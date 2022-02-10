Metsä Board Oyj : January–December 2021 Results presentation
Metsä Board
Results for
Q4 and FY2021
Presentation material
10 February 2022
2021
2,084
Sales
The best
year ever
EUR million
Comparable operating result
EUR 387 million
Paperboard deliveries
1,922,000
tonnes
Comparable ROCE
18.7
%
Target > 12%
Interest bearing net debt / Comparable
EBITDA
Target < 2.5
Actuals in 2021
:
85
%
83
%
of all energy used
of all purchased
is fossil free
wood fibre is certified
TARGET 100%
TARGET>90%
We combat
climate change and promote the circular economy
2021 Sustainability highlights
Continued actions towards 100% fossil free mills
The deal with Norra Skog increased the share of certified wood fibre
Metsä Board's 360 Services improved resource efficiency and packaging performance
'Metsä For All' vision to develop diversity, equality and inclusion in Metsä Group
Metsä Board achieved the highest A level in CDP's climate, water and forest categories
Metsä Board reports the share of taxonomy eligible activities from 2021
THE USE BY METSÄ BOARD OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS,
SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF
METSÄ BOARD BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS'
AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.
Q4 2021 in brief
Average sales prices in both folding boxboard and white kraftliners improved
Paperboard delivery volumes decreased slightly due to seasonality and capacity limitations
Cost inflation continued, especially in energy and chemicals. Challenges in logistics continued globally
Covid-19situation worsened towards the year end but had no negative impacts on production or deliveries
Metsä Board signed an agreement to sell 100% of its ownership in Hango Stevedoring to Euroports
The Board proposes a dividend distribution of EUR 0.41 per share
PAPERBOARD
COMPARABLE
OPERATING
TOTAL
DELIVERIES
OPERATING RESULT
CASH FLOW
INVESTMENTS
442,000
91
120
87
tonnes
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
Capacity constraints affected deliveries in H2 2021
FY 2021 vs FY 2020: 6%, Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020: flat
White kraftliners
Folding boxboard
Q4 2020:
Q4 2021:
441,000t
442,000t
500
162
166
400
156
161
148
143
146
152
143
138
140
144
300
200
305
310
318
329
348
319
302
299
300
298
297
300
100
0
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2019:
FY 2020:
FY 2021:
1,791,000
1,811,000
1,922,000
tonnes
tonnes
tonnes
All news about METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Sales 2021
2 087 M
2 386 M
2 386 M
Net income 2021
302 M
345 M
345 M
Net cash 2021
14,6 M
16,7 M
16,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,8x
Yield 2021
3,89%
Capitalization
3 565 M
4 077 M
4 077 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,70x
EV / Sales 2022
1,58x
Nbr of Employees
2 389
Free-Float
48,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
10,02 €
Average target price
11,00 €
Spread / Average Target
9,78%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.