain a carbon sink.

WHAT ARE GREENHOUSE GASES?

Greenhouse gases, or GHGs for short, are gaseous compounds that absorb infrared radiation, trap heat in the atmosphere, and contribute to the warming of the Earth's surface and lower atmosphere, which is a phenomenon

known as the greenhouse effect. The gases primarily responsible for the greenhouse effect include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxides, and water vapour (which all occur naturally) and fluorinated gases (which are synthetic).

s

e

s

a

s

e

g

u

o

h

GREENHOUSE GASES

n

N2O

e

CO2

CH4

FROM FOSSIL FUELS

e

r

CAUSE GLOBAL

G

WARMING

Solar radiation heats the Earth´s surface and lower atmosphere, but some of this radiation is reflected back into space. A portion of this reflected heat is trapped by the naturally occurring GHGs present in our atmosphere, creating a temperature and environment suitable for life to exist on Earth.

G r e e n h o

u s e

g

a

s

e

s

However, the use of fossil fuels releases an exorbitant amount of GHGs into the atmosphere, trapping more heat than was naturally intended, and causing temperatures to rise globally. This unnatural rise in temperature creates a ripple effect throughout the entire planet, leading to long-term shifts in weather patterns, which we refer to as climate change.

Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com

WHAT IS A CARBON FOOTPRINT?

The amount of GHGs emitted by something (such as a service or a product) during a given period is known as its carbon footprint. The carbon footprint takes into account all the life cycle stages of the finished product or service. These include all raw material and energy sourcing, upstream transportation and manufacturing as well as specified downstream activities such as product transportation, use and end-of-life treatment. It is good to bear in mind that calculation scopes can vary and the results are not necessarily comparable.

Carbon footprint, or global warming potential as it is sometimes termed, is one of the environmental impacts measured in a life cycle assessment.

WHAT IS A LIFE CYCLE ASSESSMENT?

A life cycle assessment (LCA), also known as a life cycle analysis, is a methodology for assessing the environmental impacts associated with all stages of the life cycle of a product, process, or service. For instance, in the case of

a product, environmental impacts are assessed from raw material extraction (called the cradle stage of the life cycle) and processing, through the product's manufacture (the gate stage), distribution and use, to the recycling or final disposal of the materials it is made from (the grave stage).

An LCA study involves a thorough inventory of the energy and materials that are required across the value chain of a product, process, or service and calculation of their corresponding impacts on the environment as well as on human and ecosystem health. The categories that are evaluated include global warming potential, eutrophication potential (impacts of nutrient excess in water or soil leading to an increase in aquatic plant growth), acidification potential (amount of gases responsible for decreasing the pH level of water and soil leading to ecosystem damage), human toxicity and ecotoxicity. An LCA thus assesses cumulative potential impacts. The aim is to document and improve the overall environmental profile of the product, process, or service. As with carbon footprint calculations, the scope of LCAs varies and the results are not always comparable.

Widely recognised procedures for conducting LCAs are included in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14000 series of environmental management standards, in particular ISO 14040 and ISO 14044. ISO 14040 provides the principles and framework of the standard, while ISO 14044 provides an outline of the requirements and guidelines.

WHAT ARE SCIENCE-BASED TARGETS?

Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce their GHG emissions, helping to

prevent the worst impacts of climate change and enabling sustainable business growth.

Targets are considered science-based if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement: limiting global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

WHAT DO SCOPES 1, 2 AND 3 REFER TO?

  • Scope 1 includes direct greenhouse gas emissions from a company's own operations
  • Scope 2 includes indirect greenhouse gas emissions from the generation of purchased energy
  • Scope 3 includes indirect greenhouse gas emissions from the value chain
  • CO2 emissions arising from biogenic sources
    (i.e., biomass combustion) are reported independently from the scopes.

When setting science-based targets for a company's emission-reduction efforts, the reduction targets should be set for all three scopes - i.e., scopes 1, 2, and 3 - if scope 3 emissions are 40% or more of the company's total emissions.

WHAT IS RENEWABLE AND NON-RENEWABLE ENERGY?

Fossil-free

Fossil-based

energy

energy

Renewable energy

Non-renewable energy

Bio-based

Renewable

Nuclear power

Fossil fuels

energy

energy from

(e.g., oil, coal,

(biomass)

other sources

natural gas,

(solar, wind,

peat)

hydro)

"It is important to know the scope of the assessment and what results can be compared."

What should we keep in mind when comparing the results of carbon footprint or LCA calculations for packaging?

  • The scope and methodology
  • The material
  • The type of energy used to manufacture the material
  • The weight of the material

Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METSÄ BOARD OYJ
12:37pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about carbon calculations (US)
PU
12:27pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Fact about forest (US)
PU
12:27pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about forest certification (US)
PU
12:27pMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about fibres (US)
PU
01/20METSÄ BOARD OYJ : The future of Äänekoski's historic Wahlman house is ensured by Metsä Boa..
PU
01/14METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about Nordic forests
PU
01/14METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about forest certification
PU
01/14METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about carbon calculations
PU
01/14METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Facts about fibres
PU
01/11METSÄ BOARD OYJ : Metsä Board developed a combined gift and transport packaging for wines
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 087 M 2 353 M 2 353 M
Net income 2021 304 M 343 M 343 M
Net cash 2021 28,5 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 3 164 M 3 580 M 3 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 389
Free-Float -
Chart METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metsä Board Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,88 €
Average target price 10,47 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Henrikki Joukio Senior VP-Corporate Logistics & Supply Chain
Henri Tapani Sederholm Chief Financial Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Independent Director
Veli Rolf Sundbäck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ3.14%3 580
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.64%20 521
STORA ENSO OYJ0.00%14 472
SUZANO S.A.-3.19%14 276
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.04%11 525
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.83%8 016