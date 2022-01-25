Metsä Board Oyj : Facts about carbon calculations (US)

WHAT IS A CARBON FOOTPRINT?

The amount of GHGs emitted by something (such as a service or a product) during a given period is known as its carbon footprint. The carbon footprint takes into account all the life cycle stages of the finished product or service. These include all raw material and energy sourcing, upstream transportation and manufacturing as well as specified downstream activities such as product transportation, use and end-of-life treatment. It is good to bear in mind that calculation scopes can vary and the results are not necessarily comparable.

Carbon footprint, or global warming potential as it is sometimes termed, is one of the environmental impacts measured in a life cycle assessment.

WHAT IS A LIFE CYCLE ASSESSMENT?

A life cycle assessment (LCA), also known as a life cycle analysis, is a methodology for assessing the environmental impacts associated with all stages of the life cycle of a product, process, or service. For instance, in the case of

a product, environmental impacts are assessed from raw material extraction (called the cradle stage of the life cycle) and processing, through the product's manufacture (the gate stage), distribution and use, to the recycling or final disposal of the materials it is made from (the grave stage).

An LCA study involves a thorough inventory of the energy and materials that are required across the value chain of a product, process, or service and calculation of their corresponding impacts on the environment as well as on human and ecosystem health. The categories that are evaluated include global warming potential, eutrophication potential (impacts of nutrient excess in water or soil leading to an increase in aquatic plant growth), acidification potential (amount of gases responsible for decreasing the pH level of water and soil leading to ecosystem damage), human toxicity and ecotoxicity. An LCA thus assesses cumulative potential impacts. The aim is to document and improve the overall environmental profile of the product, process, or service. As with carbon footprint calculations, the scope of LCAs varies and the results are not always comparable.

Widely recognised procedures for conducting LCAs are included in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14000 series of environmental management standards, in particular ISO 14040 and ISO 14044. ISO 14040 provides the principles and framework of the standard, while ISO 14044 provides an outline of the requirements and guidelines.

WHAT ARE SCIENCE-BASED TARGETS?

Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce their GHG emissions, helping to