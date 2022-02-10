Metsä Board Oyj : January–December 2021 Financial statements bulletin

Financial statements bulletin for 1 January-31 December 2021 10 February 2022 at 12:00 noon Page 1/31
METSÄ BOARD'S COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT IN 2021 WAS EUR 387 MILLION
JANUARY-DECEMBER 2021 (compared to 1-12/2020)
Sales were EUR 2,084.1 million (1,889.5).
Comparable operating result was EUR 386.6 million (221.2), or 18.6% (11.7) of sales. Operating result was EUR 375.9 million (227.3).
Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.85 (0.46), and earnings per share were EUR 0.82 (0.48).
Comparable return on capital employed was EUR 18.7% (12.2).
Net cash flow from operations was EUR 329.6 mil- lion (307.7).
OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021 (compared to 10-12/2020)
Sales were EUR 518.5 million (473.1).
Comparable operating result was EUR 91.3 million (64.5), or 17.6% (13.6) of sales. Operating result was EUR 90.8 million (64.5).
Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.20 (0.14), and earnings per share were EUR 0.19 (0.14).
Comparable return on capital employed was 16.1% (14.3).
Net cash flow from operations was EUR 119.7 mil- lion (81.0).
IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON METSÄ BOARD'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS
The coronavirus pandemic has shifted consumption from services to goods and increased the consumption of products used at home. This has increased the demand for packaging materials, especially in food and other daily consumer goods - the main end uses for Metsä Board's paperboards. The pandemic has also accelerated sales in e-commerce, which has increased the demand for white kraftliners. In 2021, the demand for Metsä Board's fresh fibre paperboards was record high in nearly all end uses.
Metsä Board's production and deliveries have run smoothly during the pandemic. While the number of individual infections began to rise late in the year, chains of transmission were avoided due to restrictions.
The company continues to employ precautionary measures that aim to ensure the health of employees and the continuity of business operations, and to prevent the spread of the virus. Despite the precautionary measures, a prolonged pandemic could lead to disruptions in production or the supply chain.
Metsä Board's financial position is very good. The maturity structure of the loans is healthy, and the company has adequate liquidity. Metsä Board's paperboard product portfolio has responded to the changes in demand resulting from the pandemic, and the cash flow, which has remained strong, has supported the financial head- room.
EVENTS IN OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021
Demand for Metsä Board's fresh fibre paperboards remained strong and average prices rose in both folding boxboard and white kraftliners.
The comparable operating result in October-De- cember includes approximately EUR 10 million in in- surance claims received for the fire that broke out at the Husum pulp mill in June. The fire caused sub- stantial production losses in paperboard and pulp.
The modernised production line at the Kyro paper- board mill started up in October. The value of the in- vestment was EUR 20 million.
Metsä Board's financial position is strong and sup- ports the ongoing investments. At the end of the fi- nancial period, the interest-bearing net debt was EUR -78.4 million.
The global environmental organisation CDP in- cluded Metsä Board on its highest A List in all three of its environmental themes: climate change, sus- tainable use of water and forests.
Metsä Board agreed on the disposal of the entire share capital of its subsidiary Oy Hangö Stevedor- ing Ab to Euroports Finland Oy. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.
In October, the European Commission conducted an investigation at Metsä Fibre as part of a wider EU-level antitrust investigation of companies active
in the wood pulp sector. Metsä Board is not subject to investigation.
EVENTS AFTER THE FINANCIAL PERIOD
On 1 January 2022, Metsä Board acquired all the shares in Hämeenkyrön Voima Oy held by Pohjolan Voima Oyj and DL Power Oy, part of Leppäkoski Group. Following the arrangement, Metsä Board owns 100% of Hämeenkyrön Voima Oy. The arrangement will not have a significant impact on Metsä Board's financial key figures.
The start-up of the Husum pulp mill's new recovery boiler and turbine will be delayed. The company expects the new recovery boiler and turbine to start up in September 2022. The earlier estimate was the first half of 2022.
RESULT GUIDANCE FOR
JANUARY-MARCH 2022
Metsä Board's comparable operating result in January- March 2022 is expected to improve compared to Octo- ber-December 2021.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2022 that a dividend of EUR 0.41 per share be paid for the 2021 financial pe- riod. The proposed dividend corresponds to 50% of the earnings per share for 2021.
