Metsä Board Oyj : January–December 2021 Financial statements bulletin

in the wood pulp sector. Metsä Board is not subject to investigation.

EVENTS AFTER THE FINANCIAL PERIOD

On 1 January 2022, Metsä Board acquired all the shares in Hämeenkyrön Voima Oy held by Pohjolan Voima Oyj and DL Power Oy, part of Leppäkoski Group. Following the arrangement, Metsä Board owns 100% of Hämeenkyrön Voima Oy. The arrangement will not have a significant impact on Metsä Board's financial key figures.

The start-up of the Husum pulp mill's new recovery boiler and turbine will be delayed. The company expects the new recovery boiler and turbine to start up in September 2022. The earlier estimate was the first half of 2022.

RESULT GUIDANCE FOR

JANUARY-MARCH 2022

Metsä Board's comparable operating result in January- March 2022 is expected to improve compared to Octo- ber-December 2021.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2022 that a dividend of EUR 0.41 per share be paid for the 2021 financial pe- riod. The proposed dividend corresponds to 50% of the earnings per share for 2021.

METSÄ BOARD'S CEO MIKA JOUKIO:

"The fourth quarter of the year was in line with our ex- pectations. The demand for sustainable fresh fibre pa- perboards remained good on all markets important for us and the average prices of our paperboards im- proved. The comparable operating result in October- December was EUR 91.3 million, or 17.6% of sales. The excellent result was also visible in the cash flow from operations, which was EUR 120 million in Octo- ber-December. The coronavirus situation grew weaker towards the end of the year in all the countries in which we operate, but thanks to our strict safety measures, our business operations continued without any disrup- tions.

Year 2021 was the best year ever for us. Our profitability was at a record high level, supported by the strong paperboard business. The prices of market pulp also in- creased, and our associated company Metsä Fibre's share of the result improved significantly from the previous year. Our long-term financial targets were clearly