Metsä Board Oyj : January–June 2022 Conference call transcript

Transcription Metsä Board Half-year financial report January-June 2022 28 July 2022 Mika Joukio Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Metsä Board's half-year results for 2022.

My name is Mika Joukio. I am the CEO of Metsä Board. With me are CFO Henri Sederholm and Head of IR Kati Sundström. I will first go through the presentation with Henri, and we will then open the lines for further questions and discussion. Let's begin by taking an overview of the second quarter The paperboard market's strong momentum continued, and demand exceeded supply in our main market areas. Our delivery volumes were at the same level as in Q1 but were lower than the corresponding period last year. This was mainly due to our own actions, as we have increased our very low inventory levels. In addition, last year's delivery volumes were exceptionally high, exceeding our production capacity. Even though Q2 included quite a lot of maintenance, especially at the Finnish mills, production volumes were at a very high level. Production volumes hit a new record during the first half of this year, with paperboard production volumes almost 1 million tonnes, and pulp and BCTPM volumes 730,000 tonnes. An excellent performance, which is a reflection of the huge commitment and willingness of our staff to do things well in exceptional circumstances. sales prices for our paperboards continued to rise, pushing the top line and profitability to record levels. Our sales increased by almost one hundred million euros and operating result by 45 million euros compared to the same period last year. Return on capital employed was as high as 25 per cent. Cost inflation continued to be rapid, especially in chemicals, logistics and energy. Rising raw material costs and the improved prices of our end products increased our working capital, also impacting cash flow and net debt. But I will let Henri explain these issues further. And last, but definitely not least, our achievements in sustainability were once again top class. We reached the platinum level in the EcoVadis rating. And for the first time, we scored the full 100 points in the Environment section. This achievement is a reflection of our hard work on sustainability and recognises our journey towards fossil free production and products by the end of 2030. Now an update on Russia's attack on Ukraine. You remember that our exposure to Russia was derived from paperboard sales, wood sourcing and the use of natural gas. Thanks to the strong market situation, we have sold all the paperboard volumes released from Russia. Wood supplies have operated normally despite the discontinued wood procurement from Russia in March. Concerning energy, three out of our eight mills use natural gas in their production, which was previously supplied from Russia. Now the natural gas is supplied via the BalticConnector pipeline, and has been replaced partly with oil. In addition, we are preparing to replace some of the natural gas with LNG later this year. And the target remains that by the end of 2030b, all the energy we use will be 100% fossil free. So, to summarise: the war in Ukraine has had impacts on us, but we have coped well so far. Naturally, our great concern is for the people affected by the war and their survival. And now let's look at the paperboard deliveries. As you can see from the graph, the volumes for both the first and second quarters this year were lower than the corresponding periods last year. And this difference comes from folding boxboard. Last year, due to the very strong demand, our delivery volumes were at a record high and exceeded our production capacity. This year, we have increased our low inventories and prepared for the upcoming investment shutdown in connection with Husum's new FBB capacity. In addition, the allocation of Russian volumes to other markets was partly ongoing at the end of the review period. The total delivery volumes in Q2 were 472,000 tonnes, and for the first half of this year, 944,000 tonnes. And now the deliveries split by market area. The demand for both folding boxboard and white kraftliners has remained strong in our main markets. In the EMEA region, the released volumes from Russia slightly eased a very tight market situation. At the same time, the bottlenecks in logistics are keeping imported volumes from Asia and Latin-America lower than normal.