METSÄ BOARD'S CEO MIKA JOUKIO:
"The fourth quarter of the year was in line with our ex- pectations. The demand for sustainable fresh fibre pa- perboards remained good on all markets important for us and the average prices of our paperboards im- proved. The comparable operating result in October- December was EUR 91.3 million, or 17.6% of sales. The excellent result was also visible in the cash flow from operations, which was EUR 120 million in Octo- ber-December. The coronavirus situation grew weaker towards the end of the year in all the countries in which we operate, but thanks to our strict safety measures, our business operations continued without any disrup- tions.
Year 2021 was the best year ever for us. Our profitability was at a record high level, supported by the strong paperboard business. The prices of market pulp also in- creased, and our associated company Metsä Fibre's share of the result improved significantly from the previous year. Our long-term financial targets were clearly
Financial statements bulletin for 1 January-31 December 2021 10 February 2022 at 12:00 noon Page 2/31
met: our comparable return on capital employed was 18.7% and the ratio of the comparable EBITDA to our net debt was negative. These results are excellent, given that profitability was simultaneously burdened by drastic cost inflation affecting particularly energy, chemicals and logistics.
Our strong balance sheet provides a solid platform for our ongoing investments. In 2021, we decided on investments that will sustainably expand our paperboard business: at Husum, we will increase the annual capacity for folding boxboard by 200,000 tonnes, and in Kemi, the capacity for white kraftliner by 40,000 tonnes. The new recovery boiler and turbine which will be started up at the Husum pulp mill in the early autumn will significantly increase our self-sufficiency in electricity produc- tion. This will further improve Husum's position as a sustainable platform for the development of high-quality paperboard production.
We continue our efforts to mitigate climate change, aiming for entirely fossil free mills and products by the end of 2030. Achieving these targets will require us to invest and work closely and continuously with our partners. In accordance with the principles of the circular economy, we focus on the sustainable use of forests, resource efficiency of processes, and in generating as little waste and emissions as possible, by keeping materials in circulation for extended periods of time. Our systematic sustainability work received valuable recognition when the global non-profit organisation CDP included Metsä Board on the highest A List in all three of its environmental themes - climate change, sustainable use of water and forests. This is a clear indication of our leadership in work combating climate change, and our uncompromising commitment to sustainable development.
Our starting point for 2022 is good. Our order book is strong, and the average prices of our paperboards are at a higher level than in the previous year. I believe that the demand for sustainably produced paperboards will remain good as the circular economy, resource efficiency in materials and plastic reduction stay on the agenda of brand owners and consumers.
I wish to thank our entire personnel for their work under the exceptional circumstances, and all our partners for excellent collaboration."
Financial statements bulletin for 1 January-31 December 2021 10 February 2022 at 12:00 noon Page 3/31
KEY FIGURES
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Q4
Q4
Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1-Q4
Sales, EUR million
518.5
473.1
516.1
2,084.1
1,889.5
EBITDA, EUR million
108.7
85.2
125.4
466.0
321.8
comparable, EUR million
109.1
85.2
125.4
472.2
315.8
EBITDA, % of sales
21.0
18.0
24.3
22.4
17.0
comparable, % of sales
21.0
18.0
24.3
22.7
16.7
Operating result, EUR million
90.8
64.5
99.4
375.9
227.3
comparable, EUR million
91.3
64.5
104.0
386.6
221.2
Operating result, % of sales
17.5
13.6
19.3
18.0
12.0
comparable, % of sales
17.6
13.6
20.1
18.6
11.7
Result before taxes, EUR million
90.7
61.5
96.4
365.8
212.3
comparable, EUR million
91.2
61.5
100.9
376.6
206.3
Result for the period, EUR million
78.5
49.3
85.4
314.0
170.1
comparable, EUR million
81.5
49.3
89.0
326.6
165.3
Earnings per share, EUR
0.19
0.14
0.22
0.82
0.48
comparable, EUR
