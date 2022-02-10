Log in
Metsä Board Oyj : January–December 2021 Results presentation

02/10/2022
Metsä Board

Results for

Q4 and FY2021

Presentation material

10 February 2022

2021

2,084Sales

The best

year ever

EUR million

Comparable operating result

EUR 387 million

Paperboard deliveries

1,922,000

tonnes

Comparable ROCE

18.7%

Target > 12%

Interest bearing net debt / Comparable

EBITDA

  • 0.2

Target < 2.5

Actuals in 2021:

85%

83%

of all energy used

of all purchased

is fossil free

wood fibre is certified

TARGET 100%

TARGET>90%

We combat

climate change and promote the circular economy

2021 Sustainability highlights

  • Continued actions towards 100% fossil free mills
  • The deal with Norra Skog increased the share of certified wood fibre
  • Metsä Board's 360 Services improved resource efficiency and packaging performance
  • 'Metsä For All' vision to develop diversity, equality and inclusion in Metsä Group
  • Metsä Board achieved the highest A level in CDP's climate, water and forest categories
  • Metsä Board reports the share of taxonomy eligible activities from 2021

THE USE BY METSÄ BOARD OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS,

SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF

METSÄ BOARD BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS'

AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

Q4 2021 in brief

  • Average sales prices in both folding boxboard and white kraftliners improved
  • Paperboard delivery volumes decreased slightly due to seasonality and capacity limitations
  • Cost inflation continued, especially in energy and chemicals. Challenges in logistics continued globally
  • Covid-19situation worsened towards the year end but had no negative impacts on production or deliveries
  • Metsä Board signed an agreement to sell 100% of its ownership in Hango Stevedoring to Euroports
  • The Board proposes a dividend distribution of EUR 0.41 per share

PAPERBOARD

COMPARABLE

OPERATING

TOTAL

DELIVERIES

OPERATING RESULT

CASH FLOW

INVESTMENTS

442,000

91

120

87

tonnes

EUR million

EUR million

EUR million

4

Capacity constraints affected deliveries in H2 2021

FY 2021 vs FY 2020: 6%, Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020: flat

1,000 tonnes

White kraftliners

Folding boxboard

Q4 2020:

Q4 2021:

441,000t

442,000t

500

162

166

400

156

161

148

143

146

152

143

138

140

144

300

200

305

310

318

329

348

319

302

299

300

298

297

300

100

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2019:

FY 2020:

FY 2021:

1,791,000

1,811,000

1,922,000

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

1,000 tonnes

5