In the Americas, and especially in the US, demand for both folding boxboard and white kraftliners continued to be strong. Inland supply chain challenges have gradually eased, but cost levels have increased compared to corresponding period last year. Strong demand with limited supply was reflected in average selling prices, which all continued to rise. And before Henri goes into the financials, let's have an update on market pulp. During the first half, the demand for long-fibre market pulp has been good in both Europe and China. Both Metsä Board's and Metsä Fibre's market pulp deliveries remained stable compared to the corresponding period. The global pulp supply has been reduced by several factors like bottlenecks in logistics, cost inflation in energy and chemicals, and other planned and unplanned production shutdowns. This imbalance between supply and demand has kept prices high. But now, I'll hand over to Henri to tell you more about the financials. Henri Sederholm And now the explanations for our record high profitability The main positive contributor, for both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year comparison, was improved sales prices in paperboards. Year-on-year, sales prices in euros have now improved by 25 per cent. In addition to paperboards, market pulp prices improved too, leading to a higher result share from Metsä Fibre. Other positive items for both review periods were the impacts from FX, and the sales of emission allowances, which we now sell more evenly over the year. On the negative side, the main burden came from cost inflation, which has been rapid, especially in chemicals, logistics and energy. Logistics costs have increased due to the limited availability of transport equipment, higher fuel prices and the re-routing of paperboard volumes released from Russia. Higher pulp costs impacted the profitability of the stand-alone paperboard business, yet the overall impact from higher pulp prices was positive for Metsä Board. And wood prices, which have remained stable for a long time, have also risen. In addition, higher fixed costs and decreased paperboard volumes weakened profitability. However, as shown here, we have been able to more than offset the negative impacts from rapidly increasing costs. The comparable return on capital employed was as high as 25 per cent in the second quarter, and 20.6 per cent during the last 12 months. Both are significantly above our target level, a minimum of 12 per cent. Now the cash flows, which showed quite a big change in the second quarter. Operating cash flow was negatively affected by an increase in working capital. The three main reasons for the increase were rising stock levels of paperboards, a higher inventory value due to cost inflation and higher receivables due to increased prices for finished products. We should also bear in mind that cash flow in the first quarter included the dividend of 59 million euros received from Metsä Fibre.

And despite the record high EBITDA of 545 million euros for the last 12 months, the leverage ratio returned to positive first time after the end of 2020. At the end of June, the level was at 0.2, leaving plenty of headroom for our maximum target of 2.5 Our own dividend payments were roughly 145 million euros. In addition, the dividend paid to the minority shareholder of Husum's pulp mill was roughly 11 million euros, also booked in Q2. Net debt increased by 200 million euros and was 109 million euros at the end of the review period. The continued strong financial position supports our investments in sustainable growth, about which Mika will tell you more. So over to you, Mika. Mika Joukio Thanks Henri. So, let's get an update on our ongoing investments, starting with the Husum pulp mill renewal. There we had a small headwind, as some of the installation works were delayed. Instead of September, we now estimate that the start-up of the new recovery boiler and turbine will take place in November this year. We have made no changes regarding timing or investment amounts to our other major investments, which are the capacity expansions for folding boxboard in Husum and for white kraftliners in Kemi. In May, we announced that we are exploring the alternatives to further increase our folding boxboard capacity either in Finland or Sweden. We haven't made an investment decisions about it yet, but the evaluation of options is expected to be completed by the end of this year. For the full year 2022, we expect our investments to be around 300 million euros, which includes annual maintenance capex of 50-60 million euros. And now the outlook. We see the solid demand for sustainable paperboards in both Europe and North America continuing. We expect our delivery volumes in the third quarter to remain stable and average sales prices for both folding boxboard and white kraftliners to increase. Foreign exchange, and especially the strong US dollar, will improve profitability further. Demand for long-fibre market pulp is expected to remain good in Europe and China. At the same time, the supply is restricted by various factors, including bottlenecks in logistics and production shutdowns. Cost inflation will continue, especially in chemicals and energy. Global challenges in the availability of transport equipment remain, keep logistics costs high. Rising wood prices together with higher harvesting and logistics costs, we expect the total wood costs to increase in the second half compared to the first half. The current operating environment includes uncertainties. The stronger than expected slowdown in economic growth and weakening consumer purchasing power might also have a negative impact on our products. In addition, the energy situation throughout Europe is facing major challenges, and we need to prepare for shortages of energy supplies and high energy prices next winter. The good news is that after the OL3 is in full production, and Husum's new recovery boiler has started, our electricity self-sufficiency will increase to 85 per cent. And based on these assumptions, we expect our comparable operating result in the third quarter to remain at the same level as in Q2. And to summarise: Once again, the performance in the quarter and in the first half of the year was excellent. We achieved several new records in production, sales and profitability. Our successful price increases in paperboards and favourable market pulp development have more than offset the rapid cost inflation. High cost inflation and rising interest rates will inevitably weaken consumers' purchasing power, which may have negative impacts on the demand for our products. This is despite the fact that most of our paperboards' end use is in everyday essentials such as food and healthcare products. In addition, the Russian war in Ukraine increases uncertainty globally. One of the biggest challenges in Europe is to secure energy supplies in the near future.