0.20
0.14
0.23
0.85
0.46
Return on equity, %
17.3
14.6
19.7
19.4
12.5
comparable, %
18.0
14.6
20.6
20.2
12.1
Return on capital employed, %
16.0
14.3
18.2
18.2
12.6
comparable, %
16.1
14.3
19.1
18.7
12.2
Equity ratio1), %
63
60
65
63
60
Net gearing1), %
-4
17
-1
-4
17
Interest-bearing net liabilities/comparable EBITDA
-0.2
0.7
-0.1
-0.2
0.7
Shareholders' equity per share1), EUR
4.78
3.89
4.63
4.78
3.89
Interest-bearing net liabilities1), EUR million
-78.4
235.5
-24.8
-78.4
235.5
Total investment, EUR million
86.6
48.9
35.3
220.2
166.4
Net cash flow from operations, EUR million
119.7
81.0
59.1
329.6
307.7
Personnel1)
2,389
2,370
2,389
2,389
2,370
1) At the end of the period
DELIVERY AND PRODUCTION VOLUMES
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
1,000 tonnes
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q1-Q4
Q1-Q4
Delivery volumes
Folding boxboard
300
319
348
329
299
1,296
1,223
White kraftliner
143
156
166
162
144
627
587
Metsä Board's market pulp1)
120
104
156
116
158
496
521
Metsä Fibre's market pulp2)
203
178
185
196
208
762
696
Production volumes
Folding boxboard
295
317
318
342
317
1,272
1,249
White kraftliner
155
155
160
164
168
634
591
Metsä Board's pulp1)
335
335
329
362
359
1,362
1,371
Metsä Fibre's pulp2)
183
184
194
186
174
747
702
Includes chemical pulp and high-yield pulp (BCTMP).
Equal to Metsä Board's 24.9% holding in Metsä Fibre.
Financial statements bulletin for 1 January-31 December 2021 10 February 2022 at 12:00 noon Page 4/31
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN FOR 1 January-31 December 2021
SALES AND RESULT
October-December 2021 (compared to 10-12/2020)
Metsä Board's sales were EUR 518.5 million (473.1). Folding boxboard accounted for 56% of sales, while 24% of sales came from white kraftliner, 14% from market pulp, and 5% from other operations.
The comparable operating result was EUR 91.3 million (64.5), and the operating result was EUR 90.8 million (64.5).
Total deliveries of paperboards were 442,000 (441,000) tonnes, of which 70% was delivered to the EMEA re- gion, 25% to the Americas, and 5% to the APAC region. Metsä Board's deliveries of market pulp were 120,000 (158,000) tonnes, of which 70% was delivered to the EMEA region, and 30% to the APAC region.
The higher prices of paperboards and market pulp improved the comparable operating result. The comparable operating result includes approximately EUR 10 million in insurance claims received for the fire that broke out at the Husum pulp mill in June. The insurance claims received correspond to the losses in production and sales caused by the fire in the second half of the year.
The cost inflation continued, and profitability was burdened by higher raw material costs and the rise in energy prices. In raw materials, particularly the prices of latex and PE coatings increased. The higher energy costs were offset by sale of the company's unused
emission allowances, totalling roughly EUR 16 million (10-12/2020: EUR 6 million). In addition, logistics costs and the annual maintenance costs of mills were higher than during the corresponding period in the previous year.
Exchange rate fluctuations, including hedges, had a negative impact of around EUR 16 million on the operating result compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
The associated company Metsä Fibre's share of Metsä Board's comparable operating result in October-De- cember was EUR 35.3 million (-2.2). The higher prices of market pulp and sawn timber improved profitability.
Financial income and expenses totalled EUR 0.0 million (-3.1), including foreign exchange rate differences from accounts receivable, accounts payable, financial items and the valuation of currency hedging instruments, totalling EUR -0.6 million (-0.2). The interest expenses on financial liabilities decreased, as interest expenses of ongoing investments were capitalised in the cost of in- vestments.
The result before taxes was EUR 90.7 million (61.5). The comparable result before taxes was EUR 91.2 million (61.5). Income taxes amounted to EUR 12.3 million (12.2).
Earnings per share were EUR 0.19 (0.14). The return on equity was 17.3% (14.6), and the comparable return on equity was 18.0% (14.6). The return on capital employed was 16.0% (14.3), and the comparable return on capital employed was 16.1% (14.3).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 11:00:01 UTC.