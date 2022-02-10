Log in
    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metsä Board Oyj : January–December 2021 Investor presentation

02/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
Metsä Board Investor presentation

Year 2021

10 February 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "plan," "estimate," "will," "should," "could," "aim," "target," "might," or, in each case, their negative, or any similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Others can be identified from the context in which the statements are made. By their nature, forward- looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ, even materially, from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. We urge presentation participants not to place undue reliance on such statements.

The information and views contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Metsä Board does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Viewers should understand that this presentation does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to buy or subscribe for Metsä Board's securities anywhere in the world or an inducement to enter into any investment activity relating to the same. No part of this presentation should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or decision to invest in Metsä Board securities whatsoever. Potential investors are instructed to acquaint themselves with Metsä Board's annual accounts, interim reports and stock exchange releases as well as other information published by Metsä Board to form a comprehensive picture of the company and its securities.

Metsä Board publishes inside information according to Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and rules of the Nasdaq Helsinki.

2

Contents

This is Metsä Board

4

Investments in sustainable growth

13

January-December 2022 results

18

Profit drivers and cost structure

31

Operating environment

39

Sustainability - our approach

46

Innovation and R&D

62

Owners, management and contacts

68

Metsä Board - Investment highlights

Focus on sustainable fresh fibre paperboards

Strong position in a growing market

Aiming for a

Part of profitable

Metsä Group

fossil free future

  • Premium paperboards for consumer and retail packaging
  • Support the circular economy and provide alternative to plastics
  • #1 in folding boxboard and white kraftliners in Europe
  • #1 in coated white kraftliners globally
  • Diversified customer base
  • Fossil free production and products by the end of 2030
  • Resource efficient lightweight paperboards have low carbon footprint
  • An uninterrupted production chain from forests to the end product
  • High availability of Nordic fibres and self-sufficiency in pulp

Metsä Board in figures

Sales in 2021 totalled 2,084 million

Split by product

Split by region

Other operations

Market

5%

APAC

pulp

9%

13%

Americas

White

23%

kraftliners

Folding

25%

boxboard

57%

EMEA

68%

Comparable operating result in 2021 EUR 387 million or 18.6% of sales

EURm 420 360 300 240 180 120 60

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Comparable operating result, EURm

Comparable operating margin, %

%

20

16

12

8

4

0

Paperboard capacity Pulp and BCTMP capacity

2.0million 1.4million

tonnes/yeartonnes/year

Long-term customerships

Ownership in Metsä Fibre

24.9%

secures self-sufficiency in pulp

Diversified customer base in 100 countries including brand owners, converters,

manufacturers of corrugated products and 5 merchants

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 11:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
