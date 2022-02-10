Metsä Board Oyj : January–December 2021 Results presentation

climate change and promote the circular economy

of all purchased

of all energy used

2021 Sustainability highlights

Continued actions towards 100% fossil free mills

The deal with Norra Skog increased the share of certified wood fibre

Metsä Board's 360 Services improved resource efficiency and packaging performance

'Metsä For All' vision to develop diversity, equality and inclusion in Metsä Group

Metsä Board achieved the highest A level in CDP's climate, water and forest categories

Metsä Board reports the share of taxonomy eligible activities from 2021

